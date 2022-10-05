Warriors teammates noticed a change in Jordan Poole's behavior during training camp?

Chris Haynes: Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Sources to @YahooSports: Green-Poole altercation boiling since training camp began, as Poole nears extension and Green plays the season out (with player option next year) sports.yahoo.com/sources-draymo… – 11:04 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Maybe Poole asked him why he spent the last year playing hype-man to some washed-up talent in LA? – 10:54 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
A source tells me that Draymond Green will be disciplined for today’s altercation with Jordan Poole, but the severity of that disciple has yet to be determined. However, the team does not believe this will be an issue in the long-term. – 10:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Draymond Green facing potential discipline after fight with Jordan Poole nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 10:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story: Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in practice, could face punishment
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 10:20 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green could reportedly be facing internal discipline after an altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 9:55 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after altercation with Jordan Poole: report mercurynews.com/2022/10/05/war… – 9:46 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green, four-time NBA champion, has made $131 million so far in his career. Poole likely wants right around there, or little more, just for his four-year extension. – 9:43 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and both needed to be separated swiftly, sources said.” -Per @Shams Charania @Anthony Slater @TheAthletic … YIKES a fight at a preseason practice, what do you think #dubnation ? – 9:40 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green will make $27.5 million in 2023-24 if he opts in. First year of Jordan Poole’s contract (same year) will likely start around $28 million or so. – 9:32 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
In first year of Jordan Poole’s extension (2023-24), he’ll likely make more money than Draymond Green ever did in a single season. – 9:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after practice altercation with Jordan Poole
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole.
I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. pic.twitter.com/FtxYo5XgH6 – 9:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
“Poole and Green are known to regularly get into verbal arguments, but the team’s management and leadership believes a line was crossed.”
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jordan Poole: “Tuck Sweatin’”
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Found this old Jordan Poole video in my phone from the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/PSkfzZy7oO – 6:53 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
A snippet from my conversation with Donte DiVincenzo:
Source: The situation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green had been building up. There was a lot of chatter which led to that altercation. Draymond Green apologized to the team. Feels that as a leader, he let his emotions get the best of him, in turn letting the team down. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / October 5, 2022
There was a physical altercation at the Warriors’ practice Wednesday morning that has the team seriously considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green, sources with knowledge of the incident told The Athletic. When a heated interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and needed to be separated swiftly, sources said. Green and Poole came chest-to-chest, with both players pushing and shoving each other prior to Green’s escalation of the physical altercation, those sources said. -via The Athletic / October 5, 2022
The Warriors stopped practice and tried to settle nerves in the team’s locker room area, but it appears that internal discipline is imminent. Poole and Green are known to regularly get into verbal arguments, but the team’s management and leadership believes a line was crossed. -via The Athletic / October 5, 2022
