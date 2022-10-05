Zion Williamson scores 13 points in return

The Zion Williamson show is officially back. Even if it was just for a preseason viewing. The New Orleans Pelicans forward returned to the court Tuesday night, scoring 13 points in a 15-minute performance at the United Center in a 129-125 win over the Chicago Bulls. Earlier on Tuesday, Williamson told ESPN his mindset was to treat this like just another preseason game, but he admitted it was hard to ignore the messages blowing up his phone and appearing on social media about the year-plus he missed.
Source: Andrew Lopez @ ESPN
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion Williamson is back, looks fantastic in New Orleans Pelicans win over the Chicago Bulls
https://t.co/jQLMBrA0rx pic.twitter.com/KXHkD93X60 – 1:02 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Zion Williamson played in the first 3 quarters of the game vs Bulls. Here are the minutes on the floor in his first game back
1st Q: 4 minutes, 58 seconds
2nd Q: 5 minutes, 43 seconds
3rd Q: 4 minutes, 38 seconds
This preseason period will be very beneficial for him. #Pelicans – 12:41 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans’ Zion Williamson makes long-awaited return in preseason game vs. Bulls
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3658681/2022/1… – 12:36 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
I swear I’m not being a hater but the optimal outcome is the Lakers winning the lottery and as a result the Pelicans getting Wembanyama to pair with Zion. Can you imagine? – 12:29 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans ride big night from second unit to prolific first three quarters, overtake Bulls late for 129-125 preseason victory in Chicago. Zion Williamson returns with 13 points in 15 minutes. @PanzuraNews preseason postgame wrap: https://t.co/OdICb256gv pic.twitter.com/tOsTxxNAWT – 12:19 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pelicans 129, Bulls 125
Williamson 13 pts (4-6 FG) & 4 rebs
Graham 21 pts
Hernangomez 15 pts & 5 rebs
Daniels 15 pts (5-15 FG), 3 stls & 2 blks – 12:14 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dyson Daniels scores 10 of his 15 points during the final 4:06 of this game to lead the Pelicans to a 129-125 victory over the Bulls.
Devonte’ Graham led New Orleans with 21 points, Zion Williamson scored 13 in his return, and Jaxson Hayes had 14 and 6. – 12:13 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Pelicans 129, Bulls 125
DeRozan 21 pts
Vucevic 15 pts, 10 rebs
Takeaways:
-DeRozan pump fakes still work (12 FTAs in 23 minutes)
-Vucevic (4 blocks, 3 steals) very active defensively
-Dalen Terry crushed preseason debut with activity/energy
-Good to see Zion playing again – 12:11 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Zion Williamson in the first preseason game with the Pelicans
13 points
4-6 FG
5-5 FT
4 rebounds
2 assists
1 steal
1 block
in 15:19 minutes
He’s back! Scary hours are coming… #Pelicans #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/EKa0LXsYke – 11:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Assuming Zion Williamson is done for the night, here’s his final line:
13 points
4 rebounds
1 assist
1 steal
4-6 FG
5-5 FT
15 minutes – 11:38 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
If Dyson hits, man. Exactly the type of player you need to surround a Zion/BI/CJ trio with. – 11:18 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Dalen Terry enters the game for the Bulls.
Zion Williamson appears to have checked out for the night. Bulls getting some momentum going without him on the floor. – 11:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Another one good stretch for Zion in 3rd quarter. He scored 5 points, grabbed 2 rebounds and added 1 steal in less than 5 minutes. He’s rolling. #Pelicans – 11:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pretty wild to see Zion at the top of the key feeding somebody else in the post – 11:11 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
On the @NBCSChicago broadcast with @adamamin and @Stacey21King, Bulls exec VP Artūras Karnišovas said Patrick Williams strong offseason workout regimen is getting good test in matchup with Zion Williamson. – 11:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson impressing the TNT broadcast crew with his Matrix-like putback abilities 💯 – 11:00 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 70, Bulls 53
Williamson 9 pts (3-4 FG) & 2 rebs
Graham 16 pts (2-5 on 3s)
Hayes 10 pts & 5 rebs
Hernangomez 12 pts (5-5 FG)
Pels shot 60.5 percent from the field, 8-17 on 3s – 10:43 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pels 70, Bulls 53
– Zion: 9p, 2r, 3/4 FG
– Devonte: 16p, 6/6 FT (He only had 5 games last season with 6 FTA)
– Willy: 12p, 5/5 FG
– Jaxson: 10p, 5r, 3a, 5/6 FG – 10:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zion Williamson in his first half back:
9 PTS
3-4 FG
3-3 FT
Only 11 minutes. pic.twitter.com/1TvC25DU50 – 10:42 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Watched some of Zion – he looks spry – but the 🏀 game you can’t miss tonight is on ESPN2. Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson, likely the top 2 picks in the 2023 NBA Draft, are showing out in Vegas. Victor has replaced LeBron as the best teenager I’ve ever seen. – 10:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Zion Williamson in the 1st half of the Pelicans first preseason game
8 points / 3-4 FG / 2-2 FT / 2 rebounds / 1 assist in 10 minutes
The most important was he didn’t force anything in the game. He let the game came to him. #Pelicans – 10:25 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
PWill having Zion nightmares tonight. pic.twitter.com/GI3mmhY4Gw – 10:24 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Better get used to Zion Williamson hitting CJ McCollum for a catch-and-shoot triple.
The unselfishness on the Pelicans has been evident on every possession, man. – 10:16 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
CJ is going to get so many of those open looks playing next to Zion – 10:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
5 points, 2-3 FG, 2 rebounds for Zion Williamson in the first 5 minutes. Good stretch on both ends. #Pelicans – 9:51 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
By the time Patrick Williams took two steps to get back into defending position, Zion Williamson was already flushing the ball through the rim for an easy dunk.
Mr. Impressive is definitely back. – 9:50 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Zion looks so much healthier and happier than anytime I’ve seen him in a Pelicans uniform.
We’ll see how it all plays out, but it’s a striking difference. It resembles the Zion we saw at Duke a whole lot more than the first three years as a pro. – 9:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Yep, Zion is already reminding everyone how much fun watching him play can be – 9:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson DARN NEAR had a highlight block from behind. Goaltending was ruled, however. – 9:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls with a decent reaction from their young guys. Patrick Williams takes the ball full court and gets two points off a goal tend by Zion. Ayo Dosunmu drains a catch-and-shoot three on the following play. – 9:48 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson’s first bucket is an And-1 putback, and after an easy Valanciunas lay-in, the Pelicans lead the Bulls by a 13-4 score.
The offense is showing no issues (different story for the Bulls D), even without Brandon Ingram, in less than 3 minutes of action. – 9:45 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Zion starting to look like his old self with that rebound and push in transition that ended with the layup by JV. – 9:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Watching Zion play makes me smile a big smile. It’s so good to have him back. – 9:43 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic scored the Bulls’ first points on a spinning post move, then blocked Zion Williamson at the rim a few possessions later – 9:41 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Zion Williamson is about to play his first game since 5/4/21 👀 – 9:35 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i don’t think i’ve ever been more excited about the preseason? kawhi, ben simmons, jamal murray, now zion. this is fun! – 9:35 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Nice little set of cheers here in Chicago for Zion Williamson as he was introduced in starting lineups. – 9:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Judge hit 62.
Zion back.
Wemby and Scoot.
Pretty pretty pretty good. pic.twitter.com/wSW7VdKqH6 – 9:26 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Here’s the @Will Guillory story on Zion Williamson’s offseason that TNT just referenced on air. theathletic.com/3606269/2022/0… – 9:23 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Naji Marshall
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:05 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 9:04 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Stan Van Gundy on this DET-NYK preseason broadcast:
“You could make a case that New Orleans has the best overall offensive talent in the league. You put Zion Williamson with Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas, 4 guys who have proven they can average 20+.” – 8:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Michael Devoe, Juwan Morgan and Lucas Williamson, all on training camp deals with the Clippers, have been waived, the team announced. – 4:45 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers waived Michael Devoe, Juwan Morgan and Lucas Williamson. – 4:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The LA Clippers are expected to make transactions at end of roster today.
Sources tell The Athletic that Juwan Morgan, Lucas Williamson, Michael Devoe will be waived.
Two players will be signed: Malik Fitts and Nate Darling. – 4:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion plays tonight! It’s been 519 days since he last played
🏀 What to watch for in Pelicans first preseason game
🏀 Hints about regular season rotation
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/dqLZYNB6ig – 3:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The 2022-23 GM Survey lacks hype. That’s fine. New Orleans should provide it.
A Pelicans team that captured the attention of all fans last season — plus now has Zion Williamson and Dyson Daniels — battles the Chicago Bulls tonight in preseason game #1. https://t.co/anvD0WdP0y pic.twitter.com/T5MMagtCER – 2:03 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion plays tonight! It’s been 519 days since he last played
🏀 What to watch for in Pelicans first preseason game
🏀 Hints about regular season rotation
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/guDamQttK6 – 12:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion plays tonight! It’s been 519 days since he last played
🏀 What to watch for in Pelicans first preseason game
🏀 Hints about regular season rotation
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/oCii7VEWpQ – 11:30 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion plays tonight! It’s been 519 days since he last played
🏀 What to watch for in Pelicans first preseason game
🏀 Hints about regular season rotation
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/a9tJLfUWrH – 10:08 AM
