Bucks vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (0-1) play against the Atlanta Hawks (0-0) at Etihad Arena
Game Time: 12:00 PM EDT on Thursday October 6, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 67, Atlanta Hawks 70 (Q2 00:10)
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Really interesting set from the Hawks with about 3:00 left in 2Q. Trae on ball on right side, DJM pulls out of left corner around Capela screen, immediately reverses for a fake back cut.
Then Trae and Clint run a Spain pick-and-roll with DJM screening the screener. – 1:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte Murray has 19 points with a little more than 3 minutes left in the 1st half. – 1:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jevon bringing the rain to the desert. ☔️
He is 4-4 from behind the arc. pic.twitter.com/wNhtWMeKHg – 12:59 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
This is an interesting lineup. Young, Murray, Hunter, KAMINSKY and Capela.
Hawks may be trying to stretch the floor a little bit more with Kaminsky on floor. – 12:57 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
John Collins puts on the show in Abu Dabhi 🤯
🎥@NBATV pic.twitter.com/ESz8FWxloy – 12:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Hawks 33-32 after one quarter in the UAE. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 7 points in 7 minutes. – 12:40 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With no Jalen Johnson, we’re getting some Kaminsky/Okongwu minutes with OO in the actions in the paint on offense and Kaminsky guarding Ibaka on defense. – 12:37 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hunter gets a 2nd foul. Collins exits, first sub is Justin Holiday with Hunter sliding over to PF. – 12:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis gets his first bucket of the preseason. pic.twitter.com/97goQ2t47Y – 12:23 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
First Hawks bucket of the preseason is a Hunter three from the corner. – 12:11 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Feels like a home game hearing @BigTiggerShow announce the Hawks starting lineup in Abu Dhabi. 📣 – 12:10 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Bucks/Hawks in Abu Dhabi now and then Webanyama/Scoot Round 2. That’s one hell of a morning. – 12:03 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 !
@Milwaukee Bucks v @Jaryd Wilson
Join @edcohensports & me on @NBATV at 12p ET #NBAGlobalGames pic.twitter.com/bWmyi2O7CT – 11:50 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ergin Ataman earned Giannis’ recognition 😎 pic.twitter.com/fWyTq1LEmN – 11:24 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that everyone is good to go for the preseason opener, save for Jalen Johnson and Trent Forrest, who were ill at the time the team left for Abu Dhabi, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is still rehabbing. pic.twitter.com/d3xKW4JguA – 10:42 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said that everyone MINUS Jalen Johnson, Trent Forrest and Bogdan Bogdanovic are available and ready to go. – 10:38 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The NBA was fairly certain Giannis Antetokounmpo was going to play at least one of the games in Abu Dhabi, going back to when this trip was announced.
There is a reason the #Bucks are there, after all.
Barring any warmup issues, this afternoon is the day for him to play. – 10:36 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
“We’ve tried to build chemistry by keeping those guys together.”
–Nate McMillan, via Zoom, on the starting five of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela – 10:35 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Adam Silver, in Abu Dhabi for the Hawks-Bucks preseason game, is asked about Victor Wembanyama: “I know that many of our NBA teams are salivating at the notion that potentially, through our Lottery, that they could get him– so they should all still compete very hard next season.” – 10:32 AM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Wes Matthews still unavailable due to an ankle injury.
Bucks vs Hawks tips at 11am local time. – 10:30 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
In the Hawks preseason game notes, the probable starters are listed as:
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 10:25 AM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks are set to begin their preseason slate of games today at 12 p.m. ET in Abu Dhabi against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Atlanta compiled a 2-1 record against Milwaukee during the 2021-22 regular season, netting 118.7 PPG.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 10:00 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
It’s never just basketball. It’s community, friendship and a whole lot of fun!! #sportisneverdone pic.twitter.com/vjQ9TsUZp9 – 9:18 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ergin Ataman thinks he will coach Giannis in the future
“He came and said ‘I admire you and your team. It is my dream to play under you one day,’
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 8:27 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
4 hours til the Hawks & Bucks tip off. What are y’all excited to see? – 8:07 AM
