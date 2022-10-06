Bucks vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

October 6, 2022- by

By |

The Milwaukee Bucks (0-1) play against the Atlanta Hawks (0-0) at Etihad Arena

Game Time: 12:00 PM EDT on Thursday October 6, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks 67, Atlanta Hawks 70 (Q2 00:10)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Really interesting set from the Hawks with about 3:00 left in 2Q. Trae on ball on right side, DJM pulls out of left corner around Capela screen, immediately reverses for a fake back cut.
Then Trae and Clint run a Spain pick-and-roll with DJM screening the screener. – 1:10 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks and Hawks are filling it up today. Hawks lead, 67-62, with 1:49 left in the first half.
Dejounte Murray leading the way with 19 points already. – 1:05 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte Murray has 19 points with a little more than 3 minutes left in the 1st half. – 1:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jevon bringing the rain to the desert. ☔️
He is 4-4 from behind the arc. pic.twitter.com/wNhtWMeKHg12:59 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jevon Carter in a Bucks uniform: pic.twitter.com/tGZyLPj9Cy12:57 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
This is an interesting lineup. Young, Murray, Hunter, KAMINSKY and Capela.
Hawks may be trying to stretch the floor a little bit more with Kaminsky on floor. – 12:57 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
MarJon Beauchamp getting his first run here in the second quarter.
And fellow Seattle hooper Dejounte Murray quickly welcomes him to the game with a quick crossover and take to the rim. – 12:48 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
John Collins puts on the show in Abu Dabhi 🤯
🎥@NBATV pic.twitter.com/ESz8FWxloy12:47 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Throw it down, Giannis!! 😤 pic.twitter.com/jFiiIUg1zh12:47 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After one quarter in Abu Dhabi, the Bucks lead, 33-32.
Jevon Carter is leading the Bucks with 8 points off the bench, but Giannis Antetokounmpo also has 7pts/3reb. Bobby Portis with 7pts/3reb and Grayson Allen added 6pts/2reb. – 12:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Hawks 33-32 after one quarter in the UAE. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 7 points in 7 minutes. – 12:40 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With no Jalen Johnson, we’re getting some Kaminsky/Okongwu minutes with OO in the actions in the paint on offense and Kaminsky guarding Ibaka on defense. – 12:37 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hunter gets a 2nd foul. Collins exits, first sub is Justin Holiday with Hunter sliding over to PF. – 12:25 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis gets his first bucket of the preseason. pic.twitter.com/97goQ2t47Y12:23 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks up, 11-10, four minutes into this one.
Giannis Antetokounmpo is 0-for-3 from the field thus far, but he got to the line and hit both free throws. – 12:17 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bobby Portis has been pushing the ball up the floor himself a lot off of rebounds this preseason. Curious to see if that sticks in the regular season. – 12:13 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby wasting no time. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z1sHMB0u3212:13 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
First Hawks bucket of the preseason is a Hunter three from the corner. – 12:11 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Feels like a home game hearing @BigTiggerShow announce the Hawks starting lineup in Abu Dhabi. 📣 – 12:10 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Grayson Allen with the first bucket for the Bucks in Abu Dhabi. – 12:10 PM
Jalen Johnson @Jalen_J23
Wish I was in Abu Dhabi right now.. 🫠 – 12:06 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks Starters for today’s game against the Hawks:
Jrue Holiday
Grayson Allen
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Bobby Portis
Brook Lopez – 12:03 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Bucks/Hawks in Abu Dhabi now and then Webanyama/Scoot Round 2. That’s one hell of a morning. – 12:03 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/NShnVtXwxO11:57 AM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Our 5 for Game 1 in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/mEFwKOHtPT11:53 AM

Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2022 !
@Milwaukee Bucks v @Jaryd Wilson
Join @edcohensports & me on @NBATV at 12p ET #NBAGlobalGames pic.twitter.com/bWmyi2O7CT11:50 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ergin Ataman earned Giannis’ recognition 😎 pic.twitter.com/fWyTq1LEmN11:24 AM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Greek Freak in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/UIBFatCpAq11:23 AM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Global Game. 🇦🇪🏀 pic.twitter.com/nybakoXfFU10:58 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that everyone is good to go for the preseason opener, save for Jalen Johnson and Trent Forrest, who were ill at the time the team left for Abu Dhabi, and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who is still rehabbing. pic.twitter.com/d3xKW4JguA10:42 AM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said that everyone MINUS Jalen Johnson, Trent Forrest and Bogdan Bogdanovic are available and ready to go. – 10:38 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer will be on the bench today, but did say it may be a bit of a hybrid effort from him and associate head coach Charles Lee.
Budenholzer joked that he’ll probably be sitting quite a bit more than normal. – 10:38 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The NBA was fairly certain Giannis Antetokounmpo was going to play at least one of the games in Abu Dhabi, going back to when this trip was announced.
There is a reason the #Bucks are there, after all.
Barring any warmup issues, this afternoon is the day for him to play. – 10:36 AM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
“We’ve tried to build chemistry by keeping those guys together.”
–Nate McMillan, via Zoom, on the starting five of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela – 10:35 AM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Wesley Matthews remains OUT for the Bucks today with a tweaked ankle that he suffered last Friday.
Joe Ingles and Khris Middleton are both obviously OUT as well. (Not sure I need to say that anymore.) – 10:35 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Locked in early. 😎
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/zwdgNKuqJR10:34 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer tells reporters (on a Zoom call) that they expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to play today against the Hawks. – 10:33 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Adam Silver, in Abu Dhabi for the Hawks-Bucks preseason game, is asked about Victor Wembanyama: “I know that many of our NBA teams are salivating at the notion that potentially, through our Lottery, that they could get him– so they should all still compete very hard next season.” – 10:32 AM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Wes Matthews still unavailable due to an ankle injury.
Bucks vs Hawks tips at 11am local time. – 10:30 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
In the Hawks preseason game notes, the probable starters are listed as:
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 10:25 AM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Mamba Mentality.
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/I3a2CrkhUF10:15 AM

Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks are set to begin their preseason slate of games today at 12 p.m. ET in Abu Dhabi against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Atlanta compiled a 2-1 record against Milwaukee during the 2021-22 regular season, netting 118.7 PPG.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…10:00 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
It’s never just basketball. It’s community, friendship and a whole lot of fun!! #sportisneverdone pic.twitter.com/vjQ9TsUZp99:18 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ergin Ataman thinks he will coach Giannis in the future
“He came and said ‘I admire you and your team. It is my dream to play under you one day,’
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14…8:27 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
4 hours til the Hawks & Bucks tip off. What are y’all excited to see? – 8:07 AM

