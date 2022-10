Dejounte Murray, Trae Young combine for 47 points in preseason debut

The Hawks already had one in Trae Young, who averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists last season in his second All-Star season. Now they have another in Dejounte Murray, who had 21.1 points, 9.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game in his first All-Star season. Clint Capela and John Collins have been close in the past, and healthy, constructive seasons could easily see them competing for spots. “He’s good at everything: defense, scoring, passing, rebounding, playmaking,” Trae said of Dejounte. “Having someone just as competitive as I am in the backcourt, it’s going to be fun. I can’t wait to start playing games.” -via NBA.com / October 3, 2022