Dejounte Murray, Trae Young combine for 47 points in preseason debut

Lauren L. Williams: Final: Hawks 123-Bucks 113 Dejounte Murray: 25 pts, 8 rebs, 9 asts., 2 blocks Young: 22 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts Hunter: 17 pts, 7 rebs Collins/A. Holiday 16 pts. each
Source: Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
McMillan hinted that we might see less Trae and more of the youngsters Saturday. – 3:13 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Trae Young vs Bucks
22 pts / 8-19 FG / 6-8 FT / 2 rebs / 3 asts
Dejounte Murray vs Bucks
25 pts / 9-13 FG / 7-8 FT / 8 rebs / 9 asts
Dynamic duo! #TrueToAtlanta #NBAinAbuDhabi – 2:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dejounte Murray preseason debut as a Hawk:
25 PTS
8 REB
9 AST
2 BLK
9-13 FG
This backcourt is gonna be fun. pic.twitter.com/PloyY41Lq4 – 2:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
If we can assume both are done after each played a hair over 30 minutes:
Trae: 22 points, 3 assists
Dejounte: 25 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds – 2:11 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dejounte Murray preseason triple-double watch… He’s got 23 pts, 7 rebs, 9 asts. – 2:06 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s too early in the season but the Trae Young – Dejounte Murray duo is very good and fun to watch. #TrueToAtlanta #NBAinAbuDhabi – 1:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
End of first half. Hawks lead, 71-67.
Dejounte: 19 points, 4 assists
Trae: 16 points, 2 assists
Hunter: 10 points, 5 rebounds – 1:15 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Trae Young just did some push-ups after Jrue Holiday hit him with “The Jrue” and got whistled for a foul. theathletic.com/3203712/2022/0… – 1:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Really interesting set from the Hawks with about 3:00 left in 2Q. Trae on ball on right side, DJM pulls out of left corner around Capela screen, immediately reverses for a fake back cut.
Then Trae and Clint run a Spain pick-and-roll with DJM screening the screener. – 1:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte Murray has 19 points with a little more than 3 minutes left in the 1st half. – 1:01 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
“We’ve tried to build chemistry by keeping those guys together.”
–Nate McMillan, via Zoom, on the starting five of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela – 10:35 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
In the Hawks preseason game notes, the probable starters are listed as:
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 10:25 AM
Sirius XM NBA: “It just gives us different avenues to continue to build our team” #Spurs GM Brian Wright on the decision to trade Dejounte Murray. @Rick Kamla| @adaniels33| @San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/Qvowsi70It -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / October 5, 2022
The Hawks already had one in Trae Young, who averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists last season in his second All-Star season. Now they have another in Dejounte Murray, who had 21.1 points, 9.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game in his first All-Star season. Clint Capela and John Collins have been close in the past, and healthy, constructive seasons could easily see them competing for spots. “He’s good at everything: defense, scoring, passing, rebounding, playmaking,” Trae said of Dejounte. “Having someone just as competitive as I am in the backcourt, it’s going to be fun. I can’t wait to start playing games.” -via NBA.com / October 3, 2022
Dejounte also led the NBA with 2.0 steals per game in 2021-22. Nate McMillan said that the 26 year old can help pilot the team. “I think he’s a leader. He has a voice, but he leads by example. His presence out on the floor commands respect. I think that the guys that he has played with – which is mostly that first unit – they have responded to him being out on the floor.” -via NBA.com / October 3, 2022
Dejounte has no plans to proceed quietly in situations where he believes his candor can improve the team. “I think I’m being vocal. I’m just a natural leader. I’m not holding back. Coach doesn’t want me to hold back. My teammates don’t want me to hold back. If they see something from me, they can explain it to me and move on. If I see something, I’m going to speak up, because at the end of the day, we all have the same goals. We want to bring the best out of one another.” -via NBA.com / October 3, 2022
