Dejounte Murray, Trae Young combine for 47 points in preseason debut

Lauren L. Williams: Final: Hawks 123-Bucks 113 Dejounte Murray: 25 pts, 8 rebs, 9 asts., 2 blocks Young: 22 pts, 2 rebs, 3 asts Hunter: 17 pts, 7 rebs Collins/A. Holiday 16 pts. each
Source: Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
McMillan hinted that we might see less Trae and more of the youngsters Saturday. – 3:13 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Trae Young vs Bucks
22 pts / 8-19 FG / 6-8 FT / 2 rebs / 3 asts
Dejounte Murray vs Bucks
25 pts / 9-13 FG / 7-8 FT / 8 rebs / 9 asts
Dynamic duo! #TrueToAtlanta #NBAinAbuDhabi2:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Dejounte Murray preseason debut as a Hawk:
25 PTS
8 REB
9 AST
2 BLK
9-13 FG
This backcourt is gonna be fun. pic.twitter.com/PloyY41Lq42:12 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
If we can assume both are done after each played a hair over 30 minutes:
Trae: 22 points, 3 assists
Dejounte: 25 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds – 2:11 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Dejounte Murray preseason triple-double watch… He’s got 23 pts, 7 rebs, 9 asts. – 2:06 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
It’s too early in the season but the Trae Young – Dejounte Murray duo is very good and fun to watch. #TrueToAtlanta #NBAinAbuDhabi1:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
End of first half. Hawks lead, 71-67.
Dejounte: 19 points, 4 assists
Trae: 16 points, 2 assists
Hunter: 10 points, 5 rebounds – 1:15 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Trae Young just did some push-ups after Jrue Holiday hit him with “The Jrue” and got whistled for a foul. theathletic.com/3203712/2022/0…1:12 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Really interesting set from the Hawks with about 3:00 left in 2Q. Trae on ball on right side, DJM pulls out of left corner around Capela screen, immediately reverses for a fake back cut.
Then Trae and Clint run a Spain pick-and-roll with DJM screening the screener. – 1:10 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks and Hawks are filling it up today. Hawks lead, 67-62, with 1:49 left in the first half.
Dejounte Murray leading the way with 19 points already. – 1:05 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Dejounte Murray has 19 points with a little more than 3 minutes left in the 1st half. – 1:01 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
MarJon Beauchamp getting his first run here in the second quarter.
And fellow Seattle hooper Dejounte Murray quickly welcomes him to the game with a quick crossover and take to the rim. – 12:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
“We’ve tried to build chemistry by keeping those guys together.”
–Nate McMillan, via Zoom, on the starting five of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins and Clint Capela – 10:35 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
In the Hawks preseason game notes, the probable starters are listed as:
Trae Young
Dejounte Murray
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Clint Capela – 10:25 AM
Trae Young @TheTraeYoung
Another Day, Another Opportunity💯 – 2:24 AM

Sirius XM NBA: “It just gives us different avenues to continue to build our team” #Spurs GM Brian Wright on the decision to trade Dejounte Murray. @Rick Kamla| @adaniels33| @San Antonio Spurs pic.twitter.com/Qvowsi70It -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / October 5, 2022
The Hawks already had one in Trae Young, who averaged 28.4 points and 9.7 assists last season in his second All-Star season. Now they have another in Dejounte Murray, who had 21.1 points, 9.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game in his first All-Star season. Clint Capela and John Collins have been close in the past, and healthy, constructive seasons could easily see them competing for spots. “He’s good at everything: defense, scoring, passing, rebounding, playmaking,” Trae said of Dejounte. “Having someone just as competitive as I am in the backcourt, it’s going to be fun. I can’t wait to start playing games.” -via NBA.com / October 3, 2022

