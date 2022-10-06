Heat vs. Nets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (0-1) play against the Brooklyn Nets (1-1) at Barclays Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday October 6, 2022
Miami Heat 61, Brooklyn Nets 43 (Half)
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Halftime: Heat 61, Nets 43
Nets missing Kyrie Irving (paternity leave) and Joe Harris (ankle precaution), but against a solid Heat defense, Brooklyn’s offense has struggled. KD has 18 on 6/7 FG but no other Net has more than 6.
Nets have 6 assists. Miami has 19. 12 TO’s for BKN – 8:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
What a showing from Jamal Cain in this first half
Really good stuff
Even forgetting the 12 points on 5 for 5 shooting, he’s doing all the right things in all the right spots
He’s fitting their system VERY early on – 8:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jamal Cain up to 10 points, five rebounds and two steals in 12 impressive minutes.
Cain was a four-star recruit in 2016. There’s talent there. 6-7 with a 6-9.5 wingspan and shot 35% on 3s in college. Raw, but he’ll be coached up in Sioux Falls. – 8:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jamal Cain is an energy guy
But he’s showing to be a productive guy as well
So active on boards, lengthy enough to bother defensively vs different positions, and has decent touch on put backs
10 points on 4 of 4 shooting/5 boards rn – 8:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NEW Celtics mailbag:
Readers want to know…
–if the Celts are ready to put @Sam Hauser (Sam Hauser) in the rotation
–how Max Strus slipped through their fingers
–if Jaylen Brown is fighting back at all those who wanted to trade him for Kevin Durant
bit.ly/3CEOUKj – 8:31 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
It’s really wild how every lineup thrown out there for Miami has been on an absolute string defensively
Switches and rotations have been so solid – 8:29 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Nikola Jovic-Duncan Robinson show.
Jovic with five points, two rebounds and two assists.
Robinson with 12 points on 2-of-4 shooting from deep.
Heat leads Nets 43-26. – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Heat have run up a 43-26 lead here at the 8:09 mark of the second quarter. Nets still finding their offensive flow, while the Heat have had their philosophies down for years.
The Sixers led 42-26 at the end of Q1 on Monday. – 8:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons turned the ball over 3 times and recorded 0 assists in 10 minutes of play in the first quarter. The Heat are anticipating a pass — because Simmons doesn’t look to score — are denying heavy and playing the passing lanes.
Q1: MIA 25, BKN 18 – 8:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Here was our latest episode of @5OTF_ earlier today featuring Haywood Highsmith
Perfect timing
In this, I asked him about wanting to guard team’s best players
He made it clear that’s what he’s about
We’re seeing exactly that so far
@5ReasonsSports
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/fiv… – 8:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Those relief triples from Lowry will be so crucial for the offense this year
Plus adding in simply attempting the pull-ups – 7:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I like Miami telling Haywood Highsmith “go guard KD”
They love testing guys
He’s competing
(Clearly you can’t stop him) – 7:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets need this type of activity to get their offense in rhythm. Totally different game when you aren’t inbounding the ball nearly every possession forcing halfcourt offense.
Ben is crucial in this area specifically
pic.twitter.com/cFaovCglPs – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have taken a 12-6 lead over the Heat at the first timeout at the 6:59 mark of the first quarter. Nets are night-and-day more locked in defensively than they were against the Sixers.
Part of that is attributed to Royce/Kess starting with Irving/Harris OUT. – 7:48 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Nikola Jovic is my player to watch tonight
Should get a bunch of minutes
Get a better feel for the system, but put the ball in his hands a bit
Let’s get a larger look at his skill set – 7:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Erik Spoelstra explained why Ben Simmons is tough to game plan against.
He also talked about PJ Tucker leaving for Philly: “Tuck had a major influence on our team, there’s no denying that.”
More for @NYDNSports: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Tonight’s starters vs. @Miami Heat:
🔹 @Ben Simmons
🔹 @Royce O’Neale
🔹 @Kevin Durant
🔹 @Kessler Edwards
🔹 @Nic Claxton – 7:14 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“If we do those things and then just do a little bit better in the half court, then we’ll give ourselves a chance to take a step.” – Coach Clifford
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro (knee contusion), Caleb Martin (right knee tendinitis), Omer Yurtseven (left ankle soreness), Gabe Vincent (injury rehabilitation) and Victor Oladipo (injury rehabilitation) not playing in tonight’s preseason game vs. Nets.
Rest of roster available. – 5:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving are OUT tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets, per HC Steve Nash.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Nice piece from @Israel Gutierrez about Udonis Haslem’s enduring value to the Heat. AK
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:35 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
“You watch him with the ball he looks like KD, you watch him block shots he looks a little bit like me.”
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Four-star big man Michael Nwoko commits to Miami.
zagsblog.com/2022/10/05/fou…
@MichaelNwoko2
@ProlificPrep
@CanesHoops – 3:51 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
