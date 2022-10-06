Ime Udoka unlikely to coach Celtics again?

Michael Scotto: I spoke with four NBA executives this week about the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. Each of those four executives told HoopsHype they don’t think Udoka will return as coach of the Boston Celtics after his yearlong suspension is done. Jared Weiss: That’s the consensus. I haven’t had anyone in the organization tell me they don’t think he’s coming back. I feel like they’re moving on with that expectation and that the reason for a suspension is more about whatever legal processes are happening right now rather than they genuinely want to reassess it in the future. I’m sure there is some degree of uncertainty about whether or not they would bring him back. I don’t think it’s like he’s fired, and it’s set in stone, and that’s it. I’m sure there’s some evaluation that has to be done at some point, but it seems so unlikely that he would come back.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
ICYMI:
Legal concerns are wisely keeping the @Celtics from telling their players what’s behind Ime Udoka’s suspension.
Marcus Smart tells @HeavyOnSports how tough that is on them — and how Matt Barnes can apparently know more details than they do.
bit.ly/3Rx7yYE – 1:16 PM
ICYMI:
Legal concerns are wisely keeping the @Celtics from telling their players what’s behind Ime Udoka’s suspension.
Marcus Smart tells @HeavyOnSports how tough that is on them — and how Matt Barnes can apparently know more details than they do.
bit.ly/3Rx7yYE – 1:16 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Marcus Smart of the @Boston Celtics spoke with @Steve Bulpett of @HeavyOnSports about Ime Udoka. Steve asked him about the fact that Matt Barnes appears to know more about the situation than players.
Smart’s response is here:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 8:37 PM
Marcus Smart of the @Boston Celtics spoke with @Steve Bulpett of @HeavyOnSports about Ime Udoka. Steve asked him about the fact that Matt Barnes appears to know more about the situation than players.
Smart’s response is here:
heavy.com/sports/boston-… – 8:37 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Legal concerns are correctly keeping the
@Celtics from telling their players what’s behind Ime Udoka’s suspension.
Marcus Smart talks to @HeavyOnSports about how tough that is on them — and how Matt Barnes can apparently know more details than they do.
bit.ly/3Rx7yYE – 3:55 PM
Legal concerns are correctly keeping the
@Celtics from telling their players what’s behind Ime Udoka’s suspension.
Marcus Smart talks to @HeavyOnSports about how tough that is on them — and how Matt Barnes can apparently know more details than they do.
bit.ly/3Rx7yYE – 3:55 PM
More on this storyline
Fresh Prince of Bel Air actress Nia Long has said little about her cheating Boston Celtics coach fiancé, Ime Udoka, but the father of her first son is all about forgiveness. ‘We talk as a family, and it’s all about unconditional love, and that’s what she’s giving him,’ Massai Z. Dorsey told DailyMail.com, sharing his thoughts on the scandal in an exclusive interview. ‘We’re sticking by him 100%.’ -via Daily Mail / October 5, 2022
Dorsey, an actor and businessman in Beverly Hills who met Long on the set of her NBC crime drama Third Watch, remains close to his ex. The two are co-parenting their 21-year-old son, Massai Dorsey II, with whom he speaks regularly. ‘All I could say is good things about Ime,’ Dorsey, 51, told DailyMail.com. ‘He’s a good man. All these years. I’m happy he’s in my son’s life.’ ‘Ime made a mistake,’ Dorsey said of the coach’s affair with a female staffer, which led to an investigation and a decision by the team to suspend him for the season. ‘Every man needs another chance,’ Dorsey continued. ‘Like the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He’s not a bad guy. Hopefully, he’s learned from this.’ -via Daily Mail / October 5, 2022
But as much as the players are intent on focusing on their work, the Udoka mystery is decidedly NOT a non-issue. “That’s the thing, we don’t know anything,” Marcus Smart told Heavy Sports. “So I don’t know what they can and can’t talk about or what the legal reasons are. That’s not my business, and I don’t want it to be. They made a decision. Whatever they feel, they have every right. That’s why you have your lawyers and things like that. So whatever they can say, they’ll say. “But it’s just tough, because we don’t know what they can say because of that reason. So it’s tough on both sides. But we’re here to play basketball. We’ll let those guys figure it out, and we’ll go from there.” -via Heavy.com / October 3, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.