Klay Thompson won't play Sunday's preseason game vs. Lakers

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson, as anticipated, will not play preseason game Sunday vs Lakers. – 4:43 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
As expected, Klay Thompson didn’t participate in today’s scrimmage and won’t play at Sunday’s preseason game. – 4:42 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson did not scrimmage today, and will not be available for Sunday’s preseason game, per Kerr. – 4:42 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Per Kerr, Klay will not play Sunday, because he did not scrimmage today. – 4:41 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson didn’t scrimmage today and won’t play in Sunday’s preseason game against the Lakers. Warriors’ training staff still cautiously easing him back into game action. – 4:41 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Klay Thompson won’t play in their exhibition on Sunday against the Lakers – 4:40 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Hopping on @kron4news at 8:47 with the latest details on Draymond Green & Jordan Poole and the latest on Klay Thompson’s status for opening night. – 11:45 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Here are Steve Kerr’s full comments on Klay Thompson being ready to go for the season opener on October 18th: pic.twitter.com/A48ld1sz9i – 7:25 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said nothing has been determined yet on whether Klay Thompson will be ready at the start of the season. “My guess is he’ll be ready. but you know, it’s not something we can just automatically say yes or no.“ – 4:18 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kerr in Klay: unlikely to play Sunday but ‘my guess is he’ll be ready’ for opening night Oct 18. – 4:18 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Important notes from Kerr presser
•Klay likely won’t scrimmage on Thursday meaning he won’t play on Sunday.
•Warriors developed his preseason plan once team docs evaluated him in the beginning of camp.
•PBJ likely starts in the GLeague. Kerr said he needs game reps. – 4:17 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors had a full, live practice today. Klay Thompson participated but not likely to participate in scrimmage tomorrow, per Steve Kerr – 4:04 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
It’s still unlikely that Klay Thompson will play in tomorrow’s scrimmage, coach Steve Kerr said. – 4:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors went through controlled live contact work during a heavier practice today. Klay Thompson went through it. Still unlikely to scrimmage tomorrow as the Warriors inch him along with still two weeks before the opener. – 4:03 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson participated in a controlled, live portion of practice today. He’s still unlikely to scrimmage on Thursday, Steve Kerr says. – 4:03 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson unlikely to play in Warriors’ next preseason game vs. Lakers mercurynews.com/2022/10/04/kla… via @ShaynaRubin – 9:26 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors went light today in practice. They plan to scrimmage Thursday. Steve Kerr doubts Klay Thompson will participate in that scrimmage & if he doesn’t then he won’t play Sunday.
Kerr reemphasized that they’re being “really cautious & conservative” w/ Thompson in his ramp up – 4:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Today was a light practice day, Steve Kerr says. Tomorrow will be a heavier and Thursday the team will scrimmage.
Kerr doubts Klay Thompson will participate in that scrimmage. If he doesn’t, that rules him out for Sunday’s preseason game against the Lakers. – 4:10 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr said he doubts Klay Thompson is going to scrimmage on Thursday. – 4:09 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson is TBD for the Warriors’ scrimmage on Thursday. But if he doesn’t scrimmage, he will not play in their next preseason game Sunday. – 4:08 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Warriors had a light practice today. It was mostly just shooting. Wednesday will be moderate. Thursday will be a scrimmage. If Klay doesn’t scrimmage, he won’t play on Sunday vs the Lakers. – 4:08 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors went light in their first practice after the Japan trip today. Heavier practice tomorrow. Scrimmage on Thursday. Steve Kerr said he doubts Klay Thompson will scrimmage Thursday. Remaining cautious. If he doesn’t, that’d rule him out vs Lakers on Sunday. – 4:08 PM
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s readiness for opener: “We’re 13 days away. My guess is he will be ready. But it’s not something we can say yes or no on.” Warriors want him to play in one of the next three preseason games. Unlikely on Sunday. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 5, 2022
