LeBron James on Victor Wembanyama: 'He's more like an alien'

Kyle Goon: LeBron confirmed he went to see Victor Wembenyama and Scooter Henderson yesterday. He called Wembenyama “a generational talent” whose specific size and game hasn’t been seen before. Notes that a lot of guys have been labeled “unicorn”; “He’s more like an alien.”
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
LeBron on Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody has been a ‘unicorn’ over the last couple years, but he’s more like an alien. I’ve never seen — no one’s ever seen — anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and graceful as he is… He’s for sure a generational talent.” basketballnews.com/stories/lebron… – 6:25 AM
LeBron on Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody has been a ‘unicorn’ over the last couple years, but he’s more like an alien. I’ve never seen — no one’s ever seen — anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and graceful as he is… He’s for sure a generational talent.” basketballnews.com/stories/lebron… – 6:25 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
LeBron James on Victor Wembanyama: “For sure a generational talent” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 AM
LeBron James on Victor Wembanyama: “For sure a generational talent” #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:16 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron James wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas and he wants commissioner Adam Silver to know his intent es.pn/3eh5JBD – 3:11 AM
New story: LeBron James wants to own an NBA team in Las Vegas and he wants commissioner Adam Silver to know his intent es.pn/3eh5JBD – 3:11 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Amazing how good LeBron still is despite not having mastered any skills or whatever it is people keep going on about with him. – 2:40 AM
Amazing how good LeBron still is despite not having mastered any skills or whatever it is people keep going on about with him. – 2:40 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
LeBron James took notice of the potential number 1⃣ NBA 2023 draft pick 🇫🇷Victor Wembanyama and compared him to an alien 👀 pic.twitter.com/Icv1ukt6cF – 2:27 AM
LeBron James took notice of the potential number 1⃣ NBA 2023 draft pick 🇫🇷Victor Wembanyama and compared him to an alien 👀 pic.twitter.com/Icv1ukt6cF – 2:27 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver (from @AP) apnews.com/article/d6a215… – 1:28 AM
LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver (from @AP) apnews.com/article/d6a215… – 1:28 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
LeBron x Vegas Notes:
March: Oak View unveils plan to build $3B stadium near the Las Vegas strip
March: @Bill Simmons says FSG is top contender to get Vegas team
July: “I rather own a team before I talk. I want a team in [Las] Vegas”
Oct: “I would love to bring a team here” pic.twitter.com/by4oWUFAgQ – 1:27 AM
LeBron x Vegas Notes:
March: Oak View unveils plan to build $3B stadium near the Las Vegas strip
March: @Bill Simmons says FSG is top contender to get Vegas team
July: “I rather own a team before I talk. I want a team in [Las] Vegas”
Oct: “I would love to bring a team here” pic.twitter.com/by4oWUFAgQ – 1:27 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
LeBron James on Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but he’s more like an alien. No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor… He’s for sure a generational talent.” – 1:18 AM
LeBron James on Victor Wembanyama: “Everybody’s been a unicorn over the last few years, but he’s more like an alien. No one has ever seen anyone as tall as he is but as fluid and as graceful as he is out on the floor… He’s for sure a generational talent.” – 1:18 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James used his postgame press conference in Las Vegas to address NBA commissioner Adam Silver directly during one answer, saying he wants to own the team in Vegas if and when the league expands to include a team in Sin City – 1:03 AM
LeBron James used his postgame press conference in Las Vegas to address NBA commissioner Adam Silver directly during one answer, saying he wants to own the team in Vegas if and when the league expands to include a team in Sin City – 1:03 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron on Vegas: “I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”
Mr. Silver will hear that, I am certain. – 12:58 AM
LeBron on Vegas: “I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”
Mr. Silver will hear that, I am certain. – 12:58 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis will not play on the second half of the back-to-back Thursday. He will also hold LeBron James and Russell Westbrook out. He said Patrick Beverley will be 50-50. – 12:49 AM
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis will not play on the second half of the back-to-back Thursday. He will also hold LeBron James and Russell Westbrook out. He said Patrick Beverley will be 50-50. – 12:49 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD, Westbrook and LeBron will all rest tomorrow due to it being a B2B in the preseason. Beverley could sit too (Ham said it’s 50-50). – 12:45 AM
AD, Westbrook and LeBron will all rest tomorrow due to it being a B2B in the preseason. Beverley could sit too (Ham said it’s 50-50). – 12:45 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Davis won’t play Thursday, either. Minor back tightness, Darvin Ham says.
Westbrook and LeBron also out vs. Minnesota. – 12:44 AM
Anthony Davis won’t play Thursday, either. Minor back tightness, Darvin Ham says.
Westbrook and LeBron also out vs. Minnesota. – 12:44 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lose to the Suns 119-115, are now 0-2 to start the preseason. LeBron 23p on 8-for-11 4a; Westbrook 12p on 4-for-12 3a 4tos; Nunn 21p on 8-for-13; Dwayne Bacon 11p; Reaves 6p 9a 7r 3s 2b – 12:36 AM
Lakers lose to the Suns 119-115, are now 0-2 to start the preseason. LeBron 23p on 8-for-11 4a; Westbrook 12p on 4-for-12 3a 4tos; Nunn 21p on 8-for-13; Dwayne Bacon 11p; Reaves 6p 9a 7r 3s 2b – 12:36 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Final: PHX 119, LAL 115.
LAL got the better of the Suns 1st and 2nd units, before the young group was outscored in the 4th.
LeBron was terrific in the 1st half, while Austin Reaves and Kendrick Nunn had particularly strong games as well. – 12:36 AM
Final: PHX 119, LAL 115.
LAL got the better of the Suns 1st and 2nd units, before the young group was outscored in the 4th.
LeBron was terrific in the 1st half, while Austin Reaves and Kendrick Nunn had particularly strong games as well. – 12:36 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
LeBron James is in the “Trinity” LeBron 20 tonight — a nod to the “Big 3” era in Miami.
Several colorways of his newest Nike sneaker will tie back to key chapters from his 20 season career. pic.twitter.com/YtVArwkpOe – 12:08 AM
LeBron James is in the “Trinity” LeBron 20 tonight — a nod to the “Big 3” era in Miami.
Several colorways of his newest Nike sneaker will tie back to key chapters from his 20 season career. pic.twitter.com/YtVArwkpOe – 12:08 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron asked a team attendant for a sharpie, then asked a young fan to send his jersey over, which @LeBron James autographed for him. Always nice to see a big smile on a kid’s face. pic.twitter.com/afL9LnM5KM – 12:08 AM
LeBron asked a team attendant for a sharpie, then asked a young fan to send his jersey over, which @LeBron James autographed for him. Always nice to see a big smile on a kid’s face. pic.twitter.com/afL9LnM5KM – 12:08 AM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
First look at several LeBron 20 samples at a Nike media event in China 👀👀
What’s your favorite colorway so far?
(📷: jesuscare/IG) pic.twitter.com/w4FlMyfVe4 – 11:46 PM
First look at several LeBron 20 samples at a Nike media event in China 👀👀
What’s your favorite colorway so far?
(📷: jesuscare/IG) pic.twitter.com/w4FlMyfVe4 – 11:46 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James tonight:
23 PTS
4 REB
4 AST
He only played 17 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ciz5mkHOqs – 11:37 PM
LeBron James tonight:
23 PTS
4 REB
4 AST
He only played 17 minutes. pic.twitter.com/ciz5mkHOqs – 11:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s lead is 75-70 with Westbrook (21 minutes) and Beverley (20) coming out at the 8:48 mark, joining LeBron (17) on the bench.
That could be it tonight for the three vets. – 11:35 PM
LAL’s lead is 75-70 with Westbrook (21 minutes) and Beverley (20) coming out at the 8:48 mark, joining LeBron (17) on the bench.
That could be it tonight for the three vets. – 11:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron looks to be done for the night after his impressive first half. Rookie Cole Swider replaces him in the starting lineup for the 2nd half.
PHX still has its starters in, with the exception of the injured Johnson (Craig is in for him). – 11:31 PM
LeBron looks to be done for the night after his impressive first half. Rookie Cole Swider replaces him in the starting lineup for the 2nd half.
PHX still has its starters in, with the exception of the injured Johnson (Craig is in for him). – 11:31 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
One change for third quarter: the role of LeBron James will now be played by Cole Swider. – 11:30 PM
One change for third quarter: the role of LeBron James will now be played by Cole Swider. – 11:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
“I came into the game looking to keep LeBron and all my guys involved.” -Austin Reaves, postgame, I hope. AK – 11:16 PM
“I came into the game looking to keep LeBron and all my guys involved.” -Austin Reaves, postgame, I hope. AK – 11:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL were in control for much of the 1st half, and take a 69-62 lead into the locker room.
@LeBron James took advantage of some pretty good spacing in Darvin Ham’s system to lead all scorers 23 points. Austin Reaves had 8 assists, and the whole team competed defensively. – 11:14 PM
LAL were in control for much of the 1st half, and take a 69-62 lead into the locker room.
@LeBron James took advantage of some pretty good spacing in Darvin Ham’s system to lead all scorers 23 points. Austin Reaves had 8 assists, and the whole team competed defensively. – 11:14 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Victor Wembanyama is something we haven’t seen before. I explained why in breaking down some of the stuff he did yesterday, then asked if this was the best prospect game of all-time.
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
WATCH: https://t.co/dzsPuhk7xJ pic.twitter.com/uWTVSvF1pQ – 11:04 PM
Victor Wembanyama is something we haven’t seen before. I explained why in breaking down some of the stuff he did yesterday, then asked if this was the best prospect game of all-time.
FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/hIOdTGnsom
WATCH: https://t.co/dzsPuhk7xJ pic.twitter.com/uWTVSvF1pQ – 11:04 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron has been sharp all half in his 15 minutes: 8 for 10 FG’s towards 21 points, with 4 assists and 3 rebounds, plus a steal. Several crisp defensive rotations and help efforts on the glass. – 11:02 PM
LeBron has been sharp all half in his 15 minutes: 8 for 10 FG’s towards 21 points, with 4 assists and 3 rebounds, plus a steal. Several crisp defensive rotations and help efforts on the glass. – 11:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves has been terrific tonight, showcased most recently with an offensive rebound amidst the trees, and kick-out-assist to LeBron for a 3.
James then hit another triple, his 3rd, to reach 8 of 9 on FG’s towards 19 points in 11 minutes.
LAL up 48-38. – 10:51 PM
Austin Reaves has been terrific tonight, showcased most recently with an offensive rebound amidst the trees, and kick-out-assist to LeBron for a 3.
James then hit another triple, his 3rd, to reach 8 of 9 on FG’s towards 19 points in 11 minutes.
LAL up 48-38. – 10:51 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Free and unlocked at @RoseGardenReprt: The Blazers aren’t going to be a part of the race to the bottom for Victor Wembanyama, but if this many teams will be going for him, their path to the playoffs gets a lot easier rosegardenreport.com/p/side-victor-… – 10:45 PM
Free and unlocked at @RoseGardenReprt: The Blazers aren’t going to be a part of the race to the bottom for Victor Wembanyama, but if this many teams will be going for him, their path to the playoffs gets a lot easier rosegardenreport.com/p/side-victor-… – 10:45 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lead the Suns 35-28 after 1Q here in Las Vegas. Good minutes for LeBron (11p on 5-of-6) and Westbrook (11p on 4-of-6). – 10:41 PM
Lakers lead the Suns 35-28 after 1Q here in Las Vegas. Good minutes for LeBron (11p on 5-of-6) and Westbrook (11p on 4-of-6). – 10:41 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s margin after 12 minutes is 35-28, despite a last-second tip in from the Suns.
Both the starting group (sans AD) and the bench played with good pace and grit.
LeBron and Westbrook had 11 points apiece, plus 5 from Nunn off the pine. – 10:39 PM
LAL’s margin after 12 minutes is 35-28, despite a last-second tip in from the Suns.
Both the starting group (sans AD) and the bench played with good pace and grit.
LeBron and Westbrook had 11 points apiece, plus 5 from Nunn off the pine. – 10:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a 9-0 Lakers run, capped by Westbrook’s 2nd corner 3, and a transition layup that has LAL up 32-21.
Russ has 11 points, to match LeBron. – 10:32 PM
It’s a 9-0 Lakers run, capped by Westbrook’s 2nd corner 3, and a transition layup that has LAL up 32-21.
Russ has 11 points, to match LeBron. – 10:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges looking to attack LeBron James off the bounce is something he wouldn’t have done last year.
Or at least not that quickly.
Bridges with four points on 1-of-4 FGs. #Suns down four – 10:27 PM
Bridges looking to attack LeBron James off the bounce is something he wouldn’t have done last year.
Or at least not that quickly.
Bridges with four points on 1-of-4 FGs. #Suns down four – 10:27 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron shooting one-legged 3’s (made), logo 3’s (missed) and blocking shots four rows deep. In Year 20. – 10:26 PM
LeBron shooting one-legged 3’s (made), logo 3’s (missed) and blocking shots four rows deep. In Year 20. – 10:26 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron and Chris Paul exchange 3s. #Lakers up 20-17 with 6:11 left in 1st quarter. #Suns – 10:23 PM
LeBron and Chris Paul exchange 3s. #Lakers up 20-17 with 6:11 left in 1st quarter. #Suns – 10:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron started 4 for 4, quickly reaching 9 points, and then pulled up for a logo 3 … he missed it, but he packed Bridges in transition on the other end, getting possession back for the Lakers.
LAL, sans AD, lead 20-17 at the 6:11 mark of the 1st. – 10:22 PM
LeBron started 4 for 4, quickly reaching 9 points, and then pulled up for a logo 3 … he missed it, but he packed Bridges in transition on the other end, getting possession back for the Lakers.
LAL, sans AD, lead 20-17 at the 6:11 mark of the 1st. – 10:22 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron’s first 2 FG’s of the preseason come on a jumper, then a transition layup with a tough lefty finish over Bridges, as LAL takes a 10-7 lead. – 10:15 PM
LeBron’s first 2 FG’s of the preseason come on a jumper, then a transition layup with a tough lefty finish over Bridges, as LAL takes a 10-7 lead. – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With Anthony Davis out, there should be moments LeBron James is guarding Deandre Ayton.
Looking to see if Ayton tries to take a couple of hard dribbles on his way to the rim on James as he did against the Adelaide 36ers on Sunday. #Suns #Lakers – 10:07 PM
With Anthony Davis out, there should be moments LeBron James is guarding Deandre Ayton.
Looking to see if Ayton tries to take a couple of hard dribbles on his way to the rim on James as he did against the Adelaide 36ers on Sunday. #Suns #Lakers – 10:07 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
While it’s a preseason game, tonight is going to visualize the loss of Crowder a bit more.
Bridges on guards has been easier since Crowder can take the bigger forwards like LeBron.
Lots for Johnson to prove this year. Looking forward to seeing how he takes on the challenge. – 9:51 PM
While it’s a preseason game, tonight is going to visualize the loss of Crowder a bit more.
Bridges on guards has been easier since Crowder can take the bigger forwards like LeBron.
Lots for Johnson to prove this year. Looking forward to seeing how he takes on the challenge. – 9:51 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
In between the two Victor Wembanyama v Scoot Henderson showdowns … Russ and PatBev start side-by-side in Las Vegas tonight: pic.twitter.com/7RuOuZXQfC – 9:38 PM
In between the two Victor Wembanyama v Scoot Henderson showdowns … Russ and PatBev start side-by-side in Las Vegas tonight: pic.twitter.com/7RuOuZXQfC – 9:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Lakers starters: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Anthony Davis. – 9:35 PM
#Lakers starters: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Anthony Davis. – 9:35 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
New YouTube video breaking down what I saw from Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama in their anticipated first matchup Tuesday that more than lived up to the hype: bit.ly/3MdN06Q – 9:34 PM
New YouTube video breaking down what I saw from Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama in their anticipated first matchup Tuesday that more than lived up to the hype: bit.ly/3MdN06Q – 9:34 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
🗣️Victor Wembanyama!
Justin Termine is still in shock from last night’s performance by the potential 1st pick in 2023 draft.
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/qwoNNps0mY – 8:43 PM
🗣️Victor Wembanyama!
Justin Termine is still in shock from last night’s performance by the potential 1st pick in 2023 draft.
@TermineRadio | @Eddie Johnson pic.twitter.com/qwoNNps0mY – 8:43 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers going small tonight, what you think?
-AD
-Bron
-Russ
-Reaves
-Pat Bev – 8:23 PM
Lakers going small tonight, what you think?
-AD
-Bron
-Russ
-Reaves
-Pat Bev – 8:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’ll be a small ball look tonight, with Davis starting at the 5, LeBron the 4 (defensively), and Westbrook, Beverley and Reaves alongside.
Ham has been saying that we’d see various lineups as they take a look at things. – 8:20 PM
It’ll be a small ball look tonight, with Davis starting at the 5, LeBron the 4 (defensively), and Westbrook, Beverley and Reaves alongside.
Ham has been saying that we’d see various lineups as they take a look at things. – 8:20 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Lakers starting lineup tonight will be LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Austin Reaves. – 8:19 PM
Lakers starting lineup tonight will be LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Austin Reaves. – 8:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says he will “ramp up” the playing time for LeBron James and Russell Westbrook tonight. He will keep AD in the “high teens” and not playing AD in the b2b tomorrow. – 8:18 PM
Darvin Ham says he will “ramp up” the playing time for LeBron James and Russell Westbrook tonight. He will keep AD in the “high teens” and not playing AD in the b2b tomorrow. – 8:18 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
With The Victor Comes The Spoils: NBA Teams Ready To Tank For French Star Victor Wembanyama forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 5:56 PM
Now on @ForbesSports
With The Victor Comes The Spoils: NBA Teams Ready To Tank For French Star Victor Wembanyama forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 5:56 PM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
LeBron may break the all-time scoring record this season. I ran some simulations to predict which day it could happen 📆🍿🎟️ pic.twitter.com/w48LNmrUna – 5:46 PM
LeBron may break the all-time scoring record this season. I ran some simulations to predict which day it could happen 📆🍿🎟️ pic.twitter.com/w48LNmrUna – 5:46 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Pumped to have @wilkomcv, who has written amazing stories for @andscape and @kcrw, joining the team at @SportingTrib. He went to Henderson, Nevada for his story about witnessing the future of the NBA in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. thesportingtribune.com/victor-wembany… – 5:46 PM
Pumped to have @wilkomcv, who has written amazing stories for @andscape and @kcrw, joining the team at @SportingTrib. He went to Henderson, Nevada for his story about witnessing the future of the NBA in Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. thesportingtribune.com/victor-wembany… – 5:46 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“Think Kevin Durant meets Rudy Gobert.”
@Jonathan Givony says Victor Wembanyama is a prospect he’s never seen before 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RaUoJwC7G0 – 4:47 PM
“Think Kevin Durant meets Rudy Gobert.”
@Jonathan Givony says Victor Wembanyama is a prospect he’s never seen before 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RaUoJwC7G0 – 4:47 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray talked about playing against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/NYPJqVSXwk – 4:46 PM
Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray talked about playing against LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. pic.twitter.com/NYPJqVSXwk – 4:46 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Says @Jonathan Givony on ESPN right now of Victor Wembanyama: “Think Kevin Durant meets Rudy Gobert… honestly, I’ve never seen a prospect like him in my life. NBA executives were absolutely smitten with him. They walked out of that arena with a huge smile on their face.” pic.twitter.com/Gt01XO3KcV – 3:56 PM
Says @Jonathan Givony on ESPN right now of Victor Wembanyama: “Think Kevin Durant meets Rudy Gobert… honestly, I’ve never seen a prospect like him in my life. NBA executives were absolutely smitten with him. They walked out of that arena with a huge smile on their face.” pic.twitter.com/Gt01XO3KcV – 3:56 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Victor Wembanyama signing autographs for fans in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/bBxHcdroPG – 3:32 PM
Victor Wembanyama signing autographs for fans in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/bBxHcdroPG – 3:32 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Austin Reaves didn’t watch Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson last night. He was too busy playing blackjack in Las Vegas. “I probably shouldn’t have been doing that.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/qpJ7JZgUHz – 3:31 PM
Austin Reaves didn’t watch Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson last night. He was too busy playing blackjack in Las Vegas. “I probably shouldn’t have been doing that.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/qpJ7JZgUHz – 3:31 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Austin Reaves’ reaction to LeBron James heckling players during practice. 😂 pic.twitter.com/zKoWqeTlNZ – 3:14 PM
Austin Reaves’ reaction to LeBron James heckling players during practice. 😂 pic.twitter.com/zKoWqeTlNZ – 3:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Scoot Henderson vs Victor Wembanyama
🏀 2023 NBA Draft class is why you tank
🏀 Roster projection 3.0
#ThunderUp #FirstListen: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/OXFjfbfiHW – 3:09 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Scoot Henderson vs Victor Wembanyama
🏀 2023 NBA Draft class is why you tank
🏀 Roster projection 3.0
#ThunderUp #FirstListen: https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/OXFjfbfiHW – 3:09 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
About to go on NBA Today to talk NBA draft prospect sensations Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. bit.ly/3SSbTqC #nbadraft #nba – 3:09 PM
About to go on NBA Today to talk NBA draft prospect sensations Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson. bit.ly/3SSbTqC #nbadraft #nba – 3:09 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Dispatch from Vegas(ish):
Victor Wembanyama might break the NBA before he even enters it.
And the Spurs have picked the best time in two decades to be bad.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… via @expressnews – 2:33 PM
Dispatch from Vegas(ish):
Victor Wembanyama might break the NBA before he even enters it.
And the Spurs have picked the best time in two decades to be bad.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… via @expressnews – 2:33 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Victor Wembanyama seems impossibly tall, even for the NBA. Here he is last night next to Tremont Waters, his teammate and former Celtics PG.
📸: Ethan Miller/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/w3qm3GqnPK – 2:26 PM
Victor Wembanyama seems impossibly tall, even for the NBA. Here he is last night next to Tremont Waters, his teammate and former Celtics PG.
📸: Ethan Miller/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/w3qm3GqnPK – 2:26 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Scoot Henderson on why he doesn’t feed into No. 1 vs. No. 2 talk with Victor Wembanyama: “I try to take nothing personal, actually. I read the book ‘The Four Agreements.’ I took that chapter and applied it to my life. … I don’t pay attention to that. I pay attention to winning.” pic.twitter.com/JYMlgllPTY – 2:12 PM
Scoot Henderson on why he doesn’t feed into No. 1 vs. No. 2 talk with Victor Wembanyama: “I try to take nothing personal, actually. I read the book ‘The Four Agreements.’ I took that chapter and applied it to my life. … I don’t pay attention to that. I pay attention to winning.” pic.twitter.com/JYMlgllPTY – 2:12 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Victor Wembanyama, basketball’s next big thing, knows no bounds. An inside look at a hoops premiere for the ages @washingtonpost @PostSports wapo.st/3SX0OVo – 1:40 PM
Story: Victor Wembanyama, basketball’s next big thing, knows no bounds. An inside look at a hoops premiere for the ages @washingtonpost @PostSports wapo.st/3SX0OVo – 1:40 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
🔴 7-foot-5
🔴 8-foot wingspan
@Jonathan Givony notes that Victor Wembanyama “oozes talent” as he assesses his draft stock on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/L8kaQ0HBss pic.twitter.com/fsMiYT0uKx – 1:28 PM
🔴 7-foot-5
🔴 8-foot wingspan
@Jonathan Givony notes that Victor Wembanyama “oozes talent” as he assesses his draft stock on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/L8kaQ0HBss pic.twitter.com/fsMiYT0uKx – 1:28 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Hey @Utah Jazz fans, if you want to know more about Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, we’ll be talking to Yahoo Sports NBA Draft Expert @krystenpeek at 11.
Tune in!
kslsports.com/stream/ – 12:53 PM
Hey @Utah Jazz fans, if you want to know more about Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, we’ll be talking to Yahoo Sports NBA Draft Expert @krystenpeek at 11.
Tune in!
kslsports.com/stream/ – 12:53 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson.
@Kevin O’Connor and @J. Kyle Mann were in the building to witness the matchup live and break down everything they saw.
youtube.com/watch?v=VgxgI3… – 11:51 AM
Victor Wembanyama vs. Scoot Henderson.
@Kevin O’Connor and @J. Kyle Mann were in the building to witness the matchup live and break down everything they saw.
youtube.com/watch?v=VgxgI3… – 11:51 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Emergency reaction to Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson last night with me and @J. Kyle Mann live on video.
We got into both of their outstanding games, potential NBA team fits, teams that should tank, and if this will end up the most untradeable #1 pick in history. @ringer – 11:49 AM
Emergency reaction to Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson last night with me and @J. Kyle Mann live on video.
We got into both of their outstanding games, potential NBA team fits, teams that should tank, and if this will end up the most untradeable #1 pick in history. @ringer – 11:49 AM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
What should the Jazz do in order to get Victor Wembanyama?
Anything.
I make the case here: sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 11:39 AM
What should the Jazz do in order to get Victor Wembanyama?
Anything.
I make the case here: sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 11:39 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? Nessun rapporto con lui sportando.basketball/lebron-james-k… – 11:12 AM
LeBron James: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar? Nessun rapporto con lui sportando.basketball/lebron-james-k… – 11:12 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
As he chases record, LeBron says he has “no relationship” with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/05/as-… – 11:00 AM
As he chases record, LeBron says he has “no relationship” with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/05/as-… – 11:00 AM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
New column from me @SInow: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and an unforgettable night in Vegas: si.com/nba/2022/10/05… – 10:09 AM
New column from me @SInow: Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and an unforgettable night in Vegas: si.com/nba/2022/10/05… – 10:09 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Based on the effusive tweets I’m seeing from last night, Victor Wembanyama was clearly an egregious omission from the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. – 9:11 AM
Based on the effusive tweets I’m seeing from last night, Victor Wembanyama was clearly an egregious omission from the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. – 9:11 AM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
How tall is Victor Wembanyama?
One thing is for certain, it’s not 7’2.
In the photo below he’s standing next to 7’4 Zach Edey of Purdue and he’s also towering over both Chet Holmgren on the far right listed at 7’0 and Nikola Jovic on the far left listed at 6’10. pic.twitter.com/SQoaijxqsN – 9:06 AM
How tall is Victor Wembanyama?
One thing is for certain, it’s not 7’2.
In the photo below he’s standing next to 7’4 Zach Edey of Purdue and he’s also towering over both Chet Holmgren on the far right listed at 7’0 and Nikola Jovic on the far left listed at 6’10. pic.twitter.com/SQoaijxqsN – 9:06 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Victor Wembanyama is a 7’3” menace, a basketball prospect the likes of which we have never seen.
37 points, 5 blocks, 7/11 from three in a classic duel against Scoot Henderson.
Let’s break down the tape, shall we? pic.twitter.com/fufuljZjcb – 8:38 AM
Victor Wembanyama is a 7’3” menace, a basketball prospect the likes of which we have never seen.
37 points, 5 blocks, 7/11 from three in a classic duel against Scoot Henderson.
Let’s break down the tape, shall we? pic.twitter.com/fufuljZjcb – 8:38 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
A little nugget on Victor Wembanyama, the French phenom: he’s currently coached by French national team coach Vincent Collett. You think a 7-5 rim runner who drains 3s, playing along side Rudy Gobert, at the Paris Olympics may cause problems? – 8:04 AM
A little nugget on Victor Wembanyama, the French phenom: he’s currently coached by French national team coach Vincent Collett. You think a 7-5 rim runner who drains 3s, playing along side Rudy Gobert, at the Paris Olympics may cause problems? – 8:04 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Some 200 NBA GMs and scouts watched as Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson put on a show last night
They meet again Thursday espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:50 AM
Some 200 NBA GMs and scouts watched as Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson put on a show last night
They meet again Thursday espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:50 AM
More on this storyline
When asked a question about the NBA hosting the exhibition game in Las Vegas, James used the occasion to make a personal plea to commissioner Adam Silver, angling to be first in line to own the team if the league ever expands to Sin City. “I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing. I know Adam is in Abu Dhabi right now, I believe,” James said, alluding to the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks’ preseason trip to the United Arab Emirates that Silver is attending. “But he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players. “So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.” -via ESPN / October 6, 2022
NBA Central: “He’s a 7-foot-4 Durant who blocks shots — and he’s not even close to what he’s going to be. He will be the most hyped player since LeBron.” – NBA GM on Victor Wembanyama (Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/PVCle9ffLz -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / October 5, 2022
Shaquille O’Neal: I think the greatest player is Michael Jordan. LeBron James is about to do something that hasn’t been done in a long time, and I think he will move his name up there. But for me, it’s always Dr. J (Julius Erving), Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and those guys. -via YouTube / October 5, 2022
As NBA executives consider the transformative impact 7-foot-4 French prospect Victor Wembanyama’s performance on Tuesday could impose on the NBA’s tanking and trade market this season, his agent insists that there’s no plan to listen to some team executives who suggest shutting down the projected No. 1 pick until the 2023 NBA draft in June. “NBA people are telling me to shut him down, and we are not going to shut him down,” Bouna Ndiaye told ESPN on Wednesday. “If we came with that kind of talk to [Wembanyama], he will look at us and say, ‘What are you talking about?’ He’ll never agree to that. He wants to compete and get better. With Victor, it’s basketball first and everything else second. He was so pissed off that he lost.” -via ESPN / October 6, 2022
Mike Finger: Victor Wembanyama, on if he feels more famous today than he did yesterday: “A little bit.” On what he wants to do in Vegas before he leaves: “I don’t plan on gambling at all.” On if he’s sick of us yet: “Yes. I’m joking. Please don’t write bad about me.” -via Twitter @mikefinger / October 5, 2022
Adam Zagoria: Steve Haney, agent for Scoot Henderson @thereal013, believes his client should be the No. 1 pick in 2023: “There were two incredibly talented players on that floor last night. But one beast,” he told me for @ForbesSports -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / October 5, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.