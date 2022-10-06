Myers doesn't think Draymond Green will be suspended any games as part of disciplinary process

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry: “JP’s been great. There’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It’s also something we feel like won’t derail our season and that’s with Draymond a part of that.” pic.twitter.com/XqA54JSsuN – 5:37 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry on the Draymond-Jordan mess: ‘It was nothing out of the ordinary — until it wasn’t.’
That’s the upshot when someone has a spasm of fury that overrides reason – 5:33 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry on the build-up to the altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green:
“It was nothing out of the ordinary until it wasn’t.” – 5:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry also doesn’t believe the Draymond-Poole incident stemmed from upcoming contract extension talks – 5:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Victor Wembanyama erupts again
– Draymond Green/Jordan Poole situation context
– LeBron’s postgame comments about Vegas expansion ownership
– Which franchises would take Bronny 1 for LeBron?
Here until tipoff!
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Victor Wembanyama erupts again
– Draymond Green/Jordan Poole situation context
– LeBron’s postgame comments about Vegas expansion ownership
– Which franchises would take Bronny 1 for LeBron?
Here until tipoff!
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry said he doesn’t believe the looming contract extension talks sparked the Draymond Green, Jordan Poole situation: “From what I feel and from what has been said: No.” – 5:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on Draymond Green’s apology: “It was necessary, but you have to ask every guy on how they received it, JP, especially.” – 5:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph on how he approaches these moments with Draymond: “Be honest with it. He respects my opinion. He respects how I feel.” – 5:22 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steph Curry says the scuffle between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was unfortunate and could’ve been avoided, but the vibes at practice today were great and the team is focused on basketball.
He also dismissed reports of Poole’s behavior having a negative impact on the team. – 5:21 PM
Steph Curry says the scuffle between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was unfortunate and could’ve been avoided, but the vibes at practice today were great and the team is focused on basketball.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry called the Draymond Green/Jordan Poole altercation “an unfortunate situation,” but described the practice vibe as “great.” Steph: “A lot of trust in the fabric of our team.” – 5:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“It’s the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen.”
Warriors mum on Draymond Green’s discipline; Jordan Poole scuffle not over contracts, GM says
“It’s the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen.”
Warriors mum on Draymond Green’s discipline; Jordan Poole scuffle not over contracts, GM says
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers on Draymond Green: “He’s been over that line. But he always comes back. He’s a unique guy. Without him, we don’t win.” – 4:58 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr says Draymond did not scrimmage today and won’t be in the building on Friday. FWIW: Friday will be an off day for entire team. Expects him back on Saturday. – 4:42 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green didn’t practice today and won’t tomorrow. Steve Kerr expects him to return Saturday . – 4:40 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green didn’t practice today and won’t be at practice tomorrow, but he’s expected to be back on Saturday. – 4:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said Draymond Green didn’t practice today, won’t be in the facility tomorrow, but expects Draymond back with the team on Saturday. – 4:39 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “Didn’t practice today. He won’t be here tomorrow. I expect him to return Saturday and get back at it.” – 4:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr said that Draymond Green won’t practice on Friday, but plans to return to the group on Saturday. – 4:38 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors GM Myers confirms Draymond-Poole altercation, Green apology and discipline mercurynews.com/2022/10/06/war… – 4:35 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
“He’s complicated but he is a good person,” Myers said of Draymond Green. “I’ve seen it, I’ve seen the things he’s done, yesterday wasn’t one of them.” – 4:32 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Bob Myers: “Draymond is one of my favorite players…I still love the person but don’t love what he did.” – 4:31 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers said Draymond Green is one of his favorite players.
“I just said, ‘You’re better than this.'” – 4:31 PM
Bob Myers said Draymond Green is one of his favorite players.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers said he was told the dialogue before the Draymond/Poole altercation was “not anything more than the normal bickering in a scrimmage.” – 4:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers on Draymond Green/Jordan Poole altercation: “I have confidence that it won’t erode the fabric of our team.” – 4:27 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident: “I have confidence that it won’t erode the fabric of our team.” – 4:27 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
“I don’t think so at this point” Myers said regarding Draymond missing a game. – 4:26 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Myers said he doesn’t expect Draymond Green to miss any games due to any punishment from the team. – 4:26 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers on whether Draymond Green will miss any games: “I don’t think so at this point.” – 4:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
While Draymond Green will be punished, Bob Myers doesn’t think he’ll miss any games. – 4:26 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Bob Myers doesn’t anticipate Draymond Green will miss any games. – 4:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bob Myers said he “doesn’t think” Draymond Green will miss any games as part of the disciplinary process. – 4:26 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bob Myers said he doesn’t anticipate Draymond missing any games. – 4:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers said he doesn’t anticipate that Draymond Green will miss any games as part of his punishment. – 4:26 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers says Draymond Green has crossed the line before but he always comes back from it: “I think he’ll find the way to earn the respect of his teammates and Jordan back, but that’s the work he has to do.” – 4:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bob Myers said Draymond Green was in the facility this morning, apologized to the team and left. “Space is good,” Myers said. Wouldn’t comment on whether Green will be back in the facility in the coming days. Deferred that question to Steve Kerr. – 4:22 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond came to Chase Center today, apologized for his actions and left shortly afterward, per Myers – 4:21 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Myers said “space is good.” Draymond Green went home after apologizing. – 4:20 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
“Space is good,” Myers said. Draymond went home after apologizing to the team. – 4:20 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Here’s Bob Myers opening his news conference addressing the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green practice altercation. pic.twitter.com/w5FVoyqV3I – 4:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers said he’s having “ongoing” talks with Jordan Poole’s reps about a contract extension. Myers insisted the Draymond-Poole altercation won’t affect contract extension talks with either players – 4:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors GM Bob Myers on Draymond Green/Jordan Poole incident: “This group has been together a long time, which means you’ve been through a lot. It helps to have the same people in the room. There are a lot of real relationships on this team that can withstand adversity.” – 4:18 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is Bob Myers full opening statement on the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole situation pic.twitter.com/i5vQZstibJ – 4:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors GM Bob Myers said that Jordan Poole practiced today and that Draymond Green did not. – 4:16 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers said he didn’t think the incident between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green stemmed from looming contact extensions. – 4:16 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors GM Bob Myers said that Draymond Green apologized to the team today, but didn’t practice. Poole did practice and is fine, Myers said. Green’s punishment will be handled internally. – 4:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bob Myers said Draymond Green apologized to the team today for the altercation with Jordan Poole. Poole was there. He practiced. Draymond didn’t practice. Myers said Warriors want to keep punishment internal. – 4:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors disciplinary action re Draymond landing a blow on teammate Jordan Poole: Will be handled ‘internally,’ per President/GM. JP practiced today, Draymond did not. – 4:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Bob Myers said that Draymond Green apologized to the Warriors this morning, but he did not practice with the team. Myers says Green’s punishment will be dealt with internally. – 4:14 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers on the altercation between Draymond and Poole. “Everybody is fine.” Poole practiced today. Draymond apologized in front of the team but didn’t practice. – 4:14 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Bob Myers: “Jordan (Poole) practiced today. Draymond (Green) didn’t.” – 4:14 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Bob Myers announces Draymond Green did not practice today. He said Draymond apologized to the team. Myers said punishment will be internal. – 4:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors GM Bob Myers confirmed that Draymond Green apologized to the team this morning for his altercation with Jordan Poole, including with Poole being present. Myers said that any punishment “will be handled internally.” – 4:14 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Bob Myers said Draymond Green apologized to the team this morning. The punishment will be handled internally – 4:14 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following reports of an altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice, Andre Iguodala took to Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/and… – 4:01 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport What if Warriors Had to Choose Between Draymond or Poole? Insiders Give Us Their Take bleacherreport.com/articles/10051… – 1:34 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote about the Draymond-Poole dynamic back in April. The two have historically been close. Draymond made sure his locker was next to JP’s during JP’s rookie year. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 1:28 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
This Is How Much I’m Worried About The Reported Physical Altercation Between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole on Good Morning It’s Basketball ziller.substack.com/p/this-is-how-… – 8:34 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Golden State Warriors dealing with a physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole #NBA
Golden State Warriors dealing with a physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole #NBA
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green was reportedly “apologetic” after an altercation at practice with Jordan Poole. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 1:51 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
draymond, iggy and poole getting ready to set the record straight 36 hrs from now pic.twitter.com/QT1wv3s8nI – 1:00 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
League sources: Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green has a podcast – 12:56 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala tweets on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation pic.twitter.com/5iGPRCmyEc – 12:15 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Yahoo Sources: Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have a history, but no players for the Golden State Warriors felt the incident was warranted. Some form of disciplinary action is expected. – 11:54 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Hopping on @kron4news at 8:47 with the latest details on Draymond Green & Jordan Poole and the latest on Klay Thompson’s status for opening night. – 11:45 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
So Dray hit Poole at practice and reports claim management (coach Steve Kerr?) is considering Green will be punished. I forget, what penalty did Bulls impose on Jordan for punching Kerr in the face at practice? – 11:27 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
So @Zach Lowe and I discussed Draymond and the Warriors yesterday and… ummm… pic.twitter.com/SiHoYLmPFi – 11:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
A source tells me that Draymond Green will be disciplined for today’s altercation with Jordan Poole, but the severity of that disciple has yet to be determined. However, the team does not believe this will be an issue in the long-term. – 10:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Draymond Green facing potential discipline after fight with Jordan Poole nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 10:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story: Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in practice, could face punishment
ESPN story: Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in practice, could face punishment
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 10:20 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Source: The situation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green had been building up. There was a lot of chatter which led to that altercation. Draymond Green apologized to the team. Feels that as a leader, he let his emotions get the best of him, in turn letting the team down. – 10:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green could reportedly be facing internal discipline after an altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 9:55 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Dave Joerger:
-Figuring out rotation a “work in progress” overall. Sixers have plenty more they’d like to evaluate.
From Dave Joerger:
-Figuring out rotation a “work in progress” overall. Sixers have plenty more they’d like to evaluate.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after altercation with Jordan Poole: report mercurynews.com/2022/10/05/war… – 9:46 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green, four-time NBA champion, has made $131 million so far in his career. Poole likely wants right around there, or little more, just for his four-year extension. – 9:43 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green will make $27.5 million in 2023-24 if he opts in. First year of Jordan Poole’s contract (same year) will likely start around $28 million or so. – 9:32 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
In first year of Jordan Poole’s extension (2023-24), he’ll likely make more money than Draymond Green ever did in a single season. – 9:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after practice altercation with Jordan Poole
Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after practice altercation with Jordan Poole
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole.
I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. pic.twitter.com/FtxYo5XgH6 – 9:24 PM
Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jordan Poole: “Tuck Sweatin’”
Jordan Poole: “Tuck Sweatin’”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team seriously considering disciplinary action of Draymond Green.
Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team seriously considering disciplinary action of Draymond Green.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green.
Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green.
CJ Holmes: Bob Myers on the Draymond Green / Jordan Poole situation: “Everyone is fine. Jordan practiced today, Draymond Green didn’t. It’s the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen.” Green’s suspension will be handled internally. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / October 6, 2022
