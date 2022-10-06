NBA executives believe Grant Williams is worth $12-13 million in extension talks

NBA executives believe Grant Williams is worth $12-13 million in extension talks

Main Rumors

NBA executives believe Grant Williams is worth $12-13 million in extension talks

October 6, 2022- by

By |

Michael Scotto: Following the recent extension for Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr, I spoke with four NBA executives, and they told HoopsHype they projected Grant Williams to be worth between $12-13 million annually in any extension talks. One executive told me, “For an extension now, he’s probably in the $12-14 million territory. I think $15 million is not out of the question, but definitely on the high end, and it means they’d think he’s going to be a starter.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA executives weigh in on Ime Udoka’s future. Plus, updates on Robert Williams, why the Celtics signed Blake Griffin over Carmelo Anthony, and what executives think Grant Williams is worth in extension talks with @Jared Weiss on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/celtics-…10:02 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
10 takeaways from the Celtics’ fake win against the Raptors on @The Athletic
📐 Hauser’s sniping shoulder angle
👀 Brogdon’s passing vision
🫠 Why the bench has to sit the F down
👢 Why Grant Williams had to chase the refs
📨 Tatum’s thank you card
theathletic.com/3663001/2022/1…9:52 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams says his ankle feels great. Doesn’t seem to be any issue – 10:31 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla said Grant Williams seemed to be fine after injuring his ankle, but he hasn’t had a chance to talk to Grant yet. – 10:13 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams is limping to half court with a huge grin to go yell at the refs for calling that charge on Sam Hauser. – 9:40 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Grant Williams walked down to the end of the bench and talked to trainers through the timeout, but didn’t get any treatment after he came up hobbling on his right leg.
He stays out of the game, but is up and yelling at the refs, so doesn’t seem to be too bad. – 9:29 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Looks like Grant Williams rolled his right ankle a little bit on the last play. Looks like his sneaker just stuck and the ankle rolled a little. He’s out of the game – 9:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams appears to be fine after turning his ankle going for a rebound on that last play. Was in a lot of pain, but looks like it wore off. – 9:25 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams just made the crowd “ooooh” with the hesi at the right break. Don’t remember Grant every making the crowd ooh like that – 8:10 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Grant Williams showing some improved off the dribble moves this preseason. Welcome addition to his game. – 8:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Grant Williams fast break hesitation drive and layup. Bench enjoyed. – 8:09 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams on the new take foul rule, which Mason Plumlee became the first to have it called on him in Sunday’s exhibition.
Grant took credit for getting it called: pic.twitter.com/TZUPc9SRgg11:14 AM

More on this storyline

, Main Rumors

, , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home