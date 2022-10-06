NBA executives believe Grant Williams is worth $12-13 million in extension talks

Michael Scotto: Following the recent extension for Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr, I spoke with four NBA executives, and they told HoopsHype they projected Grant Williams to be worth between $12-13 million annually in any extension talks. One executive told me, “For an extension now, he’s probably in the $12-14 million territory. I think $15 million is not out of the question, but definitely on the high end, and it means they’d think he’s going to be a starter.”
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
