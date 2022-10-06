Patrick Beverley on Lakers: 'Wins will come'

“And this is not even basketball,” Beverley added. “Two guys fell on the floor today. Half the team helped one guy up, half the team helped the other, that shows that we’re building a brotherhood here. And the more we do that, be a cohesive unit and be together, wins will come.”
Source: Corey Hansford @ Lakers Nation
Pat Bev had to show love to Anthony Edwards before tip off 🤝 pic.twitter.com/NDcTxcUDLO – 10:17 PM
Chris Finch on the impact of Patrick Beverley last season:
“I personally owe him a lot… The biggest thing he did, he came here from Day 1 and told a young team they could make the playoffs. And they believed him, and they followed him.”
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis will not play on the second half of the back-to-back Thursday. He will also hold LeBron James and Russell Westbrook out. He said Patrick Beverley will be 50-50. – 12:49 AM
AD, Westbrook and LeBron will all rest tomorrow due to it being a B2B in the preseason. Beverley could sit too (Ham said it’s 50-50). – 12:45 AM
Patrick Beverley appears to be leading a highly supportive, energetic bench group at the moment, which was lacking at times last season. – 11:43 PM
LAL’s lead is 75-70 with Westbrook (21 minutes) and Beverley (20) coming out at the 8:48 mark, joining LeBron (17) on the bench.
That could be it tonight for the three vets. – 11:35 PM
Pat Bev is playing better defense in the preseason than most of the Lakers did all of last season. – 11:08 PM
As for the perimeter, Patrick Beverley will likely guard Chris Paul.
That’s self explanatory.
That leaves Russell Westbrook on Devin Booker. Darvin Ham has said he’s looking for Westbrook to defend.
Monty Williams plans to play guys more minutes. #Suns #Lakers – 10:11 PM
In between the two Victor Wembanyama v Scoot Henderson showdowns … Russ and PatBev start side-by-side in Las Vegas tonight: pic.twitter.com/7RuOuZXQfC – 9:38 PM
#Lakers starters: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Anthony Davis. – 9:35 PM
“I just feel like, you go through a season especially with new guys, new faces, and a new team, I think you have to build that brotherhood first,” Beverley said following the Lakers’ five-point loss. “That brotherhood comes with trust and once you build that brotherhood and you start to trust each other, I think the basketball comes easy.” -via Lakers Nation / October 6, 2022
Mike Trudell: Patrick Beverley and Austin Reaves will start tonight. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / October 5, 2022
Jovan Buha: The Lakers are scrimmaging here at Pechanga. Purple team: Damian Jones, Cole Swider, LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn, Russell Westbrook White team: Jay Huff, Thomas Bryant, Dwayne Bacon, Patrick Beverley, Scotty Pippen Jr. pic.twitter.com/MI3KklT0Fl -via Twitter @jovanbuha / October 1, 2022
