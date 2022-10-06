Stephen Curry: Jordan Poole has been great, situation yesterday was not warranted

Madeline Kenney: Stephen Curry said Jordan Poole has been great. “There was nothing that warranted the situation yesterday.” He said he hates that questions about Poole’s attitude surfaced in the aftermath of the altercation. “It’s not fair to JP.”
Source: Twitter @madkenney
Source: Twitter @madkenney
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
This was Jordan Poole this afternoon, going through some drills after practice. Bob, Steve, and Steph all emphasized that Poole’s attitude hasn’t changed regarding his contract situation and that he’s been great through camp. pic.twitter.com/DZ4JAjsaGa – 6:56 PM
This was Jordan Poole this afternoon, going through some drills after practice. Bob, Steve, and Steph all emphasized that Poole’s attitude hasn’t changed regarding his contract situation and that he’s been great through camp. pic.twitter.com/DZ4JAjsaGa – 6:56 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After a pair of dazzling performances from Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas, Steph Curry praised the French top prospect. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/06/ste… – 6:36 PM
After a pair of dazzling performances from Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas, Steph Curry praised the French top prospect. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/06/ste… – 6:36 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on Draymond Green’s apology to the Warriors following Wednesday’s altercation with Jordan Poole:
nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%… – 6:17 PM
ESPN story on Draymond Green’s apology to the Warriors following Wednesday’s altercation with Jordan Poole:
nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%… – 6:17 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry on the Draymond-Jordan mess: ‘It was nothing out of the ordinary — until it wasn’t.’
That’s the upshot when someone has a spasm of fury that overrides reason – 5:33 PM
Stephen Curry on the Draymond-Jordan mess: ‘It was nothing out of the ordinary — until it wasn’t.’
That’s the upshot when someone has a spasm of fury that overrides reason – 5:33 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry on the build-up to the altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green:
“It was nothing out of the ordinary until it wasn’t.” – 5:32 PM
Stephen Curry on the build-up to the altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green:
“It was nothing out of the ordinary until it wasn’t.” – 5:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry also doesn’t believe the Draymond-Poole incident stemmed from upcoming contract extension talks – 5:32 PM
Steph Curry also doesn’t believe the Draymond-Poole incident stemmed from upcoming contract extension talks – 5:32 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry: “It is possible to get through stuff like this. These inflection points and these moments can make or break a team. And my job is to not let it break us at all.” – 5:32 PM
Steph Curry: “It is possible to get through stuff like this. These inflection points and these moments can make or break a team. And my job is to not let it break us at all.” – 5:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Victor Wembanyama erupts again
– Draymond Green/Jordan Poole situation context
– LeBron’s postgame comments about Vegas expansion ownership
– Which franchises would take Bronny 1 for LeBron?
Here until tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/WoH4tC4T0D pic.twitter.com/mu4FWT8UfP – 5:31 PM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Victor Wembanyama erupts again
– Draymond Green/Jordan Poole situation context
– LeBron’s postgame comments about Vegas expansion ownership
– Which franchises would take Bronny 1 for LeBron?
Here until tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/WoH4tC4T0D pic.twitter.com/mu4FWT8UfP – 5:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry said he doesn’t believe the looming contract extension talks sparked the Draymond Green, Jordan Poole situation: “From what I feel and from what has been said: No.” – 5:30 PM
Steph Curry said he doesn’t believe the looming contract extension talks sparked the Draymond Green, Jordan Poole situation: “From what I feel and from what has been said: No.” – 5:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on Victor Wembanyama: “He’s like a ‘2K create a player.'” – 5:25 PM
Steph Curry on Victor Wembanyama: “He’s like a ‘2K create a player.'” – 5:25 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on Draymond Green’s apology: “It was necessary, but you have to ask every guy on how they received it, JP, especially.” – 5:24 PM
Steph Curry on Draymond Green’s apology: “It was necessary, but you have to ask every guy on how they received it, JP, especially.” – 5:24 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry said Jordan Poole has been great. “There was nothing that warranted the situation yesterday.”
He said he hates that questions about Poole’s attitude surfaced in the aftermath of the altercation. “It’s not fair to JP.” – 5:20 PM
Steph Curry said Jordan Poole has been great. “There was nothing that warranted the situation yesterday.”
He said he hates that questions about Poole’s attitude surfaced in the aftermath of the altercation. “It’s not fair to JP.” – 5:20 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry on Jordan Poole having an attitude: “It’s absolute BS.” – 5:19 PM
Steph Curry on Jordan Poole having an attitude: “It’s absolute BS.” – 5:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry called it “absolute BS” that Jordan Poole has had a bad attitude at camp. – 5:19 PM
Steph Curry called it “absolute BS” that Jordan Poole has had a bad attitude at camp. – 5:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry called the Draymond Green/Jordan Poole altercation “an unfortunate situation,” but described the practice vibe as “great.” Steph: “A lot of trust in the fabric of our team.” – 5:19 PM
Steph Curry called the Draymond Green/Jordan Poole altercation “an unfortunate situation,” but described the practice vibe as “great.” Steph: “A lot of trust in the fabric of our team.” – 5:19 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry “There’s a lot of trust in the fabric of our team, who we are, who we know those guys to be.” – 5:18 PM
Steph Curry “There’s a lot of trust in the fabric of our team, who we are, who we know those guys to be.” – 5:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“It’s the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen.”
Warriors mum on Draymond Green’s discipline; Jordan Poole scuffle not over contracts, GM says
https://t.co/VonAZ99xZH pic.twitter.com/vk9haAGdQl – 5:08 PM
“It’s the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen.”
Warriors mum on Draymond Green’s discipline; Jordan Poole scuffle not over contracts, GM says
https://t.co/VonAZ99xZH pic.twitter.com/vk9haAGdQl – 5:08 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The All The Smoke crew in the building. Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson recorded an episode with Bob Myers earlier. Now they are chopping it up with Poole pic.twitter.com/GKEdmi9RIe – 5:01 PM
The All The Smoke crew in the building. Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson recorded an episode with Bob Myers earlier. Now they are chopping it up with Poole pic.twitter.com/GKEdmi9RIe – 5:01 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jordan Poole getting buckets regardless pic.twitter.com/FEbdGHx966 – 4:59 PM
Jordan Poole getting buckets regardless pic.twitter.com/FEbdGHx966 – 4:59 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole reportedly having an attitude this preseason: “Nothing could be further from the truth. Jordan has been fantastic.” – 4:57 PM
Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole reportedly having an attitude this preseason: “Nothing could be further from the truth. Jordan has been fantastic.” – 4:57 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr made a point to praise Jordan Poole: “Jordan has been fantastic throughout camp. Someone put it out there that Jordan had an attitude at camp. Nothing could be further from the truth. He’s been fantastic.” – 4:52 PM
Kerr made a point to praise Jordan Poole: “Jordan has been fantastic throughout camp. Someone put it out there that Jordan had an attitude at camp. Nothing could be further from the truth. He’s been fantastic.” – 4:52 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr won’t comment on the Green/Poole situation beyond Bob Myers’ comments. He did want to set the record straight regarding reports of Jordan Poole having a bad attitude. “Jordan has been fantastic in camp… It’s sad to see misinformation out there.” – 4:40 PM
Steve Kerr won’t comment on the Green/Poole situation beyond Bob Myers’ comments. He did want to set the record straight regarding reports of Jordan Poole having a bad attitude. “Jordan has been fantastic in camp… It’s sad to see misinformation out there.” – 4:40 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Coach Steve Kerr said the report indicating Jordan Poole had an attitude at camp was wrong. “Nothing could be further from the truth, he’s been fantastic.” – 4:39 PM
Coach Steve Kerr said the report indicating Jordan Poole had an attitude at camp was wrong. “Nothing could be further from the truth, he’s been fantastic.” – 4:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr: “Anytime something happens, we try to handle things internally. It’s difficult to keep everything in-house, obviously.” Defers further comment on Green/Poole incident to GM Bob Myers. Kerr described Jordan Poole as “fantastic in camp.” – 4:38 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr: “Anytime something happens, we try to handle things internally. It’s difficult to keep everything in-house, obviously.” Defers further comment on Green/Poole incident to GM Bob Myers. Kerr described Jordan Poole as “fantastic in camp.” – 4:38 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors GM Myers confirms Draymond-Poole altercation, Green apology and discipline mercurynews.com/2022/10/06/war… – 4:35 PM
Warriors GM Myers confirms Draymond-Poole altercation, Green apology and discipline mercurynews.com/2022/10/06/war… – 4:35 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers said he was told the dialogue before the Draymond/Poole altercation was “not anything more than the normal bickering in a scrimmage.” – 4:30 PM
Bob Myers said he was told the dialogue before the Draymond/Poole altercation was “not anything more than the normal bickering in a scrimmage.” – 4:30 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Myers to Curry this morning, in a moment of levity: ‘You ready to do some leading?’
Curry: ‘Y’all gotta pay me more.’
Myers: ‘We’re paying you as much as we can.’ – 4:28 PM
Myers to Curry this morning, in a moment of levity: ‘You ready to do some leading?’
Curry: ‘Y’all gotta pay me more.’
Myers: ‘We’re paying you as much as we can.’ – 4:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers on Draymond Green/Jordan Poole altercation: “I have confidence that it won’t erode the fabric of our team.” – 4:27 PM
Bob Myers on Draymond Green/Jordan Poole altercation: “I have confidence that it won’t erode the fabric of our team.” – 4:27 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident: “I have confidence that it won’t erode the fabric of our team.” – 4:27 PM
Bob Myers on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident: “I have confidence that it won’t erode the fabric of our team.” – 4:27 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Green apologized to the coaches and team — Jordan Poole was in attendance — and then went home.
“Space is good,” Myers said. Myers deferred to Steve Kerr when asked if Green will practice tomorrow. Kerr will speak momentarily. – 4:25 PM
Green apologized to the coaches and team — Jordan Poole was in attendance — and then went home.
“Space is good,” Myers said. Myers deferred to Steve Kerr when asked if Green will practice tomorrow. Kerr will speak momentarily. – 4:25 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bob Myers asked Steph Curry today if he’s ready to do some leading.
Steph responded “you guys need to pay me some more money.”
Bob replied “we pay you as much as we can.” 😂😂😂 – 4:25 PM
Bob Myers asked Steph Curry today if he’s ready to do some leading.
Steph responded “you guys need to pay me some more money.”
Bob replied “we pay you as much as we can.” 😂😂😂 – 4:25 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Here’s Bob Myers opening his news conference addressing the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green practice altercation. pic.twitter.com/w5FVoyqV3I – 4:20 PM
Here’s Bob Myers opening his news conference addressing the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green practice altercation. pic.twitter.com/w5FVoyqV3I – 4:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers said he’s having “ongoing” talks with Jordan Poole’s reps about a contract extension. Myers insisted the Draymond-Poole altercation won’t affect contract extension talks with either players – 4:19 PM
Bob Myers said he’s having “ongoing” talks with Jordan Poole’s reps about a contract extension. Myers insisted the Draymond-Poole altercation won’t affect contract extension talks with either players – 4:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Myers said the Warriors have been in contact with Jordan Poole’s representatives and negotiations are ongoing. – 4:19 PM
Myers said the Warriors have been in contact with Jordan Poole’s representatives and negotiations are ongoing. – 4:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors GM Bob Myers on Draymond Green/Jordan Poole incident: “This group has been together a long time, which means you’ve been through a lot. It helps to have the same people in the room. There are a lot of real relationships on this team that can withstand adversity.” – 4:18 PM
Warriors GM Bob Myers on Draymond Green/Jordan Poole incident: “This group has been together a long time, which means you’ve been through a lot. It helps to have the same people in the room. There are a lot of real relationships on this team that can withstand adversity.” – 4:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Bob Myers on the Draymond Green / Jordan Poole situation: “Everyone is fine. Jordan practiced today, Draymond Green didn’t. It’s the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen.”
Green’s suspension will be handled internally. – 4:17 PM
Bob Myers on the Draymond Green / Jordan Poole situation: “Everyone is fine. Jordan practiced today, Draymond Green didn’t. It’s the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen.”
Green’s suspension will be handled internally. – 4:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is Bob Myers full opening statement on the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole situation pic.twitter.com/i5vQZstibJ – 4:17 PM
Here is Bob Myers full opening statement on the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole situation pic.twitter.com/i5vQZstibJ – 4:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors GM Bob Myers said that Jordan Poole practiced today and that Draymond Green did not. – 4:16 PM
Warriors GM Bob Myers said that Jordan Poole practiced today and that Draymond Green did not. – 4:16 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers said he didn’t think the incident between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green stemmed from looming contact extensions. – 4:16 PM
Bob Myers said he didn’t think the incident between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green stemmed from looming contact extensions. – 4:16 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors GM Bob Myers said that Draymond Green apologized to the team today, but didn’t practice. Poole did practice and is fine, Myers said. Green’s punishment will be handled internally. – 4:16 PM
Warriors GM Bob Myers said that Draymond Green apologized to the team today, but didn’t practice. Poole did practice and is fine, Myers said. Green’s punishment will be handled internally. – 4:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bob Myers said Draymond Green apologized to the team today for the altercation with Jordan Poole. Poole was there. He practiced. Draymond didn’t practice. Myers said Warriors want to keep punishment internal. – 4:15 PM
Bob Myers said Draymond Green apologized to the team today for the altercation with Jordan Poole. Poole was there. He practiced. Draymond didn’t practice. Myers said Warriors want to keep punishment internal. – 4:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors disciplinary action re Draymond landing a blow on teammate Jordan Poole: Will be handled ‘internally,’ per President/GM. JP practiced today, Draymond did not. – 4:15 PM
Warriors disciplinary action re Draymond landing a blow on teammate Jordan Poole: Will be handled ‘internally,’ per President/GM. JP practiced today, Draymond did not. – 4:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Bob Myers on how the Green / Poole situation was reported: “I don’t think this was related to who’s getting paid and who isn’t.” – 4:15 PM
Bob Myers on how the Green / Poole situation was reported: “I don’t think this was related to who’s getting paid and who isn’t.” – 4:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors GM Bob Myers said he doesn’t sense the incident between Green and Poole stemmed from any tension with possible contract extensions looming – 4:15 PM
Warriors GM Bob Myers said he doesn’t sense the incident between Green and Poole stemmed from any tension with possible contract extensions looming – 4:15 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers on the altercation between Draymond and Poole. “Everybody is fine.” Poole practiced today. Draymond apologized in front of the team but didn’t practice. – 4:14 PM
Bob Myers on the altercation between Draymond and Poole. “Everybody is fine.” Poole practiced today. Draymond apologized in front of the team but didn’t practice. – 4:14 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Bob Myers: “Jordan (Poole) practiced today. Draymond (Green) didn’t.” – 4:14 PM
Bob Myers: “Jordan (Poole) practiced today. Draymond (Green) didn’t.” – 4:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors GM Bob Myers confirmed that Draymond Green apologized to the team this morning for his altercation with Jordan Poole, including with Poole being present. Myers said that any punishment “will be handled internally.” – 4:14 PM
Warriors GM Bob Myers confirmed that Draymond Green apologized to the team this morning for his altercation with Jordan Poole, including with Poole being present. Myers said that any punishment “will be handled internally.” – 4:14 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following reports of an altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice, Andre Iguodala took to Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/and… – 4:01 PM
Following reports of an altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice, Andre Iguodala took to Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/and… – 4:01 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
We will be hearing from Bob Myers, Steve Kerr, and Steph Curry today – 3:28 PM
We will be hearing from Bob Myers, Steve Kerr, and Steph Curry today – 3:28 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport What if Warriors Had to Choose Between Draymond or Poole? Insiders Give Us Their Take bleacherreport.com/articles/10051… – 1:34 PM
Latest @BleacherReport What if Warriors Had to Choose Between Draymond or Poole? Insiders Give Us Their Take bleacherreport.com/articles/10051… – 1:34 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote about the Draymond-Poole dynamic back in April. The two have historically been close. Draymond made sure his locker was next to JP’s during JP’s rookie year. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 1:28 PM
I wrote about the Draymond-Poole dynamic back in April. The two have historically been close. Draymond made sure his locker was next to JP’s during JP’s rookie year. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 1:28 PM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
This Is How Much I’m Worried About The Reported Physical Altercation Between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole on Good Morning It’s Basketball ziller.substack.com/p/this-is-how-… – 8:34 AM
This Is How Much I’m Worried About The Reported Physical Altercation Between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole on Good Morning It’s Basketball ziller.substack.com/p/this-is-how-… – 8:34 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Golden State Warriors dealing with a physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:46 AM
Golden State Warriors dealing with a physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:46 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green was reportedly “apologetic” after an altercation at practice with Jordan Poole. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 1:51 AM
Draymond Green was reportedly “apologetic” after an altercation at practice with Jordan Poole. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 1:51 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
draymond, iggy and poole getting ready to set the record straight 36 hrs from now pic.twitter.com/QT1wv3s8nI – 1:00 AM
draymond, iggy and poole getting ready to set the record straight 36 hrs from now pic.twitter.com/QT1wv3s8nI – 1:00 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala tweets on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation pic.twitter.com/5iGPRCmyEc – 12:15 AM
Andre Iguodala tweets on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation pic.twitter.com/5iGPRCmyEc – 12:15 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Yahoo Sources: Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have a history, but no players for the Golden State Warriors felt the incident was warranted. Some form of disciplinary action is expected. – 11:54 PM
Yahoo Sources: Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have a history, but no players for the Golden State Warriors felt the incident was warranted. Some form of disciplinary action is expected. – 11:54 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Hopping on @kron4news at 8:47 with the latest details on Draymond Green & Jordan Poole and the latest on Klay Thompson’s status for opening night. – 11:45 PM
Hopping on @kron4news at 8:47 with the latest details on Draymond Green & Jordan Poole and the latest on Klay Thompson’s status for opening night. – 11:45 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
So Dray hit Poole at practice and reports claim management (coach Steve Kerr?) is considering Green will be punished. I forget, what penalty did Bulls impose on Jordan for punching Kerr in the face at practice? – 11:27 PM
So Dray hit Poole at practice and reports claim management (coach Steve Kerr?) is considering Green will be punished. I forget, what penalty did Bulls impose on Jordan for punching Kerr in the face at practice? – 11:27 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Sources to @YahooSports: Green-Poole altercation boiling since training camp began, as Poole nears extension and Green plays the season out (with player option next year) sports.yahoo.com/sources-draymo… – 11:04 PM
Sources to @YahooSports: Green-Poole altercation boiling since training camp began, as Poole nears extension and Green plays the season out (with player option next year) sports.yahoo.com/sources-draymo… – 11:04 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Maybe Poole asked him why he spent the last year playing hype-man to some washed-up talent in LA? – 10:54 PM
Maybe Poole asked him why he spent the last year playing hype-man to some washed-up talent in LA? – 10:54 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
A source tells me that Draymond Green will be disciplined for today’s altercation with Jordan Poole, but the severity of that disciple has yet to be determined. However, the team does not believe this will be an issue in the long-term. – 10:37 PM
A source tells me that Draymond Green will be disciplined for today’s altercation with Jordan Poole, but the severity of that disciple has yet to be determined. However, the team does not believe this will be an issue in the long-term. – 10:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Draymond Green facing potential discipline after fight with Jordan Poole nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 10:37 PM
Report: Draymond Green facing potential discipline after fight with Jordan Poole nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 10:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story: Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in practice, could face punishment
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:20 PM
ESPN story: Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in practice, could face punishment
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:20 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 10:20 PM
Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 10:20 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Source: The situation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green had been building up. There was a lot of chatter which led to that altercation. Draymond Green apologized to the team. Feels that as a leader, he let his emotions get the best of him, in turn letting the team down. – 10:06 PM
Source: The situation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green had been building up. There was a lot of chatter which led to that altercation. Draymond Green apologized to the team. Feels that as a leader, he let his emotions get the best of him, in turn letting the team down. – 10:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green could reportedly be facing internal discipline after an altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 9:55 PM
Draymond Green could reportedly be facing internal discipline after an altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 9:55 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after altercation with Jordan Poole: report mercurynews.com/2022/10/05/war… – 9:46 PM
Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after altercation with Jordan Poole: report mercurynews.com/2022/10/05/war… – 9:46 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green, four-time NBA champion, has made $131 million so far in his career. Poole likely wants right around there, or little more, just for his four-year extension. – 9:43 PM
Draymond Green, four-time NBA champion, has made $131 million so far in his career. Poole likely wants right around there, or little more, just for his four-year extension. – 9:43 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and both needed to be separated swiftly, sources said.” -Per @Shams Charania @Anthony Slater @TheAthletic … YIKES a fight at a preseason practice, what do you think #dubnation ? – 9:40 PM
“When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and both needed to be separated swiftly, sources said.” -Per @Shams Charania @Anthony Slater @TheAthletic … YIKES a fight at a preseason practice, what do you think #dubnation ? – 9:40 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green will make $27.5 million in 2023-24 if he opts in. First year of Jordan Poole’s contract (same year) will likely start around $28 million or so. – 9:32 PM
Draymond Green will make $27.5 million in 2023-24 if he opts in. First year of Jordan Poole’s contract (same year) will likely start around $28 million or so. – 9:32 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
In first year of Jordan Poole’s extension (2023-24), he’ll likely make more money than Draymond Green ever did in a single season. – 9:30 PM
In first year of Jordan Poole’s extension (2023-24), he’ll likely make more money than Draymond Green ever did in a single season. – 9:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after practice altercation with Jordan Poole
https://t.co/IuIWOMS25G pic.twitter.com/qyTsOcZsaw – 9:24 PM
Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after practice altercation with Jordan Poole
https://t.co/IuIWOMS25G pic.twitter.com/qyTsOcZsaw – 9:24 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole.
I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. pic.twitter.com/FtxYo5XgH6 – 9:24 PM
Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole.
I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. pic.twitter.com/FtxYo5XgH6 – 9:24 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
“Poole and Green are known to regularly get into verbal arguments, but the team’s management and leadership believes a line was crossed.”
That’s wild. – 9:02 PM
“Poole and Green are known to regularly get into verbal arguments, but the team’s management and leadership believes a line was crossed.”
That’s wild. – 9:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jordan Poole: “Tuck Sweatin’”
Draymond: pic.twitter.com/KzobbARO1s – 9:02 PM
Jordan Poole: “Tuck Sweatin’”
Draymond: pic.twitter.com/KzobbARO1s – 9:02 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
WOW! Dinwiddie putting on a show. He just drilled a 3 from Stephen Curry neighborhood. Then he made a steal and lobbed to Josh for a dunk and a 17-11 lead for the Mavs with 5:09 left in the first quarter. – 8:24 PM
WOW! Dinwiddie putting on a show. He just drilled a 3 from Stephen Curry neighborhood. Then he made a steal and lobbed to Josh for a dunk and a 17-11 lead for the Mavs with 5:09 left in the first quarter. – 8:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Found this old Jordan Poole video in my phone from the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/PSkfzZy7oO – 6:53 PM
Found this old Jordan Poole video in my phone from the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/PSkfzZy7oO – 6:53 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
A snippet from my conversation with Donte DiVincenzo:
His bragging rights over Jordan Poole and his developing relationship with Andre Iguodala. pic.twitter.com/JFwkgNXMY5 – 6:23 PM
A snippet from my conversation with Donte DiVincenzo:
His bragging rights over Jordan Poole and his developing relationship with Andre Iguodala. pic.twitter.com/JFwkgNXMY5 – 6:23 PM
More on this storyline
CJ Holmes: Steph Curry says the scuffle between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was unfortunate and could’ve been avoided, but the vibes at practice today were great and the team is focused on basketball. He also dismissed reports of Poole’s behavior having a negative impact on the team. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / October 6, 2022
Anthony Slater: Steph Curry: “JP’s been great. There’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It’s also something we feel like won’t derail our season and that’s with Draymond a part of that.” pic.twitter.com/XqA54JSsuN -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 6, 2022
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr mostly declined to get into specifics but made sure to add: “The only thing I will say is Jordan (Poole’s attitude) has been fantastic throughout camp.” pic.twitter.com/p5HvR0scrB -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 6, 2022
Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr asked how easily he was able to get over the Michael Jordan punch back in the day: “We had a documentary about that. Just watch the Last Dance.” @Marcus Thompson: “Good duck” -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / October 6, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.