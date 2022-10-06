Warriors think altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole will not be an issue long-term

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Golden State Warriors dealing with a physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:46 AM
Golden State Warriors dealing with a physical altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 4:46 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green was reportedly “apologetic” after an altercation at practice with Jordan Poole. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 1:51 AM
Draymond Green was reportedly “apologetic” after an altercation at practice with Jordan Poole. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 1:51 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
draymond, iggy and poole getting ready to set the record straight 36 hrs from now pic.twitter.com/QT1wv3s8nI – 1:00 AM
draymond, iggy and poole getting ready to set the record straight 36 hrs from now pic.twitter.com/QT1wv3s8nI – 1:00 AM
Sean Highkin @highkin
League sources: Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green has a podcast – 12:56 AM
League sources: Golden State Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green has a podcast – 12:56 AM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Andre Iguodala tweets on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation pic.twitter.com/5iGPRCmyEc – 12:15 AM
Andre Iguodala tweets on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole situation pic.twitter.com/5iGPRCmyEc – 12:15 AM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Hopping on @kron4news at 8:47 with the latest details on Draymond Green & Jordan Poole and the latest on Klay Thompson’s status for opening night. – 11:45 PM
Hopping on @kron4news at 8:47 with the latest details on Draymond Green & Jordan Poole and the latest on Klay Thompson’s status for opening night. – 11:45 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
So Dray hit Poole at practice and reports claim management (coach Steve Kerr?) is considering Green will be punished. I forget, what penalty did Bulls impose on Jordan for punching Kerr in the face at practice? – 11:27 PM
So Dray hit Poole at practice and reports claim management (coach Steve Kerr?) is considering Green will be punished. I forget, what penalty did Bulls impose on Jordan for punching Kerr in the face at practice? – 11:27 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
So @Zach Lowe and I discussed Draymond and the Warriors yesterday and… ummm… pic.twitter.com/SiHoYLmPFi – 11:19 PM
So @Zach Lowe and I discussed Draymond and the Warriors yesterday and… ummm… pic.twitter.com/SiHoYLmPFi – 11:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Sources to @YahooSports: Green-Poole altercation boiling since training camp began, as Poole nears extension and Green plays the season out (with player option next year) sports.yahoo.com/sources-draymo… – 11:04 PM
Sources to @YahooSports: Green-Poole altercation boiling since training camp began, as Poole nears extension and Green plays the season out (with player option next year) sports.yahoo.com/sources-draymo… – 11:04 PM
Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak
Maybe Poole asked him why he spent the last year playing hype-man to some washed-up talent in LA? – 10:54 PM
Maybe Poole asked him why he spent the last year playing hype-man to some washed-up talent in LA? – 10:54 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
A source tells me that Draymond Green will be disciplined for today’s altercation with Jordan Poole, but the severity of that disciple has yet to be determined. However, the team does not believe this will be an issue in the long-term. – 10:37 PM
A source tells me that Draymond Green will be disciplined for today’s altercation with Jordan Poole, but the severity of that disciple has yet to be determined. However, the team does not believe this will be an issue in the long-term. – 10:37 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Draymond Green facing potential discipline after fight with Jordan Poole nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 10:37 PM
Report: Draymond Green facing potential discipline after fight with Jordan Poole nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 10:37 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story: Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in practice, could face punishment
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:20 PM
ESPN story: Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole in practice, could face punishment
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:20 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 10:20 PM
Draymond Green was apologetic in aftermath of the altercation with Jordan Poole, but there was a buildup stemming from teammates noticing a change in Poole’s behavior throughout camp with the guard on the verge of securing a lucrative extension, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 10:20 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Source: The situation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green had been building up. There was a lot of chatter which led to that altercation. Draymond Green apologized to the team. Feels that as a leader, he let his emotions get the best of him, in turn letting the team down. – 10:06 PM
Source: The situation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green had been building up. There was a lot of chatter which led to that altercation. Draymond Green apologized to the team. Feels that as a leader, he let his emotions get the best of him, in turn letting the team down. – 10:06 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Draymond Green could reportedly be facing internal discipline after an altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 9:55 PM
Draymond Green could reportedly be facing internal discipline after an altercation with Jordan Poole at practice. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/rep… – 9:55 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Dave Joerger:
-Figuring out rotation a “work in progress” overall. Sixers have plenty more they’d like to evaluate.
-Paul Reed’s work ethic “wears out coaching staffs.” Sixers wants him focusing on being quick, decisive offensively (compared to Draymond Green’s style). – 9:47 PM
From Dave Joerger:
-Figuring out rotation a “work in progress” overall. Sixers have plenty more they’d like to evaluate.
-Paul Reed’s work ethic “wears out coaching staffs.” Sixers wants him focusing on being quick, decisive offensively (compared to Draymond Green’s style). – 9:47 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after altercation with Jordan Poole: report mercurynews.com/2022/10/05/war… – 9:46 PM
Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after altercation with Jordan Poole: report mercurynews.com/2022/10/05/war… – 9:46 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green, four-time NBA champion, has made $131 million so far in his career. Poole likely wants right around there, or little more, just for his four-year extension. – 9:43 PM
Draymond Green, four-time NBA champion, has made $131 million so far in his career. Poole likely wants right around there, or little more, just for his four-year extension. – 9:43 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
“When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and both needed to be separated swiftly, sources said.” -Per @Shams Charania @Anthony Slater @TheAthletic … YIKES a fight at a preseason practice, what do you think #dubnation ? – 9:40 PM
“When a chest-to-chest interaction with guard Jordan Poole escalated, Green forcefully struck Poole and both needed to be separated swiftly, sources said.” -Per @Shams Charania @Anthony Slater @TheAthletic … YIKES a fight at a preseason practice, what do you think #dubnation ? – 9:40 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green will make $27.5 million in 2023-24 if he opts in. First year of Jordan Poole’s contract (same year) will likely start around $28 million or so. – 9:32 PM
Draymond Green will make $27.5 million in 2023-24 if he opts in. First year of Jordan Poole’s contract (same year) will likely start around $28 million or so. – 9:32 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
In first year of Jordan Poole’s extension (2023-24), he’ll likely make more money than Draymond Green ever did in a single season. – 9:30 PM
In first year of Jordan Poole’s extension (2023-24), he’ll likely make more money than Draymond Green ever did in a single season. – 9:30 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after practice altercation with Jordan Poole
https://t.co/IuIWOMS25G pic.twitter.com/qyTsOcZsaw – 9:24 PM
Report: Warriors’ Draymond Green could be disciplined after practice altercation with Jordan Poole
https://t.co/IuIWOMS25G pic.twitter.com/qyTsOcZsaw – 9:24 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole.
I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. pic.twitter.com/FtxYo5XgH6 – 9:24 PM
Two sources have confirmed with me the altercation between Draymond Green & Jordan Poole.
I watched Jordan Poole get up shots today after practice. Seemed in good spirits, even was laughing. PBJ and Lester Quinones were the only other guys on the court at the time I shot this. pic.twitter.com/FtxYo5XgH6 – 9:24 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jordan Poole: “Tuck Sweatin’”
Draymond: pic.twitter.com/KzobbARO1s – 9:02 PM
Jordan Poole: “Tuck Sweatin’”
Draymond: pic.twitter.com/KzobbARO1s – 9:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
“Poole and Green are known to regularly get into verbal arguments, but the team’s management and leadership believes a line was crossed.”
That’s wild. – 9:02 PM
“Poole and Green are known to regularly get into verbal arguments, but the team’s management and leadership believes a line was crossed.”
That’s wild. – 9:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team seriously considering disciplinary action of Draymond Green.
Story at @TheAthletic with @Shams Charania and @Marcus Thompson theathletic.com/3662358/2022/1… – 8:59 PM
Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team seriously considering disciplinary action of Draymond Green.
Story at @TheAthletic with @Shams Charania and @Marcus Thompson theathletic.com/3662358/2022/1… – 8:59 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green.
Story at @TheAthletic with @Anthony Slater, @Marcus Thompson: theathletic.com/3662358/2022/1… – 8:59 PM
Sources: There was a physical altercation at Warriors’ practice today that has the team considering disciplinary action toward Draymond Green.
Story at @TheAthletic with @Anthony Slater, @Marcus Thompson: theathletic.com/3662358/2022/1… – 8:59 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Found this old Jordan Poole video in my phone from the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/PSkfzZy7oO – 6:53 PM
Found this old Jordan Poole video in my phone from the Final Four. pic.twitter.com/PSkfzZy7oO – 6:53 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
A snippet from my conversation with Donte DiVincenzo:
His bragging rights over Jordan Poole and his developing relationship with Andre Iguodala. pic.twitter.com/JFwkgNXMY5 – 6:23 PM
A snippet from my conversation with Donte DiVincenzo:
His bragging rights over Jordan Poole and his developing relationship with Andre Iguodala. pic.twitter.com/JFwkgNXMY5 – 6:23 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: Yahoo Sources: Draymond Green and Jordan Poole have a history, but no players for the Golden State Warriors felt the incident was warranted. Some form of disciplinary action is expected. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / October 6, 2022
Amdre Iguodala: What we not gone do is talk crazy about my young fella JP… great character kid… miss me with all that other bs… straight from the “SOURCE” -via Twitter @andre / October 6, 2022
Andre Iguodala: And it’s family business with my bro @Money23Green too… -via Twitter @andre / October 6, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.