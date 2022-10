Altercation with Draymond Green doesn't affect Jordan Poole extension talks

Does this affect Poole’s contract negotiation? There’s no reason it should. If the Warriors come up with a lucrative enough long-term offer that appeals to Poole, all indications are that he remains willing to sign it and tie himself to the Warriors deep into his mid-20s. Myers said Thursday that he remains in contact with Poole’s representatives. “(The incident) doesn’t change our feelings on it,” Myers said Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic