Cam Johnson and Cameron Payne out rest of preseason

For the Suns, Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain) and Cameron Payne (right finger sprain) are both out for the rest of the game. – 10:56 PM

Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain) and Cameron Payne (right finger sprain) are expected to miss rest of preseason as precaution with injuries from Wednesday’s preseason win over Lakers. #Suns play Monday at Denver, Wednesday vs Sacramento.Open regular season Oct. 19 vs. Dallas. – 3:31 PM

Phoenix Suns starting forward Cam Johnson and backup point guard Cameron Payne will be re-evaluated in a week after suffering hand injuries in Wednesday’s preseason victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. Johnson and Payne will likely miss the team’s final two preseason games as a precaution, Suns officials said Friday.Source: Duane Rankin @ Arizona Republic

