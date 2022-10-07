Cam Johnson and Cameron Payne out rest of preseason

Phoenix Suns starting forward Cam Johnson and backup point guard Cameron Payne will be re-evaluated in a week after suffering hand injuries in Wednesday’s preseason victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. Johnson and Payne will likely miss the team’s final two preseason games as a precaution, Suns officials said Friday.
Source: Duane Rankin @ Arizona Republic
Cam Johnson, Cameron Payne likely out for rest of Phoenix #Suns preseason with hand injuries (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:59 PM
Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain) and Cameron Payne (right finger sprain) are expected to miss rest of preseason as precaution with injuries from Wednesday’s preseason win over Lakers.
#Suns play Monday at Denver, Wednesday vs Sacramento.
Open regular season Oct. 19 vs. Dallas. – 3:31 PM
Cam Johnson, Cameron Payne suffer hand injuries in #Suns–#Lakers preseason game azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:56 PM
#Lakers 69 #Suns 62 Half
LAL: James 23 points (8-of-11 FGs), Westbrook 12 (2-of-5 from 3). Team: 9-of-24 on 3s)
PHX: Booker 15 (4-of-13 FGs, 3-of-6 3PT), Paul 13 (5-of-8 FGs). Team: 8-of-23 on 3s).
Cam Johnson (thumb sprain), Cameron Payne (finger sprain) won’t return tonight. – 11:17 PM
For the Suns, Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain) and Cameron Payne (right finger sprain) are both out for the rest of the game. – 10:56 PM
Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain) will not return tonight.
Cameron Payne (right finger sprain) will not return tonight. #Suns – 10:54 PM
“I was grateful that it wasn’t worse,” Suns coach Monty Williams said after Friday’s practice. “When it happened in the game, it was like, bop bop, and I was like, dang. I’m just grateful there weren’t any breaks.” -via Arizona Republic / October 7, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams said he’s grateful the injuries to Cam Johnson and Cam Payne weren’t worse and that there weren’t any breaks -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / October 7, 2022
