Celtics vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (1-1) play against the Charlotte Hornets (2-2) at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022

Boston Celtics 95, Charlotte Hornets 86 (Q4 10:22)

Abby Chin @tvabby
Justin Jackson’s chase down block brought the #Celtics bench to their feet. Even the assistant coaches were fired up!
#Celtics outscore the Hornets 36-22 in the 3rd quarter to take a 9 point lead into the 4th. – 9:19 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
McDaniels for 3️⃣‼️
📹: @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/pZ8MnKYrF19:19 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
12 mins to fight for that W. pic.twitter.com/JHaiL2uISb9:19 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Did Justin Jackson just make the Celtics 15-man roster with that third quarter? My column: – 9:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hell of a quarter for Justin Jackson. Three straight triples and then a monster block against Mark Williams at the rim. – 9:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Pritchard has looked good in these second halves. You wonder what his role and future are going to be this season and beyond after #Celtics got deeper at the guard spot. There’ll be moments for him, but not many. – 9:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Justin Jackson blocks Mark Williams dunk at the rim. The UNC on Duke crime is real. What a stretch for Jackson. #Celtics #Hornets9:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good to see Justin Jackson knock down some shots. He was rough vs the Raptors. Drilling them tonight. – 9:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Three threes in a row for Justin Jackson and he needed those for his confidence. #Celtics #Hornets9:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That should be in for Blake Griffin: 7 PTS 9 REB 2 AST 2 TOV 1/6 FG 1/4 3PT 4/4 FT – 9:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mark Williams is going to be a good NBA player. Might take a couple of years, but the skills are all there. – 9:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
He’s missed a couple, but I like Sam Hauser working on the off-the-dribble three. – 9:07 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Mark Williams checks in with just under five minutes left in the third quarter and is on the floor with LaMelo, James Bouknight, PJ Washington and Kelly Oubre. – 9:06 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
9 boards in 16 minutes for Blake Griffin. #Celtics #Hornets9:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
lamelo ball is gonna average a triple double this year and I’m still not sure if he’s a net positive player every time i sit down to watch his games – 9:02 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
PJ Washington successfully leveraging his shooting to get into the lane and make a play, nice off the dribble move for the And1 pic.twitter.com/TKBm44QoWh9:02 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Based on the way Derrick White is shooting, I presume he had another kid last week. – 8:59 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Nice screen by Griffin to clear Jaylen for a 3. #Celtics8:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tremendous Derrick White game overall. You wish you could get him more on-ball time on this roster. – 8:57 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
One of the best examples of Charlotte running off a make this pre-season, so much so the telecast almost missed it pic.twitter.com/LZbEJau1XT8:57 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Nice sequence from Blake Griffin, rewarding Sam Hauser for the hustle on the offensive rebound by hitting him with the pass for the corner 3. – 8:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics are going to be very annoying to play against with Smart, White, Griffin and Grant taking charges. – 8:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Welcome back to the low block Grant Williams – 8:53 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Griffin replaces Vonleh to start second half. #Celtics #Hornets8:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eddie House is right. Get Jaylen Brown out of there. – 8:46 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers were ahead with 9 minutes to go in this quarter. They’re now down 20. They’ve continued to try and attackt the rim, as they did well in Charlotte, but the Knicks are shutting them down. – 8:39 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Chipping away in Greensboro pic.twitter.com/MMBzl5rxJy8:35 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
HALF
Brown 4/11 FG 4/7 3PT 14 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
Grant 2 PTS 2 fouls 3 TOV
White 15 PTS 5 AST 5/8 FG
CHA: 44.4% FG 33.3% 3PT 10 OREB – 8:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If the Hornets are this bad, at least a Melo-Wemby pairing will be really, really fun! – 8:32 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Derrick White has been on the floor way too much for my liking in this preseason game. Break out the bubblewrap! – 8:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Derrick White is playing really well on both sides. #Celtics #Hornets8:30 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Smart, White, and Brogdon as combo guards gives the Celtics so many looks on offense pic.twitter.com/K6KQPlIbEt8:30 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
When Boston was vulgar towards Draymond Green, it was Steph Curry who played little big brother and told Green to wait in the car while he handled business on the floor. Steph may have to do the same again sports.yahoo.com/draymond-green…8:28 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
down the middle for an easy ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/XUBdCfyNtU8:27 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Blake Griffin seems to be moving well. He’s been pretty active.
It’s also October 7. If Griffin is going to help the Celtics, that needs to be happening several months from now too. – 8:27 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
PJ Washington punishing the mismatch with the post up on Derrick White, something I’d like to see more of this year. pic.twitter.com/ZnTOkZuTDP8:24 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
If Grant Williams can really handle the rock this well attacking closeouts and make some cross-court kickouts through traffic, the Celtics have a legit chance at being top 5 in offense and defense this year. Sample size is too small at this point, but he just looks different. – 8:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Noah Vonleh has been called for two moving screens where he didn’t move. – 8:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics really trying to get a long look at Vonleh and he can’t stop setting illegal screens. – 8:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
GWilliams sees Plumlee commit a take foul against Derrick White and immediately lobbies for the one free-throw penalty. If Grant is going on on take fouls, he’s taking everybody with him. – 8:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White has been very good tonight.
Everyone else has played basketball. Or something resembling basketball. – 8:16 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Grant Williams set to check back in. @NBCSBoston8:12 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Like the Celtics’ strategy of constantly turning it over so they can practice their transition defense. – 8:11 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Blake Griffin on the board in Green. Played 6 minutes in his first stint. Pulled down 4 rebounds and set a great pick to free up Payton Pritchard above the arc. Solid start. – 8:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Six minutes for Griffin in his first stint. 2 pts, 4 rebs. #Celtics #Hornets8:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics were all up clapping for Blake Griffin for drawing the foul and he was clearly saying “Nah. I gotta finish” while laughing. – 8:09 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets finally playing with pace on offense, helped by 9 Boston Turnovers. Good to see PJ and LaMelo heating up – 8:08 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
HOT start for your Hornets! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/vhgtED5gQG8:06 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
35-22 Hornets
LaMelo got cooking, #Celtics bad on the boards and turnovers continue. Brown and White looked good, which might be all that matters. Want to see a stronger flash from Grant & Hauser in their next rotations. – 8:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail 35-22 after 1Q. White 8, Brown 7; Ball 15. It’s gonna be a long three remaining quarters. – 8:05 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
First quarter in the books of preseason game 3.
Highlight: Blake Griffin’s #Celtics debut.
Lowlight: #Celtics down 35-22 with 9 turnovers. – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
99.9% I am extremely grateful a large portion of my job involves watching the Celtics.
This is the 0.1% where I wish I could catch up on some of the shows I’m behind on instead. – 8:03 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Get Jaylen Brown out of this game. This is too chaotic. – 8:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Q1 minutes for Brodric Thomas and Jake Layman.
With a lot of guys sitting out tonight, the Celtics camp guys have a real chance to make a case for a roster spot. The minutes will be there in this one. – 8:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics look really tired, Mazzulla calls timeout down 32-17 late 1Q. – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If the Hornets could make an open jumper, they’d be up by 20 already. – 7:57 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo almost has as many points as the Celtics. He’s up to 15. #Hornets hold a 32-17 advantage. – 7:57 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Not watching the Celtics, but this has to be a good sign pic.twitter.com/zHtfukxJJB7:56 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Blake Griffin is in the game. – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Blake Griffin is making his Celtics debut. – 7:55 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
First player(s) off the bench tonight: James Bouknight and Jalen McDaniels. – 7:55 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Blake Griffin checks in #Celtics7:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
4 CHA OREB in 7 min. #Celtics gave up 16 OREB on Sunday and 13 on Wednesday.
14.5 per game entered the night ranked 26th in the preseason. – 7:54 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Fast start for LaMelo. He has 12 points on 5 of 8 shooting and canned 2 of 3 shots beyond the arc. Also has 3 assists to help push #Hornets to a 26-17 lead. – 7:53 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Great start by LaMelo tonight, definitely seeing a little more space coming off the pick and roll early – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This should be a very short cameo for Jaylen Brown. He doesn’t need to be out there tonight. I respect his desire to compete and the team wanting him to stay in rhythm, but he’s ready for the regular season already. – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sam Hauser isn’t a good defender, but he’s active. If he stays active, Boston has the other defenders to protect him during the regular season. – 7:45 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics starters: Hauser, Brown, Vonleh, White, GWilliams – 7:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Friday night hoops in the Gate City!
📍- Greensboro, NC
🆚 – @Boston Celtics
⏰ – 7:30 PM EST
📻 – @wfnz 92.7 FM
📺 – @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/TkyohhABOZ7:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The best part of the game. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/JJvzngiENv7:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two thoughts I have after two preseason games and seeing the lineup for game 3:
1. Derrick White may be a regular starter while Rob Williams is out.
2. Noah Vonleh seems like he’s going to make the roster out of camp. – 7:21 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
#Celtics starting lineup for game 3 of the preseason: pic.twitter.com/MVnOdVW49t7:15 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Preseason Game 3:
Noah Vonleh
Grant Williams
Sam Hauser
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
PJ Washington
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Terry Rozier
LaMelo Ball – 7:13 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
No Daniel Theis again for the Pacers today, the team says. Still ramping him up slowly from EuroBasket action. He was on the bench with the team in Charlotte. – 6:58 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Changing up the lineup tonight 👀
@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/23HUYxoyNv6:54 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
Derrick White says we’ve been working on switches and ball movement to prepare for tonight’s matchup against Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/RYlDutU5db6:30 PM

Boston Celtics @celtics
Join us for a night of complimentary drinks, snacks, live music and more at our Shamrock Foundation Tip-Off Gala After Party presented by @cintronworld ☘️🥂
Limited tickets available at https://t.co/PCnfn5uaDj pic.twitter.com/R2p9D516VC6:28 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Domestic violence hearing for #Hornets free agent Miles Bridges delayed for fifth time.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot…6:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs BOS
Gordon Hayward (L Knee Contusion) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr. (Personal Reasons) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth6:14 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Blake Griffin becomes the latest #1 overall pick to debut for the Celtics tonight.
We’ll talk about some of the others during Celtics-Hornets @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/nfCBc8jobd6:14 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown will be the lone member of the first unit to get minutes tonight. #Celtics6:02 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown will play tonight to “keep his rhythm” says Joe Mazzulla. – 6:01 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Same starting five for the #Hornets tonight. Steve Clifford said LaMelo, Terry Rozier and PJ Washington will play more minutes tonight against the Celtics. Also mentioned Mark Williams should see the court more, too. pic.twitter.com/xZ5yZH2qTk5:57 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’re LIVE from Greensboro! 🎙️ twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…5:47 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
As expected, Gordon Hayward, Cody Martin and Dennis Smith Jr. are all out tonight. – 5:47 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Preseason Game No. 3 is two hours away. Sounds like most of the Boston regulars will be out tonight. Eric Collins and Dell Curry are on the call on @HornetsOnBally. pic.twitter.com/DbnmWDzf0h5:42 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On today’s pod, it’s a Crossover/@Jamal Crawford, er, crossover!
Jamal Crawford joins the show to talk about his new
@NBAonTNT gig, plus:
* Wembanyama vs. Scoot
* Celtics/Suns controversies
* East/West predictions
* Gifting an iPod to @Shaquille O’Neal
Listen: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/VaI24XlC2q5:22 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA executives project Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams to be worth $12-13 million annually in any extension talks.
More on where both sides stand on an extension with @Jared Weiss and I on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/celtics-…2:22 PM

