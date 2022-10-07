Celtics vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (1-1) play against the Charlotte Hornets (2-2) at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022
Boston Celtics 95, Charlotte Hornets 86 (Q4 10:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
McDaniels for 3️⃣‼️
📹: @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/pZ8MnKYrF1 – 9:19 PM
McDaniels for 3️⃣‼️
📹: @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/pZ8MnKYrF1 – 9:19 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Did Justin Jackson just make the Celtics 15-man roster with that third quarter? My column: – 9:17 PM
Did Justin Jackson just make the Celtics 15-man roster with that third quarter? My column: – 9:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hell of a quarter for Justin Jackson. Three straight triples and then a monster block against Mark Williams at the rim. – 9:16 PM
Hell of a quarter for Justin Jackson. Three straight triples and then a monster block against Mark Williams at the rim. – 9:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Pritchard has looked good in these second halves. You wonder what his role and future are going to be this season and beyond after #Celtics got deeper at the guard spot. There’ll be moments for him, but not many. – 9:16 PM
Pritchard has looked good in these second halves. You wonder what his role and future are going to be this season and beyond after #Celtics got deeper at the guard spot. There’ll be moments for him, but not many. – 9:16 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Justin Jackson blocks Mark Williams dunk at the rim. The UNC on Duke crime is real. What a stretch for Jackson. #Celtics #Hornets – 9:16 PM
Justin Jackson blocks Mark Williams dunk at the rim. The UNC on Duke crime is real. What a stretch for Jackson. #Celtics #Hornets – 9:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good to see Justin Jackson knock down some shots. He was rough vs the Raptors. Drilling them tonight. – 9:14 PM
Good to see Justin Jackson knock down some shots. He was rough vs the Raptors. Drilling them tonight. – 9:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Three threes in a row for Justin Jackson and he needed those for his confidence. #Celtics #Hornets – 9:14 PM
Three threes in a row for Justin Jackson and he needed those for his confidence. #Celtics #Hornets – 9:14 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That should be in for Blake Griffin: 7 PTS 9 REB 2 AST 2 TOV 1/6 FG 1/4 3PT 4/4 FT – 9:12 PM
That should be in for Blake Griffin: 7 PTS 9 REB 2 AST 2 TOV 1/6 FG 1/4 3PT 4/4 FT – 9:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mark Williams is going to be a good NBA player. Might take a couple of years, but the skills are all there. – 9:10 PM
Mark Williams is going to be a good NBA player. Might take a couple of years, but the skills are all there. – 9:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
He’s missed a couple, but I like Sam Hauser working on the off-the-dribble three. – 9:07 PM
He’s missed a couple, but I like Sam Hauser working on the off-the-dribble three. – 9:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
lamelo ball is gonna average a triple double this year and I’m still not sure if he’s a net positive player every time i sit down to watch his games – 9:02 PM
lamelo ball is gonna average a triple double this year and I’m still not sure if he’s a net positive player every time i sit down to watch his games – 9:02 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
PJ Washington successfully leveraging his shooting to get into the lane and make a play, nice off the dribble move for the And1 pic.twitter.com/TKBm44QoWh – 9:02 PM
PJ Washington successfully leveraging his shooting to get into the lane and make a play, nice off the dribble move for the And1 pic.twitter.com/TKBm44QoWh – 9:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Based on the way Derrick White is shooting, I presume he had another kid last week. – 8:59 PM
Based on the way Derrick White is shooting, I presume he had another kid last week. – 8:59 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tremendous Derrick White game overall. You wish you could get him more on-ball time on this roster. – 8:57 PM
Tremendous Derrick White game overall. You wish you could get him more on-ball time on this roster. – 8:57 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
One of the best examples of Charlotte running off a make this pre-season, so much so the telecast almost missed it pic.twitter.com/LZbEJau1XT – 8:57 PM
One of the best examples of Charlotte running off a make this pre-season, so much so the telecast almost missed it pic.twitter.com/LZbEJau1XT – 8:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Nice sequence from Blake Griffin, rewarding Sam Hauser for the hustle on the offensive rebound by hitting him with the pass for the corner 3. – 8:56 PM
Nice sequence from Blake Griffin, rewarding Sam Hauser for the hustle on the offensive rebound by hitting him with the pass for the corner 3. – 8:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics are going to be very annoying to play against with Smart, White, Griffin and Grant taking charges. – 8:56 PM
The Celtics are going to be very annoying to play against with Smart, White, Griffin and Grant taking charges. – 8:56 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Griffin replaces Vonleh to start second half. #Celtics #Hornets – 8:51 PM
Griffin replaces Vonleh to start second half. #Celtics #Hornets – 8:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
HALF
Brown 4/11 FG 4/7 3PT 14 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
Grant 2 PTS 2 fouls 3 TOV
White 15 PTS 5 AST 5/8 FG
CHA: 44.4% FG 33.3% 3PT 10 OREB – 8:35 PM
HALF
Brown 4/11 FG 4/7 3PT 14 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
Grant 2 PTS 2 fouls 3 TOV
White 15 PTS 5 AST 5/8 FG
CHA: 44.4% FG 33.3% 3PT 10 OREB – 8:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If the Hornets are this bad, at least a Melo-Wemby pairing will be really, really fun! – 8:32 PM
If the Hornets are this bad, at least a Melo-Wemby pairing will be really, really fun! – 8:32 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Derrick White is playing really well on both sides. #Celtics #Hornets – 8:30 PM
Derrick White is playing really well on both sides. #Celtics #Hornets – 8:30 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Smart, White, and Brogdon as combo guards gives the Celtics so many looks on offense pic.twitter.com/K6KQPlIbEt – 8:30 PM
Smart, White, and Brogdon as combo guards gives the Celtics so many looks on offense pic.twitter.com/K6KQPlIbEt – 8:30 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
When Boston was vulgar towards Draymond Green, it was Steph Curry who played little big brother and told Green to wait in the car while he handled business on the floor. Steph may have to do the same again sports.yahoo.com/draymond-green… – 8:28 PM
When Boston was vulgar towards Draymond Green, it was Steph Curry who played little big brother and told Green to wait in the car while he handled business on the floor. Steph may have to do the same again sports.yahoo.com/draymond-green… – 8:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Blake Griffin seems to be moving well. He’s been pretty active.
It’s also October 7. If Griffin is going to help the Celtics, that needs to be happening several months from now too. – 8:27 PM
Blake Griffin seems to be moving well. He’s been pretty active.
It’s also October 7. If Griffin is going to help the Celtics, that needs to be happening several months from now too. – 8:27 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
PJ Washington punishing the mismatch with the post up on Derrick White, something I’d like to see more of this year. pic.twitter.com/ZnTOkZuTDP – 8:24 PM
PJ Washington punishing the mismatch with the post up on Derrick White, something I’d like to see more of this year. pic.twitter.com/ZnTOkZuTDP – 8:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
If Grant Williams can really handle the rock this well attacking closeouts and make some cross-court kickouts through traffic, the Celtics have a legit chance at being top 5 in offense and defense this year. Sample size is too small at this point, but he just looks different. – 8:22 PM
If Grant Williams can really handle the rock this well attacking closeouts and make some cross-court kickouts through traffic, the Celtics have a legit chance at being top 5 in offense and defense this year. Sample size is too small at this point, but he just looks different. – 8:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Noah Vonleh has been called for two moving screens where he didn’t move. – 8:22 PM
Noah Vonleh has been called for two moving screens where he didn’t move. – 8:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics really trying to get a long look at Vonleh and he can’t stop setting illegal screens. – 8:22 PM
#Celtics really trying to get a long look at Vonleh and he can’t stop setting illegal screens. – 8:22 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
GWilliams sees Plumlee commit a take foul against Derrick White and immediately lobbies for the one free-throw penalty. If Grant is going on on take fouls, he’s taking everybody with him. – 8:19 PM
GWilliams sees Plumlee commit a take foul against Derrick White and immediately lobbies for the one free-throw penalty. If Grant is going on on take fouls, he’s taking everybody with him. – 8:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White has been very good tonight.
Everyone else has played basketball. Or something resembling basketball. – 8:16 PM
Derrick White has been very good tonight.
Everyone else has played basketball. Or something resembling basketball. – 8:16 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Grant Williams set to check back in. @NBCSBoston – 8:12 PM
Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Grant Williams set to check back in. @NBCSBoston – 8:12 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Like the Celtics’ strategy of constantly turning it over so they can practice their transition defense. – 8:11 PM
Like the Celtics’ strategy of constantly turning it over so they can practice their transition defense. – 8:11 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Six minutes for Griffin in his first stint. 2 pts, 4 rebs. #Celtics #Hornets – 8:10 PM
Six minutes for Griffin in his first stint. 2 pts, 4 rebs. #Celtics #Hornets – 8:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics were all up clapping for Blake Griffin for drawing the foul and he was clearly saying “Nah. I gotta finish” while laughing. – 8:09 PM
The Celtics were all up clapping for Blake Griffin for drawing the foul and he was clearly saying “Nah. I gotta finish” while laughing. – 8:09 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets finally playing with pace on offense, helped by 9 Boston Turnovers. Good to see PJ and LaMelo heating up – 8:08 PM
Hornets finally playing with pace on offense, helped by 9 Boston Turnovers. Good to see PJ and LaMelo heating up – 8:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
35-22 Hornets
LaMelo got cooking, #Celtics bad on the boards and turnovers continue. Brown and White looked good, which might be all that matters. Want to see a stronger flash from Grant & Hauser in their next rotations. – 8:05 PM
35-22 Hornets
LaMelo got cooking, #Celtics bad on the boards and turnovers continue. Brown and White looked good, which might be all that matters. Want to see a stronger flash from Grant & Hauser in their next rotations. – 8:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics trail 35-22 after 1Q. White 8, Brown 7; Ball 15. It’s gonna be a long three remaining quarters. – 8:05 PM
#Celtics trail 35-22 after 1Q. White 8, Brown 7; Ball 15. It’s gonna be a long three remaining quarters. – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
99.9% I am extremely grateful a large portion of my job involves watching the Celtics.
This is the 0.1% where I wish I could catch up on some of the shows I’m behind on instead. – 8:03 PM
99.9% I am extremely grateful a large portion of my job involves watching the Celtics.
This is the 0.1% where I wish I could catch up on some of the shows I’m behind on instead. – 8:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Q1 minutes for Brodric Thomas and Jake Layman.
With a lot of guys sitting out tonight, the Celtics camp guys have a real chance to make a case for a roster spot. The minutes will be there in this one. – 8:01 PM
Q1 minutes for Brodric Thomas and Jake Layman.
With a lot of guys sitting out tonight, the Celtics camp guys have a real chance to make a case for a roster spot. The minutes will be there in this one. – 8:01 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics look really tired, Mazzulla calls timeout down 32-17 late 1Q. – 7:57 PM
#Celtics look really tired, Mazzulla calls timeout down 32-17 late 1Q. – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If the Hornets could make an open jumper, they’d be up by 20 already. – 7:57 PM
If the Hornets could make an open jumper, they’d be up by 20 already. – 7:57 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Not watching the Celtics, but this has to be a good sign pic.twitter.com/zHtfukxJJB – 7:56 PM
Not watching the Celtics, but this has to be a good sign pic.twitter.com/zHtfukxJJB – 7:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
4 CHA OREB in 7 min. #Celtics gave up 16 OREB on Sunday and 13 on Wednesday.
14.5 per game entered the night ranked 26th in the preseason. – 7:54 PM
4 CHA OREB in 7 min. #Celtics gave up 16 OREB on Sunday and 13 on Wednesday.
14.5 per game entered the night ranked 26th in the preseason. – 7:54 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Great start by LaMelo tonight, definitely seeing a little more space coming off the pick and roll early – 7:50 PM
Great start by LaMelo tonight, definitely seeing a little more space coming off the pick and roll early – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This should be a very short cameo for Jaylen Brown. He doesn’t need to be out there tonight. I respect his desire to compete and the team wanting him to stay in rhythm, but he’s ready for the regular season already. – 7:50 PM
This should be a very short cameo for Jaylen Brown. He doesn’t need to be out there tonight. I respect his desire to compete and the team wanting him to stay in rhythm, but he’s ready for the regular season already. – 7:50 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sam Hauser isn’t a good defender, but he’s active. If he stays active, Boston has the other defenders to protect him during the regular season. – 7:45 PM
Sam Hauser isn’t a good defender, but he’s active. If he stays active, Boston has the other defenders to protect him during the regular season. – 7:45 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Friday night hoops in the Gate City!
📍- Greensboro, NC
🆚 – @Boston Celtics
⏰ – 7:30 PM EST
📻 – @wfnz 92.7 FM
📺 – @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/TkyohhABOZ – 7:33 PM
Friday night hoops in the Gate City!
📍- Greensboro, NC
🆚 – @Boston Celtics
⏰ – 7:30 PM EST
📻 – @wfnz 92.7 FM
📺 – @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/TkyohhABOZ – 7:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two thoughts I have after two preseason games and seeing the lineup for game 3:
1. Derrick White may be a regular starter while Rob Williams is out.
2. Noah Vonleh seems like he’s going to make the roster out of camp. – 7:21 PM
Two thoughts I have after two preseason games and seeing the lineup for game 3:
1. Derrick White may be a regular starter while Rob Williams is out.
2. Noah Vonleh seems like he’s going to make the roster out of camp. – 7:21 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
#Celtics starting lineup for game 3 of the preseason: pic.twitter.com/MVnOdVW49t – 7:15 PM
#Celtics starting lineup for game 3 of the preseason: pic.twitter.com/MVnOdVW49t – 7:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters for Preseason Game 3:
Noah Vonleh
Grant Williams
Sam Hauser
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
PJ Washington
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Terry Rozier
LaMelo Ball – 7:13 PM
Celtics starters for Preseason Game 3:
Noah Vonleh
Grant Williams
Sam Hauser
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Hornets starters:
Mason Plumlee
PJ Washington
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Terry Rozier
LaMelo Ball – 7:13 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Changing up the lineup tonight 👀
@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/23HUYxoyNv – 6:54 PM
Changing up the lineup tonight 👀
@DraftKings pic.twitter.com/23HUYxoyNv – 6:54 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Derrick White says we’ve been working on switches and ball movement to prepare for tonight’s matchup against Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/RYlDutU5db – 6:30 PM
Derrick White says we’ve been working on switches and ball movement to prepare for tonight’s matchup against Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/RYlDutU5db – 6:30 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Join us for a night of complimentary drinks, snacks, live music and more at our Shamrock Foundation Tip-Off Gala After Party presented by @cintronworld ☘️🥂
Limited tickets available at https://t.co/PCnfn5uaDj pic.twitter.com/R2p9D516VC – 6:28 PM
Join us for a night of complimentary drinks, snacks, live music and more at our Shamrock Foundation Tip-Off Gala After Party presented by @cintronworld ☘️🥂
Limited tickets available at https://t.co/PCnfn5uaDj pic.twitter.com/R2p9D516VC – 6:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Nothing but ⚠️Real⚠️ with @Kai Jones pic.twitter.com/BnFluSh4wm – 6:25 PM
Nothing but ⚠️Real⚠️ with @Kai Jones pic.twitter.com/BnFluSh4wm – 6:25 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Domestic violence hearing for #Hornets free agent Miles Bridges delayed for fifth time.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 6:22 PM
Domestic violence hearing for #Hornets free agent Miles Bridges delayed for fifth time.
charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 6:22 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs BOS
Gordon Hayward (L Knee Contusion) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr. (Personal Reasons) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth – 6:14 PM
INJURY REPORT vs BOS
Gordon Hayward (L Knee Contusion) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Tendinopathy) is out.
Dennis Smith Jr. (Personal Reasons) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth – 6:14 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Blake Griffin becomes the latest #1 overall pick to debut for the Celtics tonight.
We’ll talk about some of the others during Celtics-Hornets @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/nfCBc8jobd – 6:14 PM
Blake Griffin becomes the latest #1 overall pick to debut for the Celtics tonight.
We’ll talk about some of the others during Celtics-Hornets @NBCSBoston pic.twitter.com/nfCBc8jobd – 6:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown will be the lone member of the first unit to get minutes tonight. #Celtics – 6:02 PM
Jaylen Brown will be the lone member of the first unit to get minutes tonight. #Celtics – 6:02 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jaylen Brown will play tonight to “keep his rhythm” says Joe Mazzulla. – 6:01 PM
Jaylen Brown will play tonight to “keep his rhythm” says Joe Mazzulla. – 6:01 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Same starting five for the #Hornets tonight. Steve Clifford said LaMelo, Terry Rozier and PJ Washington will play more minutes tonight against the Celtics. Also mentioned Mark Williams should see the court more, too. pic.twitter.com/xZ5yZH2qTk – 5:57 PM
Same starting five for the #Hornets tonight. Steve Clifford said LaMelo, Terry Rozier and PJ Washington will play more minutes tonight against the Celtics. Also mentioned Mark Williams should see the court more, too. pic.twitter.com/xZ5yZH2qTk – 5:57 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Preseason Game No. 3 is two hours away. Sounds like most of the Boston regulars will be out tonight. Eric Collins and Dell Curry are on the call on @HornetsOnBally. pic.twitter.com/DbnmWDzf0h – 5:42 PM
Preseason Game No. 3 is two hours away. Sounds like most of the Boston regulars will be out tonight. Eric Collins and Dell Curry are on the call on @HornetsOnBally. pic.twitter.com/DbnmWDzf0h – 5:42 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
On today’s pod, it’s a Crossover/@Jamal Crawford, er, crossover!
Jamal Crawford joins the show to talk about his new
@NBAonTNT gig, plus:
* Wembanyama vs. Scoot
* Celtics/Suns controversies
* East/West predictions
* Gifting an iPod to @Shaquille O’Neal
Listen: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/VaI24XlC2q – 5:22 PM
On today’s pod, it’s a Crossover/@Jamal Crawford, er, crossover!
Jamal Crawford joins the show to talk about his new
@NBAonTNT gig, plus:
* Wembanyama vs. Scoot
* Celtics/Suns controversies
* East/West predictions
* Gifting an iPod to @Shaquille O’Neal
Listen: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/VaI24XlC2q – 5:22 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
NBA executives project Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams to be worth $12-13 million annually in any extension talks.
More on where both sides stand on an extension with @Jared Weiss and I on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/celtics-… – 2:22 PM
NBA executives project Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams to be worth $12-13 million annually in any extension talks.
More on where both sides stand on an extension with @Jared Weiss and I on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/celtics-… – 2:22 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.