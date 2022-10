Draymond Green, Jordan Poole scuffle not related to contracts or salary

Zach Lowe: My theory was… and I was told this was not true, but my pet theory was, which I invented and asked people ‘Is this what they were arguing about?’ was… I thought, if I’m Jordan Poole, where I can really twist the knife is if I’m like ‘Hey Draymond Green, you got four rings, Hall-of-Famer. I’m about to make more money than you based on one NBA season. I’m about to have a higher salary than you based on one season.’ … but I was told emphatically that’s not the case. And in fact, Poole is a guy I’ve been told who doesn’t care all that much about the money Source: Spotify