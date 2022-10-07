Draymond Green, Jordan Poole scuffle not related to contracts or salary

Zach Lowe: My theory was… and I was told this was not true, but my pet theory was, which I invented and asked people ‘Is this what they were arguing about?’ was… I thought, if I’m Jordan Poole, where I can really twist the knife is if I’m like ‘Hey Draymond Green, you got four rings, Hall-of-Famer. I’m about to make more money than you based on one NBA season. I’m about to have a higher salary than you based on one season.’ … but I was told emphatically that’s not the case. And in fact, Poole is a guy I’ve been told who doesn’t care all that much about the money.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown sidestepped the Draymond Green questions today at Kings camp, but talked about one of his team’s core values, which is joy. Positive vibe at camp, despite two weeks of beating on the same opponents. pic.twitter.com/8pgBq1YjfP – 4:30 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Mike Brown talked about the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation.
“I’m not there. That’s their problem.” pic.twitter.com/JBecQaknkq – 4:19 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
ended the live stream, but we’re still in here sharing Draymond theories and thoughts (and memes) throughout the day if that interests you ⬇️
twitter.com/i/communities/… – 4:01 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Draymond Green decked Jordan Poole in a made-for-TMZ moment in a league that’s all over TMZ these days: nytimes.com/2022/10/07/spo… – 3:49 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon and our guest @AdamLefkoe to discuss Draymond Green sucker punching Jordan Poole, the video leak, the week in Las Vegas watching Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, and Lefkoe throws some NBA questions at me and Verno. open.spotify.com/episode/1n1UIL… – 3:45 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 KOC’s Vegas trip to watch Wemby and Scoot
🏀 The aftermath of the Draymond-Poole leaked video
🏀 @AdamLefkoe Awards
#TheMismatch: open.spotify.com/episode/1n1UIL… – 3:45 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Jordan Poole could easily press charges, sue the Warriors and Draymond. But it would probably bring an end to the Warriors dynasty. – 3:10 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kurtenbach: The video of the punch is out. It will cost Draymond Green for years to come mercurynews.com/2022/10/07/kur… via @dieter – 3:07 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It won’t be me that’s breaking up The Beatles.”
Before this week’s fight at practice, Draymond Green discusses his contract situation with @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine
Hear the @Golden State Warriors Season Preview NOW
🔊https://t.co/05WcBP82RJ pic.twitter.com/UqejXNNidh – 3:05 PM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Massive @FTFonFS1 today… Do the Broncos have the single worst QB situation (contracts included) in the league? What the hell was Draymond thinking? Should the Cowboys be favorites at the Rams? Plus, @kevinwildes Upset Alert + my award winning (and money winning!) picks. – 2:56 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Does the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole change anything? What do Warriors do now? We’re talking about it on @957thegame on @SteinyGuru957 from 12-3. – 2:53 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Warriors will investigate how TMZ obtained a video of the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident, according to sources. – 2:19 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
A snippet of the column written Wednesday evening, hours after Draymond punched Jordan . . . pic.twitter.com/j4qUqwsaIE – 1:59 PM
David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA
Bobby Portis served an 8-game suspension for an altercation with Nikola Mirotic in 2017 when Mirotic was the instigator. Since the Draymond Green video can’t be un-leaked, have to imagine the Warriors will dish out something more severe. That was assault. – 1:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
I think Draymond is suspended, but Poole is ultimately traded.
Trade market for Poole is going to be much deeper, and trading Green right now could be quite difficult. – 1:46 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Bill Simmons and I react to the video of the Draymond-Poole punch, talk Wembanyama Mania and how tanking will look this season, then Bill answers some burning questions for the coming season:
Apple: apple.co/3CI9GbS
Spotify: spoti.fi/3ErICPA – 1:45 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
I’m seeing a lot of pearl-clutching over Draymond Green from the same crowd that said Latrell Sprewell was gangsta for choking his coach in practice and Michael Jordan was showing tough love by punching his teammate in practice.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA world reacts to video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/07/nba… – 1:33 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Emergency Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Wobvestigation: Draymond Green punches Jordan Poole
– Context of the situation
– How will the Warriors respond?
– The video leak theories
– Fan calls about it all
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/7bKzXVLlKd pic.twitter.com/zWA2jKVi6c – 1:30 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
We obviously have no clue if the Poole/Green contract situations played into the fight, but that was already a big concern for me with the #Warriors. I’d never seen a team basically forecast one of its key guys will be gone before a season. – 1:21 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Friday was a scheduled Warriors off day before the Draymond Green punch footage leaked.
Saturday is Golden State’s next scheduled media availability to discuss the incident.
The NBA typically leaves teams to discipline their players in such situations. This case? Not yet known. – 12:28 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Video shows Draymond Green punch Jordan Poole during Warriors practice mercurynews.com/2022/10/07/new… – 12:28 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Leaked video of Draymond Green punch of Jordan Poole means incident not just going away nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/07/lea… – 12:14 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Not saying GS even considers this, just stating the facts:
GS is projected to be $40M > the tax and as a Repeater their TAX BILL alone will be ~$176M. Removing Draymond’s $25.8M would save them $134.8M in Tax this season.
This assumes they take back $0 which is unrealistic. – 12:10 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green ain’t Michael Jordan and Jordan Poole alot better than Steve Kerr ever was. – 11:52 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
There are very few things one person can say to another that merit that reaction. Shit-talking about sports isn’t one of them, so if the line is “Poole is getting a bit cocky”….so? Still not w justification for dropping him. – 11:44 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
This Draymond Green story is wiiiild.
Dropped a new video with @momoragan with our reaction to the clip from TMZ:
This Draymond Green story is wiiiild.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Draymond Green’s punch to Jordan Poole was awful from every perspective it’s not “tough love”, it’s not “that happens inside a team”. It’s bigger than that. It crossed the red line. It will not be a surprise if forced the Warriors to push the button #Warriors – 11:41 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
At the end of the day, there are multiple Poole-Dray incidents every single year that TMZ doesn’t get their hands on lol. This is nothing new. – 11:38 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Here’s what Trae Young had to say after footage of the Draymond Green – Jordan Poole altercation went viral. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/07/tra… – 11:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Poole last season:
— 19/3/4
— 45/36/93%
Draymond last season:
— 8/7/7
— 53/30/66%
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The video of Draymond Green swinging at Jordan Poole only fuels this controversy. That swing was intense and scary. Feels like this could reverberate in the locker room for some time. – 11:27 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
From San Francisco…
Wrote about how Draymond Green has clearly lost the trust and respect of his teammates – again. And now that the video is there for all to see, you understand why. More here, at @TheAthletic
From San Francisco…
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Warriors leaked the Draymond Green video on purpose?
More Twitter reactions, on @HoopsHype:
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-twit… – 11:21 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
We watch football players fight all the time in camp. Draymond punched his teammate. It happens. It’s just a big deal because we saw it. – 11:21 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Draymond Green Superman punching folks like he ready to go the UFC – 11:09 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Draymond tweeted Tuesday that he just interviewed Pat Bev and that the pod was dropping Thursday.
Crickets since then. Didn’t even release the pod.
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
You are not tricking anybody into thinking you are tough by siding with Draymond Green here lol – 10:49 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
I thought Draymond might’ve sucker punched Poole or something, but he cold clocked him. Sheeesh.
Also: how did this video leak..? – 10:46 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond career splits:
51% on twos
32% on threes
71% on free throws
100% on kicks
100% on punches pic.twitter.com/VQPvpj165d – 10:42 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Haven’t done a live Q&A in a minute, so let’s get together this coming Monday (10/10) at Noon Eastern to yak about the upcoming NBA season and all things D.C. sports. The Lakers, the Knicks, Draymond & Poole, the Commanders, the Wiz, the Nats. Your dime:
bit.ly/3yo5kUK – 10:40 AM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Is Jordan Poole supposed to “just get over” what Draymond Green did? That’s a tough ask after the video. – 10:35 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Congratulations to moral high horse #NBATwitter police for completely over-reacting to a leaked video of a fight in practice.
We already knew Draymond punched Poole.
These things happen. Nobody got hurt, Warriors already addressed it. – 10:35 AM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
The Draymond punch will be a test case of the power of the leaked tape. Warriors GM Bob Myers said Wednesday that he didn’t think Green would be suspended for his actions — “at this point.” Wonder if the TMZ video changes that. – 10:30 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
My only question about the Draymond/Poole shenanigans is who leaked the video because that feels way more like a leverage play heading onto extension talks than anything else.
Everything else is easy to see in the video. That simple. – 10:23 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Draymond Green’s punch 😱
Why?
Video 👉 https://t.co/7toes2Qkog pic.twitter.com/w7dSH13ROg – 10:23 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
On one hand you have Draymond Green, a team leader & veteran, rolling up on & throwing a haymaker at an unsuspecting, much smaller, teammate.
On the other hand, you have some anonymous employee who leaked the video.
Curious to see who focus on which party today! – 10:21 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Warriors tried to keep it in house and internally discipline Draymond, but I’d imagine the big boys in the league office about to get involved now. Hard to see the league not handing Dray a suspension after that video. – 10:18 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
…and before any of you start, this is not the pathway for Draymond Green to end up with the #Pistons. – 10:15 AM
Greg Rappaport @Greg_Rappaport
Men will literally fight Jordan Poole instead of going to therapy. – 10:14 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
New Video Shows Draymond Green Violently Punch Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice tmz.com/2022/10/07/dra… via @TMZ – 10:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole recently got into a serious fight during practice.
The video of the fight has now leaked 🤯
basketnews.com/news-178981-dr… – 10:09 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
If Jordan Poole truly reconciled with Draymond Green after that, he’s a bigger man than me – 10:09 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
One thing to keep in mind is that this might be the first many of the players who were on the practice court are seeing the punch clearly. And it sounded like universal support of Poole from the team BEFORE this got out. – 10:07 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
TMZ’s video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole
sportando.basketball/en/tmzs-video-… – 10:03 AM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Draymond Green’s punch on Jordan Poole 😳
He needs to be suspended for multiple games.
pic.twitter.com/8YAS5uEzmn – 10:02 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following reports of an altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice, Andre Iguodala took to Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/and… – 10:00 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
That Draymond Green situation can’t be “handled internally” anymore. From the video that soon-to-be-fired Warriors employee leaked to TMZ, Draymond brought that punch back from East Oakland. No way was Jordan Poole expecting Draymond to swing on him with that much force & anger. – 9:59 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
New Video Shows Draymond Green Violently Punch Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice tmz.com/2022/10/07/dra… via @TMZ – 9:49 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
TMZ has obtained and released the Draymond Green – Jordan Poole altercation video. Here it is. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/KbxlZqHBeA – 9:45 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Where does everything stand in the aftermath of Draymond Green’s practice punch of Jordan Poole? Latest on the Warriors theathletic.com/3665673/2022/1… – 1:44 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Yes, the Green-Poole incident is a big deal. Here’s why: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
New Warriors All-82 podcast with @Sam Amick
Sorting through the aftermath of the Draymond Green, Jordan Poole altercation
Apple: https://t.co/Sfk6cSjYzL
Spotify: https://t.co/EXoMxzr8bj
TA: https://t.co/uRs9M8opki pic.twitter.com/b5eITdVRgS – 7:41 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
This was Jordan Poole this afternoon, going through some drills after practice. Bob, Steve, and Steph all emphasized that Poole’s attitude hasn’t changed regarding his contract situation and that he’s been great through camp. pic.twitter.com/DZ4JAjsaGa – 6:56 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on Draymond Green’s apology to the Warriors following Wednesday’s altercation with Jordan Poole:
nam04.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%… – 6:17 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green not expected to miss any games, Warriors to handle discipline “internally” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/06/dra… – 5:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry: “JP’s been great. There’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It’s also something we feel like won’t derail our season and that’s with Draymond a part of that.” pic.twitter.com/XqA54JSsuN – 5:37 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry on the Draymond-Jordan mess: ‘It was nothing out of the ordinary — until it wasn’t.’
That’s the upshot when someone has a spasm of fury that overrides reason – 5:33 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry on the build-up to the altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green:
“It was nothing out of the ordinary until it wasn’t.” – 5:32 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry also doesn’t believe the Draymond-Poole incident stemmed from upcoming contract extension talks – 5:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Victor Wembanyama erupts again
– Draymond Green/Jordan Poole situation context
– LeBron’s postgame comments about Vegas expansion ownership
– Which franchises would take Bronny 1 for LeBron?
Here until tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/WoH4tC4T0D pic.twitter.com/mu4FWT8UfP – 5:31 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry said he doesn’t believe the looming contract extension talks sparked the Draymond Green, Jordan Poole situation: “From what I feel and from what has been said: No.” – 5:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on Draymond Green’s apology: “It was necessary, but you have to ask every guy on how they received it, JP, especially.” – 5:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph on how he approaches these moments with Draymond: “Be honest with it. He respects my opinion. He respects how I feel.” – 5:22 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steph Curry says the scuffle between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was unfortunate and could’ve been avoided, but the vibes at practice today were great and the team is focused on basketball.
He also dismissed reports of Poole’s behavior having a negative impact on the team. – 5:21 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry said Jordan Poole has been great. “There was nothing that warranted the situation yesterday.”
He said he hates that questions about Poole’s attitude surfaced in the aftermath of the altercation. “It’s not fair to JP.” – 5:20 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry on Jordan Poole having an attitude: “It’s absolute BS.” – 5:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry called it “absolute BS” that Jordan Poole has had a bad attitude at camp. – 5:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry called the Draymond Green/Jordan Poole altercation “an unfortunate situation,” but described the practice vibe as “great.” Steph: “A lot of trust in the fabric of our team.” – 5:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“It’s the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen.”
Warriors mum on Draymond Green’s discipline; Jordan Poole scuffle not over contracts, GM says
https://t.co/VonAZ99xZH pic.twitter.com/vk9haAGdQl – 5:08 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The All The Smoke crew in the building. Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson recorded an episode with Bob Myers earlier. Now they are chopping it up with Poole pic.twitter.com/GKEdmi9RIe – 5:01 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jordan Poole getting buckets regardless pic.twitter.com/FEbdGHx966 – 4:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers on Draymond Green: “He’s been over that line. But he always comes back. He’s a unique guy. Without him, we don’t win.” – 4:58 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole reportedly having an attitude this preseason: “Nothing could be further from the truth. Jordan has been fantastic.” – 4:57 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr made a point to praise Jordan Poole: “Jordan has been fantastic throughout camp. Someone put it out there that Jordan had an attitude at camp. Nothing could be further from the truth. He’s been fantastic.” – 4:52 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr says Draymond did not scrimmage today and won’t be in the building on Friday. FWIW: Friday will be an off day for entire team. Expects him back on Saturday. – 4:42 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green didn’t practice today and won’t tomorrow. Steve Kerr expects him to return Saturday . – 4:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr won’t comment on the Green/Poole situation beyond Bob Myers’ comments. He did want to set the record straight regarding reports of Jordan Poole having a bad attitude. “Jordan has been fantastic in camp… It’s sad to see misinformation out there.” – 4:40 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green didn’t practice today and won’t be at practice tomorrow, but he’s expected to be back on Saturday. – 4:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said Draymond Green didn’t practice today, won’t be in the facility tomorrow, but expects Draymond back with the team on Saturday. – 4:39 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Coach Steve Kerr said the report indicating Jordan Poole had an attitude at camp was wrong. “Nothing could be further from the truth, he’s been fantastic.” – 4:39 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “Didn’t practice today. He won’t be here tomorrow. I expect him to return Saturday and get back at it.” – 4:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr said that Draymond Green won’t practice on Friday, but plans to return to the group on Saturday. – 4:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr: “Anytime something happens, we try to handle things internally. It’s difficult to keep everything in-house, obviously.” Defers further comment on Green/Poole incident to GM Bob Myers. Kerr described Jordan Poole as “fantastic in camp.” – 4:38 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors GM Myers confirms Draymond-Poole altercation, Green apology and discipline mercurynews.com/2022/10/06/war… – 4:35 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
“He’s complicated but he is a good person,” Myers said of Draymond Green. “I’ve seen it, I’ve seen the things he’s done, yesterday wasn’t one of them.” – 4:32 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Bob Myers: “Draymond is one of my favorite players…I still love the person but don’t love what he did.” – 4:31 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers said Draymond Green is one of his favorite players.
“I just said, ‘You’re better than this.'” – 4:31 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers said he was told the dialogue before the Draymond/Poole altercation was “not anything more than the normal bickering in a scrimmage.” – 4:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers on Draymond Green/Jordan Poole altercation: “I have confidence that it won’t erode the fabric of our team.” – 4:27 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident: “I have confidence that it won’t erode the fabric of our team.” – 4:27 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
“I don’t think so at this point” Myers said regarding Draymond missing a game. – 4:26 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Myers said he doesn’t expect Draymond Green to miss any games due to any punishment from the team. – 4:26 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers on whether Draymond Green will miss any games: “I don’t think so at this point.” – 4:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
While Draymond Green will be punished, Bob Myers doesn’t think he’ll miss any games. – 4:26 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Bob Myers doesn’t anticipate Draymond Green will miss any games. – 4:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bob Myers said he “doesn’t think” Draymond Green will miss any games as part of the disciplinary process. – 4:26 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bob Myers said he doesn’t anticipate Draymond missing any games. – 4:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers said he doesn’t anticipate that Draymond Green will miss any games as part of his punishment. – 4:26 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Green apologized to the coaches and team — Jordan Poole was in attendance — and then went home.
Ramona Shelburne: Draymond Green apologized to the team and Jordan Poole on Thursday, before Warriors coach Steve Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and teammate Stephen Curry addressed the media regarding the incident. Friday morning, TMZ published video of the practice, which had been closed to the media. -via Twitter @ramonashelburne / October 7, 2022
Ramona Shelburne: Sources told ESPN that the Warriors have been “aggressively investigating” both the incident and the release of the video. -via Twitter @ramonashelburne / October 7, 2022
