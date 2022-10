Heat vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Dillon Brooks has faith that whatever changes the Grizzlies make this season will work.He also “loves” the new rookies. Here’s why: dailymemphian.com/section/sports…

In his absence, a beat down by the Heat, Kyrie Irving said the Nets looked flat… – 4:44 PM

Getting ready for kids night here in Memphis. No Adebayo, no Butler, no Lowry tonight. pic.twitter.com/VAlEbBifdu

Usual starters tonight. But the Grizzlies are gonna mix up the bench to see some different looks tonight. Xavier Tillman and Roddy will get minutes. – 6:17 PM

The Heat will not be playing their starters today, with a game last night. – 6:22 PM

Memphis OL Jonah Gambill is out here ahead of the rest of the OL testing his undisclosed injury. Memphis could use him. He missed last week’s game vs. Temple. Tigers face Houston in about an hour. pic.twitter.com/1XScAHyBKy

This is outside the Heat locker room tonight. Not exactly as planned. pic.twitter.com/K1Yp48MnKi

Even though Gabe Vincent will play tonight, I have a feeling they start Marcus Garrett as well to guard Ja Morant early on – 6:55 PM

I’d like to see Miami put the ball in Jovic’s hands a bit more to run sets tonightDude is such a gifted passerWant to see him get more reps on-ball – 7:32 PM

Jamal Cain and Nikola Jovic will again have an opportunity to flash their skills tonight in Memphis. A look back at last night in Brooklyn, when their potential and youth were on display miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Heat wheel of lineups stops tonight on: Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Marcus Garrett, Haywood Highsmith, Orlando Robinson. It is Vincent’s preseason debut, after dealing with knee issue. Only other available Heat players: Days, Jovic, Bouyea, Cain, Smith (and maybe Haslem). – 7:47 PM

That’s as impressive a drive as Memphis has put together this year. Thomas runs it in. 7-zip 🐅 – 7:51 PM

First Memphis TD on an opening drive since the Navy game. Really important response by the Tigers’ offense after the past 2 performances. Season-best 14 plays, 78 yards. – 7:53 PM

Clayton is playing a Memphis kind of Tune so far. Houston QB had several errant throws early, capped off by a terrible INT on 3rd down that Tigers DB Quindell Johnson pounced on. Memphis in business again, up 7-0 already. – 8:04 PM

Good start for Haywood HighsmithIf he develops that in between game right there with that DHO fake and floater, good things will come – 8:17 PM

Ja Morant pointed at Dillon Brooks when Desmond Bane had the ball on the break… it looked like a lob was coming, but Miami gave Brooks the easy two rather than the lob to Morant.Grizz out to a 13-5 start with 8:14 left in the first quarter – 8:18 PM

The Grizzlies scramble defense is on point. You can hear the players talking, and the activity has always been there. One thing for sure is that this team will be an elite defense. – 8:23 PM

Bane again coming out of the game first, Dillon Brooks staying in with first unit.Wrote about this today: dailymemphian.com/section/sports…

Ziaire Williams and Xavier Tillman Sr. are the first Grizzlies off the bench today. X notably getting some run at the four beside Steven Adams. – 8:24 PM

Heat, sitting most of its regulars tonight, shooting 3 of 16 from the field and 1 of 10 on threes. – 8:27 PM

Desmond Bane is the first sub again (staggered away from Brooks and Ja). Love it. – 8:30 PM

I remember talking to Dillon Brooks about how Ziaire Williams is tailor made right now as a defender to guard those shooters who navigate around lots of screens and not the bigger guards yet. He’s giving Duncan Robinson a hard time. – 8:38 PM

Monday: Looks like Jake LaRavia is going to be the backup power forward while JJJ is out.Friday: David Roddy has entered the chat. – 8:39 PM

End of first quarter: Grizzlies 29, Heat 21. Memphis has already taken 19 free throws and Miami is shooting 7 of 27 from the field. – 8:41 PM

Questioned it after the draftBut I must say I’m very pleased with Nikola Jovic defensively in this preseasonHas been in the right spots off the ball time and time again – 8:41 PM

Ziarie Williams said Brandon Clarke can’t throw lobs this morning (he was joking).Clarke just proved him wrong by connecting with Santi Aldama on the alley-oop there. – 8:44 PM

Like seeing Miami drill sets like thisSame play, back to back nightsJovic play-makes over the top, guard sets down-screen, and a lob to Cain pic.twitter.com/cfoHHgP0Ts

Jamal Cain impressing again tonight with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting on threes. His energy and off-ball movement stands out. – 8:53 PM

Another Aldama oop dunk. At least second of the preseason. Grizzlies had an oop-finisher opening with Melt gone and Aldama can fill it. – 8:54 PM

Lobs errrrrrwhere. This is the show the people come to see. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama the recipients. – 8:55 PM

Ja Morant is out here killing people in the preseason. Could be quite the fun season. – 9:04 PM

Steven Adams was coming to Ja Morant to set a screen before Ja called him off. When Adams came to the top of key, Morant threw him a pass and put on the jets toward the rim. Adams found him for an easy backdoor dunk. That wasn’t a called play.One word: chemistry – 9:06 PM

Heat Lite keeping it competitive, down 57-55 to mostly whole Grizzlies at half. Duncan Robinson with 14, Jamal Cain 12 for Heat. – 9:10 PM

Halftime: Grizzlies 57 Miami 55Grizzlies have dominated most of the half, but Miami closed the gap toward the end of the first half.Ja Morant leads Memphis with 13 points. – 9:10 PM

Halftime: Grizzlies (playing all their regulars) 57, Heat (without most of its regulars) 55. Duncan Robinson with 14 points and Jamal Cain with 12 points. – 9:11 PM

Great first half for the starters. Aldama and Bane were +16 and +15.Bench, not so much. Memphis is up 2. – 9:12 PM

What a finish of the half from MiamiGrizzlies- 57Sioux Falls- 55Duncan Robinson finding some flow, Jamal Cain continues to impress, and others chipping away – 9:12 PM

HALFTIME: Memphis 17, Houston 7.Tigers are getting out-gained again, but they’ve been much better with the details thus far. Big drive to start 2nd half. Memphis gets the ball first. – 9:13 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.