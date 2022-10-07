Heat vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (1-1) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (0-0) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022
Miami Heat 55, Memphis Grizzlies 57 (Half)
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
What a finish of the half from Miami
Grizzlies- 57
Sioux Falls- 55
Duncan Robinson finding some flow, Jamal Cain continues to impress, and others chipping away – 9:12 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Great first half for the starters. Aldama and Bane were +16 and +15.
Bench, not so much. Memphis is up 2. – 9:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Grizzlies (playing all their regulars) 57, Heat (without most of its regulars) 55. Duncan Robinson with 14 points and Jamal Cain with 12 points. – 9:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 57 Miami 55
Grizzlies have dominated most of the half, but Miami closed the gap toward the end of the first half.
Ja Morant leads Memphis with 13 points. – 9:10 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat Lite keeping it competitive, down 57-55 to mostly whole Grizzlies at half. Duncan Robinson with 14, Jamal Cain 12 for Heat. – 9:10 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that off ball work is eliteskii 🥷🥝
@Ja Morant | @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/evRyprG5qU – 9:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins just got a technical foul for asking for a pushoff on Duncan Robinson – 9:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Steven Adams was coming to Ja Morant to set a screen before Ja called him off. When Adams came to the top of key, Morant threw him a pass and put on the jets toward the rim. Adams found him for an easy backdoor dunk. That wasn’t a called play.
One word: chemistry – 9:06 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is out here killing people in the preseason. Could be quite the fun season. – 9:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a memphis cycle. watch and enjoy.
@Desmond Bane | @Santi Aldama pic.twitter.com/wcWFVyCBu7 – 9:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
yeah that’s a dime 😂
@Tyus Jones | @Santi Aldama pic.twitter.com/LKWMyTNU2n – 8:56 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Breaking news: The Grizzlies throw lots of lobs and they play very fast – 8:55 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Lobs errrrrrwhere. This is the show the people come to see. Ja Morant and Santi Aldama the recipients. – 8:55 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Another Aldama oop dunk. At least second of the preseason. Grizzlies had an oop-finisher opening with Melt gone and Aldama can fill it. – 8:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamal Cain impressing again tonight with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting on threes. His energy and off-ball movement stands out. – 8:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Like seeing Miami drill sets like this
Same play, back to back nights
Jovic play-makes over the top, guard sets down-screen, and a lob to Cain pic.twitter.com/cfoHHgP0Ts – 8:51 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
execution crispy like a fresh hair cut 💈 pic.twitter.com/hE1aQg4xMR – 8:47 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ziarie Williams said Brandon Clarke can’t throw lobs this morning (he was joking).
Clarke just proved him wrong by connecting with Santi Aldama on the alley-oop there. – 8:44 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
+8 after the first quarter.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/nX60dr6YZj – 8:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Questioned it after the draft
But I must say I’m very pleased with Nikola Jovic defensively in this preseason
Has been in the right spots off the ball time and time again – 8:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Grizzlies 29, Heat 21. Memphis has already taken 19 free throws and Miami is shooting 7 of 27 from the field. – 8:41 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Nikola is doing that defense ➡️ offense thing again pic.twitter.com/Zzco9dX3Vq – 8:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
HIGH LO.
BIG TO BIG.
FIND EM.
@Brandon Clarke | @Xavier Tillman pic.twitter.com/j7X6YkiJ3H – 8:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Monday: Looks like Jake LaRavia is going to be the backup power forward while JJJ is out.
Friday: David Roddy has entered the chat. – 8:39 PM
Monday: Looks like Jake LaRavia is going to be the backup power forward while JJJ is out.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
I remember talking to Dillon Brooks about how Ziaire Williams is tailor made right now as a defender to guard those shooters who navigate around lots of screens and not the bigger guards yet. He’s giving Duncan Robinson a hard time. – 8:38 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Desmond Bane is the first sub again (staggered away from Brooks and Ja). Love it. – 8:30 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
nah mane.
@Santi Aldama | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/SK9WVOnmXf – 8:28 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jovic time now for Heat. Darius Days somewhat surprisingly remains out of the mix. – 8:28 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Miami should be forbidden from having a player named “Orlando” – 8:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat, sitting most of its regulars tonight, shooting 3 of 16 from the field and 1 of 10 on threes. – 8:27 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams and Xavier Tillman Sr. are the first Grizzlies off the bench today. X notably getting some run at the four beside Steven Adams. – 8:24 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Bane again coming out of the game first, Dillon Brooks staying in with first unit.
Wrote about this today: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 8:23 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies scramble defense is on point. You can hear the players talking, and the activity has always been there. One thing for sure is that this team will be an elite defense. – 8:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LEFTY 12 @Ja Morant
PEEP @Steven Adams clear the way. pic.twitter.com/w8K7fLXT50 – 8:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant pointed at Dillon Brooks when Desmond Bane had the ball on the break… it looked like a lob was coming, but Miami gave Brooks the easy two rather than the lob to Morant.
Grizz out to a 13-5 start with 8:14 left in the first quarter – 8:18 PM
Ja Morant pointed at Dillon Brooks when Desmond Bane had the ball on the break… it looked like a lob was coming, but Miami gave Brooks the easy two rather than the lob to Morant.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Good start for Haywood Highsmith
If he develops that in between game right there with that DHO fake and floater, good things will come – 8:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Orlando Robinson somewhat showing the limitations of a below-the-rim center. – 8:17 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We’re underway in Memphis, who’s watching?
📺 Bally Sports Sun & NBATV – 8:13 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
NBA Preseason GAMETHREAD: Miami HEAT @ Memphis Grizzlies hothothoops.com/2022/10/7/2339… – 8:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
starting 5⃣ vs. @Miami Heat
〽️ @Ja Morant
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @Dillon Brooks
〽️ @Santi Aldama
〽️ @Steven Adams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis – 7:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat wheel of lineups stops tonight on: Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Marcus Garrett, Haywood Highsmith, Orlando Robinson. It is Vincent’s preseason debut, after dealing with knee issue. Only other available Heat players: Days, Jovic, Bouyea, Cain, Smith (and maybe Haslem). – 7:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson, Marcus Garrett, Haywood Highsmith and Orlando Robinson tonight in Memphis. – 7:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamal Cain and Nikola Jovic will again have an opportunity to flash their skills tonight in Memphis. A look back at last night in Brooklyn, when their potential and youth were on display miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I’d like to see Miami put the ball in Jovic’s hands a bit more to run sets tonight
Dude is such a gifted passer
Want to see him get more reps on-ball – 7:32 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Even though Gabe Vincent will play tonight, I have a feeling they start Marcus Garrett as well to guard Ja Morant early on – 6:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
This is outside the Heat locker room tonight. Not exactly as planned. pic.twitter.com/K1Yp48MnKi – 6:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So the roster for Miami tonight:
Gabe Vincent
Duncan Robinson
Nikola Jovic
Haywood Highsmith
Orlando Robinson
Marcus Garrett
Jamal Cain
Darius Days
Dru Smith
Jamaree Bouyea – 6:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Out for Heat tonight vs. Grizzlies in Memphis:
Jimmy Butler
Kyle Lowry
Bam Adebayo
Victor Oladipo
Caleb Martin
Tyler Herro
Dewayne Dedmon
Omer Yurtseven
Max Strus – 6:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Injury report for the Heat:
Out-
Jimmy Butler
Bam Adebayo
Tyler Herro
Kyle Lowry
Max Strus
Caleb Martin
Omer Yurtseven
Victor Oladipo
Dewayne Dedmon – 6:31 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Heat will not be playing their starters today, with a game last night. – 6:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
It’ll be Grizzlies regulars vs. Heat lite tonight. For Memphis: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Santi Aldama, Steven Adams. – 6:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Usual starters tonight. But the Grizzlies are gonna mix up the bench to see some different looks tonight. Xavier Tillman and Roddy will get minutes. – 6:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Getting ready for kids night here in Memphis. No Adebayo, no Butler, no Lowry tonight. pic.twitter.com/VAlEbBifdu – 5:42 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
In his absence, a beat down by the Heat, Kyrie Irving said the Nets looked flat… – 4:44 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks has faith that whatever changes the Grizzlies make this season will work.
He also “loves” the new rookies. Here’s why: dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 3:01 PM
