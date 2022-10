Jalen Suggs suffered leg injury and helped to locker room in collision with Dorian Finney-Smith

Mavs’ starters tonight vs. OKC in Tulsa: Spencer Dinwiddie, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell.I can’t believe I tweeted this with only four guys the first time, and I can’t believe that I’m actually tweeting about this again. – 8:11 PM

No Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock to start the second half.They’re done for the night.Wish I could say the same lol – 9:22 PM

“Terrence has been fantastic. For these young guys, he’s been a true pro.” – @Orlando Magic on Terrence Ross, who’ll start tonight alongside Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/i9gXAPtdYA

Magic PG Jalen Suggs was helped off the floor and into the locker room after a collision with Dorian Finney-Smith. The Orlando athletic trainers were checking Suggs’ left leg. – 8:56 PM

Magic say Guard Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter of tonight’s preseason game at Dallas.Suggs will not return tonight and will undergo further testing. – 9:54 PM

