Jamal Murray injures hamstring, heads to locker room

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said he has been talking with Jamal Murray about how he’s been feeling the past couple days and did this morning. Said when he saw him “grab his hamstring, there was no reason to put him back in” tonight. – 10:35 PM
Coach Malone said he has been talking with Jamal Murray about how he’s been feeling the past couple days and did this morning. Said when he saw him “grab his hamstring, there was no reason to put him back in” tonight. – 10:35 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray went to the locker room early and will not return tonight due to left thigh soreness. – 9:20 PM
Jamal Murray went to the locker room early and will not return tonight due to left thigh soreness. – 9:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray won’t return tonight with left thigh soreness, I’m told. – 9:20 PM
Jamal Murray won’t return tonight with left thigh soreness, I’m told. – 9:20 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Jamal Murray grabbed the back of his left knee (maybe hammy, left knee is the ACL knee) and limped off the court. – 9:09 PM
Jamal Murray grabbed the back of his left knee (maybe hammy, left knee is the ACL knee) and limped off the court. – 9:09 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Looked like a hamstring for Jamal Murray just now. Grabbed the back of his leg. Slight limp as he walked off the floor and subbed out. – 9:09 PM
Looked like a hamstring for Jamal Murray just now. Grabbed the back of his leg. Slight limp as he walked off the floor and subbed out. – 9:09 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray heads off the court with a slight limp. And he’s headed to the locker room. – 9:06 PM
Jamal Murray heads off the court with a slight limp. And he’s headed to the locker room. – 9:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ayo Dosunmu will probably guard Jamal Murray most of the night. If not him, then Alex Caruso will.
Will be a good test for Murray on-ball, especially without Jokić. – 7:55 PM
Ayo Dosunmu will probably guard Jamal Murray most of the night. If not him, then Alex Caruso will.
Will be a good test for Murray on-ball, especially without Jokić. – 7:55 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone also said today that Jamal Murray and MPJ will play tomorrow at Chicago. He said he’s going to try and get them some third quarter minutes – “expose them to more game minutes.” – 4:28 PM
Coach Malone also said today that Jamal Murray and MPJ will play tomorrow at Chicago. He said he’s going to try and get them some third quarter minutes – “expose them to more game minutes.” – 4:28 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So, it sounds like Nikola Jokić won’t play on Friday. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter will (as of now).
I have to continue to stress this: the stuff with Nikola is precautionary. – 2:06 PM
So, it sounds like Nikola Jokić won’t play on Friday. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter will (as of now).
I have to continue to stress this: the stuff with Nikola is precautionary. – 2:06 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jamal Murray explains how he’ll know when he’s all the way back.
Hear more from the star guard on the Nuggets Season Preview Show streaming now!
https://t.co/v9z97KzkpQ
@Denver Nuggets | @Vincent Goodwill pic.twitter.com/U5PT3vO1UA – 12:00 PM
Jamal Murray explains how he’ll know when he’s all the way back.
Hear more from the star guard on the Nuggets Season Preview Show streaming now!
https://t.co/v9z97KzkpQ
@Denver Nuggets | @Vincent Goodwill pic.twitter.com/U5PT3vO1UA – 12:00 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i don’t think i’ve ever been more excited about the preseason? kawhi, ben simmons, jamal murray, now zion. this is fun! – 9:35 PM
i don’t think i’ve ever been more excited about the preseason? kawhi, ben simmons, jamal murray, now zion. this is fun! – 9:35 PM
More on this storyline
Ryan Blackburn: Jamal Murray grabbed at the back of his left leg there. Probably hamstring related. Hopefully nothing serious. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / October 7, 2022
Michael Singer: Asked Jokic about developing chemistry with Jamal/MPJ, and he took it a different route: “To be honest, I think the most important things will be Pope and Aaron. Those are the guys that are gonna bring the energy.” -via Twitter @msinger / October 4, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.