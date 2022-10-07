Magic vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

October 7, 2022- by

The Orlando Magic (1-1) play against the Dallas Mavericks (0-0) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022

Orlando Magic 33, Dallas Mavericks 44 (Q2 06:23)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Mo Bamba, @JSapoznikov‘s man! – 9:15 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
First: I hope Suggs ends up being ok, nothing long term.
Second: Luka looks pretty damn good
Third: Wood looks good
Fourth: Other stuff, but also Luka looks really good – 9:07 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Dallas 33, Orlando 15 pic.twitter.com/ZtvUJtmz9T9:06 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs lead 33-15 after a quarter against Orlando. Luka has 12 points, four assists and three rebounds. He’s scheduled to play only the first half. – 9:06 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 33-15 after the first quarter. Luka has 12-4-3. – 9:05 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Wrap around pass from Luka to Maxi for a dunk. And Luka snaked inside for a hoop and a 28-10 lead. – 9:01 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Luka with the cold step-back three 🥶 pic.twitter.com/G9YVizeORJ8:58 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs is down with what looks like a left knee injury/hyperextension.
Headed back to the locker room. – 8:58 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
A hush in Dallas at the Mavericks’ home preseason opener as Orlando’s Jalen Suggs is helped off the floor and ushered to the locker room with an apparent left leg injury in the first quarter. – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jalen Suggs is hurt again and that sucks. Looks like he hurt his knee after a collision. – 8:58 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jalen Suggs headed to the locker room after an awkward collision during the @Orlando Magic‘s preseason road game against the @Dallas Mavericks. – 8:57 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Magic PG Jalen Suggs was helped off the floor and into the locker room after a collision with Dorian Finney-Smith. The Orlando athletic trainers were checking Suggs’ left leg. – 8:56 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Stop it, Luka. What a sweet behind the back pass. And that one over the shoulders. – 8:48 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka with the lob pass to McGee for the dunk. I’m guessing that’s going to happen over 200 times this season. What do you think? – 8:46 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka for 3. Uh-uh. Luka already doing Luka things. – 8:45 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Nice move inside by Luka for the hoop. – 8:45 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka for 3. – 8:43 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Splash. Reggie for 3 from Luka – 8:43 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Welcome back, awesome Luka pass – 8:42 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka with the 1st basket tonight in his 1st preseason game this year. – 8:41 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Luka, Hardy, McGee, Dorian and Reggie are starting tonight vs. the Magic. – 8:40 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Tonight’s starters ⤵️
0️⃣0️⃣ @JaVale McGee
3️⃣ @Jaden Hardy
8️⃣ @Josh Green
1️⃣0️⃣ @Dorian Finney-Smith
7️⃣7️⃣ @Luka Doncic8:33 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Miami should be forbidden from having a player named “Orlando” – 8:28 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, McGee, Hardy, Doncic
ORL starters: Okeke, Carter, Bamba, Anthony, Ross
7:40 tip @971TheFreak8:26 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Mavs Lookahead w/ @KirkSeriousFace
Brunson (2:33)
Luka-Dinwiddie (6:48)
Josh Green (10:28)
Wood (19:01)
Rotation, defense, W-L, MORE (26:32)
🎧 https://t.co/3hgdYAxxsv
🍎 https://t.co/hTW9cx9c4o
✳️ https://t.co/eGXMLd4BY4
📺 https://t.co/bIYiqzOqLH pic.twitter.com/aIZWAjSHYv7:14 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Magic won’t play Franz Wagner tonight vs Mavs. He played last night in SA, as they try to give him a little break following Germany’s run to #eurobasket2022 semifinals – 7:12 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five first five first five
🪄 @Cole Anthony
🪄 @Terrence Ross
🪄 @chuma_okeke
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr.7:06 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Magic will start Cole Anthony, Terrence Ross, Chuma Okeke, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.
Franz Wagner will have the night off for rest on the back-to-back as they continue to monitor his minutes after EuroBasket. – 7:03 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
PRESEASON GAME 3 at DALLAS
3️⃣F: @chuma_okeke
5️⃣F: @Paolo Banchero
3️⃣4️⃣C: @Wendell Carter Jr.
3️⃣1️⃣G: @Terrence Ross
5️⃣0️⃣G: @The_ColeAnthony
⏰8:30 p.m.
📺@NBA #LeaguePass
📲N/A
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether
#MagicTipOff – 7:02 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
In addition to Markelle Fultz (left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee), the following will not play tonight for the @Orlando Magic at Dallas:
– Admiral Schofield (left knee contusion)
– Franz Wagner (coach’s decision)
#MagicTogether
#MagicTipOff7:02 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic will start and play his normal rotation minutes. — for the first half only. – 6:51 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd: Jaden Hardy starts at the 2 next to Luka vs ORL 7:40 tip @971TheFreak6:49 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jeff Weltman touched on a lot on the latest episode of the @Orlando Magic Pod Squad, including Wendell Carter Jr.:
“(Wendell) is one of the greatest teammates I’ve been around … He’s ready to take another leap. He’s put in so much work.”
on.nba.com/3RM4IiS4:41 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Check out the latest episode of the @Orlando Magic Pod Squad, featuring President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman.
Subscribe now to Orlando Magic Pod Squad, wherever you get your #podcasts.
#MagicTogether
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/jef…4:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain) and Cameron Payne (right finger sprain) are expected to miss rest of preseason as precaution with injuries from Wednesday’s preseason win over Lakers.
#Suns play Monday at Denver, Wednesday vs Sacramento.
Open regular season Oct. 19 vs. Dallas. – 3:31 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
going back to back in dallas
🆚: @Dallas Mavericks
🕣: 8:30 p.m. ET
📻: @969thegame
📍: Dallas, TX pic.twitter.com/RP18I0BrDZ3:17 PM

