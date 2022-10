Mike Brown on Warriors: 'That's their problem'

It’s no secret that Patrick Beverley feels slighted by the fact that he’s never won the Defensive Player of the Year award. The Los Angeles Lakers veteran firmly believes that he’s the best defender in the entire NBA, which is why he feels that it’s a travesty that he’s been snubbed for the DPOY title year after year. Last season, it was Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart who bagged the coveted award. When asked what his reaction was to this development, Beverley did not hold back in his response (h/t The Volume on Twitter): “Part of me was pissed the f–k off, Dray,” Beverley told Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green on his podcast. “I ain’t gonna lie, bro. I’d be a fool not to sit — from a competitor’s standpoint — I’d be a cap sitting on here telling you I wasn’t pissed off when that happened.” -via Clutch Points / October 7, 2022