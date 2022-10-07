Mike Brown on Warriors: 'That's their problem'

Mark Haynes: Mike Brown talked about the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation. “I’m not there. That’s their problem.”
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The official starting lineup for the Sacramento Kings is still undecided, but Mike Brown says he has an idea of who the shooting guard will be. pic.twitter.com/RMes4ZTQxV – 4:50 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Sacramento Kings coach & former Warriors Associate Head Coach Mike Brown asked about the leaked video showing Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown sidestepped the Draymond Green questions today at Kings camp, but talked about one of his team’s core values, which is joy. Positive vibe at camp, despite two weeks of beating on the same opponents. pic.twitter.com/8pgBq1YjfP – 4:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown talking old school WWF/WWE with @Dave Mason pic.twitter.com/vYjGnU9cqW – 4:23 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Mike Brown talked about the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole altercation.
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings coach Mike Brown says Kevin Huerter has probably secured the starting shooting guard spot while the power forward is still wide open. No cuts are expected until after the second preseason contest on Sunday. – 4:09 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
According to Mike Brown, Kevin Huerter will be the starter at shooting guard. Power forward spot is still up for grabs. – 4:07 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says he’s leaning toward Kevin Huerter at the starting shooting guard spot. The power forward position is still wide open. – 4:06 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown on making the most of training camp and the days between exhibitions, the competitive spirit & Sacramento’s position battles.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown explains part of the defensive philosophy he is implementing in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/RO0iC0Dxl7 – 4:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says Richaun Holmes missed practice with a stomach ailment today. Everybody else is 100% – 3:54 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Battle for Kings’ starting power forward spot still up for grabs. KZ Okpala gets start, but Mike Brown non-committal on opening night starter
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings head coach Mike Brown discusses the lessons from the preseason opening win in LA, the decision to start KZ Okpala in that game, strategy for the next exhibition contest & David Vanterpool attending practice.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown talking about starting KZ Okpala and how that lineup could change. pic.twitter.com/mkd2F2XIm2 – 4:34 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown on rookie Keegan Murray:
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown on Keegan Murray playing the three and his confidence on the court. “I’m more nervous for him than he is.” -Brown pic.twitter.com/m6563bhge4 – 4:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says he’ll limit his rotation to 13-15 men vs. the Blazers on Sunday after playing all 20 guys against the Lakers on Monday. – 4:09 PM
It’s no secret that Patrick Beverley feels slighted by the fact that he’s never won the Defensive Player of the Year award. The Los Angeles Lakers veteran firmly believes that he’s the best defender in the entire NBA, which is why he feels that it’s a travesty that he’s been snubbed for the DPOY title year after year. Last season, it was Boston Celtics star Marcus Smart who bagged the coveted award. When asked what his reaction was to this development, Beverley did not hold back in his response (h/t The Volume on Twitter): “Part of me was pissed the f–k off, Dray,” Beverley told Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green on his podcast. “I ain’t gonna lie, bro. I’d be a fool not to sit — from a competitor’s standpoint — I’d be a cap sitting on here telling you I wasn’t pissed off when that happened.” -via Clutch Points / October 7, 2022
NBA Central: The San Francisco Police Dept. will not investigate Draymond Green’s altercation with Jordan Poole, per @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/FuZCIf7Awm -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / October 7, 2022
Zach Lowe: My theory was… and I was told this was not true, but my pet theory was, which I invented and asked people ‘Is this what they were arguing about?’ was… I thought, if I’m Jordan Poole, where I can really twist the knife is if I’m like ‘Hey Draymond Green, you got four rings, Hall-of-Famer. I’m about to make more money than you based on one NBA season. I’m about to have a higher salary than you based on one season.’ … but I was told emphatically that’s not the case. And in fact, Poole is a guy I’ve been told who doesn’t care all that much about the money. -via Spotify / October 7, 2022
