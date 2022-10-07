Nuggets vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (0-1) play against the Chicago Bulls (1-1) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022
Denver Nuggets 63, Chicago Bulls 72 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray went to the locker room early and will not return tonight due to left thigh soreness. – 9:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray won’t return tonight with left thigh soreness, I’m told. – 9:20 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan scored 19 points in the first half on 8-for-12 shooting. Nothing surprising, but it’s always bolstering for a team to see their stars at a high level in the preseason. – 9:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ready for another season of the Carushow pic.twitter.com/pXAWLxo54a – 9:14 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Singer @msinger
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Michael Singer @msinger
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Michael Singer @msinger
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Michael Singer @msinger
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Katy Winge @katywinge
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Michael Singer @msinger
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Katy Winge @katywinge
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Katy Winge @katywinge
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Singer @msinger
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
