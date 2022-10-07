Pacers vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (1-0) play against the New York Knicks (0-0) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022
Indiana Pacers 82, New York Knicks 91 (Q3 03:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Off. The. Glass.
@Tyrese Haliburton lobs it up and @Jalen Smith throws it down 😤 pic.twitter.com/b7O4tm68hx – 9:21 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Smith fouls out in the third quarter, gets a tech on his way out. Preseason techs are a hard fine to explain to your wife. – 9:18 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
this is a *nifty* finish from isaiah jackson pic.twitter.com/3OHJqPME9Q – 9:17 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Thibs has called three timeouts in the first 6+ minutes of the second half…. Knicks lead down to 12 – 9:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the block then coast to coast for @Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/7ZNPmTU4MA – 9:15 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Loving EVERYTHING about this.
⚡️ @Cam Reddish ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/WGnOTeHovz – 9:10 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
PLAY NICE MITCH 😤
@RjBarrett6 ➡️ @Mitchell Robinson 🔨 pic.twitter.com/yjz9pPhU39 – 9:08 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Reddish scores his first points of the night on an acrobatic finish from Randle on a break. – 9:04 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Once a Knick, always a Knick.
Good to see you, @Metta World Peace! 👋 pic.twitter.com/8JBIRidjnv – 8:56 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Clyde said that Jalen Smith reminds him of David Ruffin. Great call, but I feel like he’s a little closer to Leon *as* David Ruffin. pic.twitter.com/7CoOHOIWUD – 8:55 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks just put up a 46-point second quarter against Indiana. Pacers aren’t great and it’s preseason, but that’s still some decent work with Brunson running the Knicks offense. – 8:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Another strong half from the Knicks.
They are up 72-54 on the Pacers at the break.
RJ has game-high 16 points and is 4-of-5 from downtown.
Brunson has 15 points and 3 dimes.
10/5/3 for Randle.
Obi has 10 points and two treys off the bench – 8:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks scored 46 points in the second quarter.
Halftime: Knicks 72, Pacers 54.
Julius Randle: 10 points, five rebounds, three assists
RJ Barrett: 16 points
Jalen Brunson: 15 points, three assists
Cam Reddish: scoreless and 0-for-5 – 8:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks score 46 points in the second quarter – Barrett, Brunson and Randle all in double-figures. Cam Reddish with the start is 0-for-5. – 8:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson have combined for 27 points.
The rest of the starters? 0 – 8:29 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
off and running
@TJ McConnell ➡️ @Bennedict Mathurin pic.twitter.com/drxaUKTVEL – 8:09 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
[manifesting rj barrett for most improved player] pic.twitter.com/y7l0VOrMwJ – 7:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Already three triples tonight for newly extended RJ Barrett, who went 3-5 from deep in Tuesday’s preseason opener. If he gets back to shooting close to 40 percent from 3-point range as he did in his second year, it’d be a game-changer for both him and the Knicks. – 7:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This is an example of how the Knicks can increase their pace. Great job here by Randle of grabbing the rebound, pushing the ball up the floor, getting two feet in the paint to draw the defense and then finding an open RJ for 3. pic.twitter.com/UBCWPBQwZc – 7:55 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
This just might be the difference-maker for Indiana this season.
Jalen Hood-Schifino. pic.twitter.com/bd4bboH9XJ – 7:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first 🖐️ on the floor.
0⃣ – @Tyrese Haliburton
3⃣ – @Chris Duarte
2⃣4⃣ – @Buddy Hield
2⃣5⃣ – @Jalen Smith
3⃣3⃣ – @Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/SLQvzKrICr – 7:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonights game in New York:
Daniel Theis will not play (rest). pic.twitter.com/r6r4WyvvhV – 6:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Rick Carlisle on Jalen Brunson: “He’s a winning player that would fit on any team. … He just does everything the right way.” – 6:03 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
In 1965 there was a report that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then still Lew Alcindor, would skip college and straight to the NBA. The Knicks would’ve had his rights. It quoted an ex-player saying:
“Alcindor couldn’t prove a thing by playing college basketball, only that he hates money.” pic.twitter.com/T60ZREuIi0 – 5:04 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Derrick Rose concerned about conditioning, not minutes newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 4:24 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
when IJAX jumps the whole squad tunes in.👀 pic.twitter.com/wAj7zlOtTx – 3:10 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Example today from DRose as team leader:
“You don’t gotta make a large jump,” he said. “Just make a small jump if you’re a younger guy. It can be shooting. Passing. Putting the ball on the laces. Talking. Whatever. But we need you to come back a little better than last year.” – 1:53 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Cam Reddish (sprained left ankle) will be available to play tonight.
Evan Fournier (rest) has been ruled out. – 1:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Teenage sensation Victor Wembanyama has Derrick Rose in awe: ‘I never saw it before’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:47 PM
