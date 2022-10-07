Pacers vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (1-0) play against the New York Knicks (0-0) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022

Indiana Pacers 82, New York Knicks 91 (Q3 03:01)

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Off. The. Glass.
@Tyrese Haliburton lobs it up and @Jalen Smith throws it down 😤 pic.twitter.com/b7O4tm68hx9:21 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Jalen Smith fouls out in the third quarter, gets a tech on his way out. Preseason techs are a hard fine to explain to your wife. – 9:18 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
this is a *nifty* finish from isaiah jackson pic.twitter.com/3OHJqPME9Q9:17 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Haliburton up to 20 points and 7 assists. Really nice offensive game. More noteworthy, in my book: Leading the team in shot attempts along the way. – 9:16 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Thibs has called three timeouts in the first 6+ minutes of the second half…. Knicks lead down to 12 – 9:15 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Loving EVERYTHING about this.
⚡️ @Cam Reddish ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/WGnOTeHovz9:10 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
PLAY NICE MITCH 😤
@RjBarrett6 ➡️ @Mitchell Robinson 🔨 pic.twitter.com/yjz9pPhU399:08 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
Our guys putting on a show tonight 🎥 pic.twitter.com/aFYHn58b8c9:06 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Reddish scores his first points of the night on an acrobatic finish from Randle on a break. – 9:04 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Once a Knick, always a Knick.
Good to see you, @Metta World Peace! 👋 pic.twitter.com/8JBIRidjnv8:56 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Clyde said that Jalen Smith reminds him of David Ruffin. Great call, but I feel like he’s a little closer to Leon *as* David Ruffin. pic.twitter.com/7CoOHOIWUD8:55 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks just put up a 46-point second quarter against Indiana. Pacers aren’t great and it’s preseason, but that’s still some decent work with Brunson running the Knicks offense. – 8:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Another strong half from the Knicks.
They are up 72-54 on the Pacers at the break.
RJ has game-high 16 points and is 4-of-5 from downtown.
Brunson has 15 points and 3 dimes.
10/5/3 for Randle.
Obi has 10 points and two treys off the bench – 8:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks scored 46 points in the second quarter.
Halftime: Knicks 72, Pacers 54.
Julius Randle: 10 points, five rebounds, three assists
RJ Barrett: 16 points
Jalen Brunson: 15 points, three assists
Cam Reddish: scoreless and 0-for-5 – 8:46 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks score 46 points in the second quarter – Barrett, Brunson and Randle all in double-figures. Cam Reddish with the start is 0-for-5. – 8:46 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers were ahead with 9 minutes to go in this quarter. They’re now down 20. They’ve continued to try and attackt the rim, as they did well in Charlotte, but the Knicks are shutting them down. – 8:39 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson have combined for 27 points.
The rest of the starters? 0 – 8:29 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers are struggling with Brunson. He’s getting wherever he wants. – 8:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the sweet sound of rejection
sound ⬆️ pic.twitter.com/FvR2SwgYWv8:18 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Have a feeling we’re going to see a lot of that Buddy Hield-Terry Taylor two-man game from the left side this season. – 7:58 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
[manifesting rj barrett for most improved player] pic.twitter.com/y7l0VOrMwJ7:57 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
We out here.
📍 @TheGarden pic.twitter.com/zIf12VABnq7:56 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Already three triples tonight for newly extended RJ Barrett, who went 3-5 from deep in Tuesday’s preseason opener. If he gets back to shooting close to 40 percent from 3-point range as he did in his second year, it’d be a game-changer for both him and the Knicks. – 7:55 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
This is an example of how the Knicks can increase their pace. Great job here by Randle of grabbing the rebound, pushing the ball up the floor, getting two feet in the paint to draw the defense and then finding an open RJ for 3. pic.twitter.com/UBCWPBQwZc7:55 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Rough start for Cam Reddish – 7:51 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
5 points and 3 assists for Tyrese Haliburton early. He’s been involved in all 14 Pacer points so far. – 7:51 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
They say that big men all wanna be guards. Jalen Brunson is the guard who plays like a big man. – 7:44 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Knicks are on. – 7:40 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
This just might be the difference-maker for Indiana this season.
Jalen Hood-Schifino. pic.twitter.com/bd4bboH9XJ7:27 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks
Best fans in the world ❗️ pic.twitter.com/juN0o8f8v07:21 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first 🖐️ on the floor.
0⃣ – @Tyrese Haliburton
3⃣ – @Chris Duarte
2⃣4⃣ – @Buddy Hield
2⃣5⃣ – @Jalen Smith
3⃣3⃣ – @Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/SLQvzKrICr7:01 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
No Daniel Theis again for the Pacers today, the team says. Still ramping him up slowly from EuroBasket action. He was on the bench with the team in Charlotte. – 6:58 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
🎶now you’re in New York.🎶 pic.twitter.com/rTkPBF0D7g6:41 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonights game in New York:
Daniel Theis will not play (rest). pic.twitter.com/r6r4WyvvhV6:38 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Rick Carlisle on Jalen Brunson: “He’s a winning player that would fit on any team. … He just does everything the right way.” – 6:03 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Cam Reddish is starting tonight for the Knicks – 5:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Cam reddish will play – and start – 5:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Cam Reddish is starting tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:47 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
In 1965 there was a report that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, then still Lew Alcindor, would skip college and straight to the NBA. The Knicks would’ve had his rights. It quoted an ex-player saying:
“Alcindor couldn’t prove a thing by playing college basketball, only that he hates money.” pic.twitter.com/T60ZREuIi05:04 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Do any subscribers to the “What’s on Tap” newsletter want to go to the Knicks-Pacers game tonight??
I am giving away 2 tickets in the SECOND ROW underneath the NY basket.
Reply via DM, email or comment w/ confirmation you’re a subscriber and I’ll pick a random winner in a hour – 4:48 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks’ Derrick Rose concerned about conditioning, not minutes newsday.com/sports/basketb…4:24 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Best wishes to the @Mets in the postseason❗️
#TheseMets pic.twitter.com/1MUi44QBky3:16 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
when IJAX jumps the whole squad tunes in.👀 pic.twitter.com/wAj7zlOtTx3:10 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Example today from DRose as team leader:
“You don’t gotta make a large jump,” he said. “Just make a small jump if you’re a younger guy. It can be shooting. Passing. Putting the ball on the laces. Talking. Whatever. But we need you to come back a little better than last year.” – 1:53 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Cam Reddish (sprained left ankle) will be available to play tonight.
Evan Fournier (rest) has been ruled out. – 1:52 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Teenage sensation Victor Wembanyama has Derrick Rose in awe: ‘I never saw it before’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…1:47 PM

