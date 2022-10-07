Pistons vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (0-1) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022
Detroit Pistons 51, New Orleans Pelicans 59 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pelicans 59, Pistons 51.
Saddiq Bey: 12p, 6r
Isaiah Stewart: 9p, 4r
Jaden Ivey: 9p, 4a
Cade Cunningham: 3p, 4a, 4r … only player on roster with positive plus/minus, if you’re into that. He’s plus-5. – 9:13 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q 2 📊
🔹@SaddiqBey: 12 PTS / 6 REB
🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 9 PTS / 4 REB / 1 BLK
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 8 PTS / 4 AST / 2 REB
🔹@Marvin Bagley: 6 PTS / 5 REB / 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/d9nv04LBvT – 9:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
24 minutes down, 24 minutes to go
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/qDILHJL8GV – 9:11 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Pelicans 59, #Pistons 51.
Bey: 12 pts, 6 rebs
Stewart: 9 pts, 3 rebs
Ivey: 8 pts, 4 asts – 9:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pelicans 59, Pistons 51.
Bey: 12 points, 6 rebounds
Stewart: 9 points
Ivey: 8 points, 4 assists – 9:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 59, Pistons 51
Alvarado 14 pts (6-7 FG)
Marshall 11 pts
Williamson 5 pts (2-7 FG, 1-6 FTs)
Valanciunas 7 pts, 4 rebs & 4 assts – 9:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart is 2-3 from 3. This game is a good example of why the Pistons want him to expand his range. Allows them to match the Pels’ size, and saves him from having to create inside – 9:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson just gave one of the referees an earful for a good 30 seconds during the dead ball. Looked to be complaining about the lack of a personal foul on his last scoring drive. – 9:09 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Kemba Walker to @Abby Chin on Mazzulla: “He’s hard-nosed, tells it like it is, has great character, holds everyone accountable equally. He’s just not scared. I know everyone’s talking trash about him cause they didn’t know who he was. But they got a great coach & a special person.” – 9:06 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dyson Daniels has had some very good defensive possessions in 2Q vs. Cade Cunningham – 9:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey has been Detroit’s best offensive player so far. 12 points, 4-7 overall, 3-4 from 3 in 10 minutes – 8:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Fans chanting M-V-P for EuroBasket MVP @Willy Hernangomez 🏆 – 8:59 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
SKC arena chanting for a second time tonight, MVP, MVP, MVP, after Willy Hernangomez’s near monster dunk – 8:58 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willy Hernangomez getting some slight MVP chants from the crowd on his second trip to the free throw line – 8:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Yes, it’s the “MVP!” chant for EuroBasket hero/MVP Willy Hernangomez – 8:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
🔥 @AlvaradoJose15 @Devonte Graham pic.twitter.com/NwXW4hGRA0 – 8:52 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson has to be boiling inside. 1 for 6 from the free throw line to start this game.
In pregame warmups, he yelled “ZEEEEEE!!!!!” after missing just a single free throw attempt. – 8:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
After Trey hits a 3️⃣, @adaniels33: “I am not going to say it yet… Trey got a couple more 3’s in him,” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/l8NuSkpLqg – 8:50 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
LIVERS WITH THE PUTBACK😤 @isaiah__02 pic.twitter.com/Cr3MVXZAQx – 8:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels have been able to put a really nice team around their franchise player Jose Alvarado. – 8:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson had his hand up as soon as Trey Murphy caught the pass. This team has so much confidence in Trey’s deep perimeter shooting.
And now Jose Alvarado hits his second triple.
The 3 New Orleans rookies from the 2021 class, I’m telling ya. – 8:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Steal, lay, & a 3.
This sequence from Jose >>>> pic.twitter.com/wdjFoegVyt – 8:42 PM
Steal, lay, & a 3.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Make that a 22-5 Pelicans run after Alvarado opens the 2nd quarter with a layup and 3 – 8:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@SaddiqBey: 6 PTS / 2 REB
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 6 PTS
🔹@Cade Cunningham: 3 PTS / 4 AST / 3 REB pic.twitter.com/mLhiw3dZGO – 8:41 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado with a quick 5 points to begin the 2nd quarter and is now up to 11.
If he, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy all take another step forward, the Pelicans are really going to be something. – 8:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Pelicans 26, Pistons 25.
Bey and Ivey each with 6 points.
Pistons are shooting 40 percent from 3. They shot well out of the gate in New York and then it dropped as the game went on.
Two-big lineup was a positive. – 8:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Pelicans 26, Pistons 25. New Orleans ended the quarter with a 17-5 run
Ivey: 6 points
Bagley: 6 points
Cunningham: 3 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds – 8:38 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans turn a 20-9 deficit into a 26-25 lead at the end of the first quarter. Good play from 2nd unit, led by Jose Alvarado’s 6 points.
Also, New Orleans went 12 minutes without a single turnover. This after committing 22 of them against the Bulls in the last preseason contest – 8:38 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Up ☝️ after ☝️
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/k1GqlL231a – 8:37 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado looks more decisive and confident on drives into the paint and probing defenses. He had two layups and a floater in 1Q, always with a defender at his hip – 8:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Jalen Duren is out tonight, per the broadcast. #Pistons coach Dwane Casey told me earlier this week that Duren was gimpy after the Knicks game, but also said he felt better during yesterday’s practice. Gives him a couple of days off before the team resumes practice on Sunday. – 8:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
DG for 3️⃣
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/VIZ2RqOXkp – 8:28 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons lead 20-11 with 6:21 left in the first quarter. Every starter has knocked down a 3 except Bagley, who hasn’t attempted one just yet. – 8:23 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Back-to-back threes to start things off @SaddiqBey 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GmGybRxNJs – 8:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up early over the Pelicans, 20-11. Nothing much to dislike for Detroit. Everyone has been involved and done what you would want to see. – 8:21 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy comes up with a nice defensive play, stuffing a short jumper by Saddiq Bey. – 8:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons are 5-of-9 from beyond the arc after that triple by Stewart. – 8:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Looks like Detroit is controlling the tempo in this one. New Orleans appears to be settling for quick shots. – 8:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Good energy and spacing so far from Detroit. A Beef Stew block leads to a nice drive and kick by Saddiq and it ends in a Bagley and-one. – 8:17 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was a great pass by Cade to get Bagley a dunk through contact. Zion has two fouls, is staying out there for now. – 8:17 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson picks up his second foul less than 4 minutes into this game.
Pelicans offense is also off to a slow start. Somewhat predictable considering Devonte with different role and Trey Murphy seeing his first game action. – 8:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Back-to-back 3s for Bey and Ivey knocks down his first attempt. #Pistons start 3-of-4 from 3-point land. – 8:15 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Bey hits two 3’s to give the Pistons an early 6-2 lead. He’s not looking to repeat his performance on Tuesday – 8:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey opens with a 3 off a second-chance opportunity. – 8:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
TUNE IN 👀
🏀: vs Pistons
🕖: 7 pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/ZbAQsoAFSc – 7:56 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters vs. #Pelicans: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Stewart and Bagley. – 7:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters vs. Pelicans: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III.
Two-big lineup time. – 7:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Some pregame reading and film watching on Jaden Ivey, who had an impressive preseason Game 1:
theathletic.com/3658168/2022/1… – 7:27 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Trey Murphy is in and will start.
Herb Jones will rest tonight. – 7:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
𝐙 warming up 💪
🏀: vs Pistons
🕖: 7 pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/CneTyQvZOC – 7:23 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram getting shots up before tonight’s preseason game.
BI won’t play as he’s dealing with toe soreness. pic.twitter.com/VEeVpC7qxd – 7:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Assuming both play, this will be the first time Cade and Zion share the floor. – 7:04 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
No Brandon Ingram tonight but he’s out here shooting around pic.twitter.com/uH4isgBj50 – 7:04 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Brought the Detroit drip to New Orleans 💧 pic.twitter.com/oTL2wq7X6c – 7:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pistons coach Duane Casey says rookie Jalen Duran reminds him of a “young Shawn Kemp.” pic.twitter.com/EVo5cgND6L – 6:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Willie Green on Dyson Daniels
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/b9ULwHmHVq – 6:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says the starters will play in the 20-minute range.
Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are OUT. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy are game-time decisions. Will go through pregame to determine availability. – 6:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says starters will play around 20 minutes.
CJ McCollum was already ruled out. Brandon Ingram won’t play, Green says.
Trey Murphy told us at shootaround he thought he’d be good to go. Green says he’s a game-time decision.
Herb Jones also a game-time decision. – 6:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says he expects the starters to play around 20 minutes tonight.
CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram will be sitting out tonight. – 6:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:16 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
Pellissier here for the next twenty or thirty minutes. Who has questions about this year’s Pelicans team? -MP – 4:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Broadcast Info for Pelicans Games👀
📺📱 💻: https://t.co/Qc6juAfZXh pic.twitter.com/hUprlM549Y – 4:46 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Pistons coach Dwane Casey wants to re-sign Bojan Bogdanovic in free agency. Why Detroit beat the Lakers, Suns and other trade offers to acquire Bogdanovic, and his thoughts on his future with Detroit and Jazz tenure on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 4:35 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Really been a heartwarming scene seeing so many Tennessee alum enjoying New Orleans.
When you cut through the bullshit, the core of this is always and forever a beautiful, unique place – 3:51 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Friday night hoops.
🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
⏰ 8PM ET
📻 @wwj950 pic.twitter.com/X54a4FxSGA – 3:50 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live w/ @Will Guillory!
🏀 Why the Pelicans offense will look different this year
🏀 Trade for Victor Wembanyama?
🏀 Continuity will be key early on in the season
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/CxWiVMzRVU – 3:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Listen to B.I. speak on CJ’s seamless fit into the team 💪
@Brandon Ingram | @CJ McCollum | @NBA on ESPN pic.twitter.com/dt4ji4V8KC – 3:22 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Alabama coach Nate Oats raving to me about the versatility of heralded freshman Brandon Miller. Says he can use him offensively in a similar manner as Herb Jones, having the ball in his hands a good amount as a playmaker.
“Brandon is every bit as good as advertised,” Oats said. – 2:53 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
A bonus episode of Group Chat this week to wind through Part III of our preseason power rankings, and what looks like the weirdest and most interesting part of the field. MIN, BKN, CLE, NOP, and more: open.spotify.com/episode/10Sl3r… – 2:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Pelicans & @StackwellCap announce a partnership to promote greater financial empowerment and address barriers to wealth building for the Black community across the Gulf Coast!
Looking forward to stacking wins with Stackwell!
https://t.co/drkFOVNGqQ pic.twitter.com/gwBAGAitc2 – 2:26 PM
