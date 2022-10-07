Raptors vs. Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (2-0) play against the Houston Rockets (0-0) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022
Toronto Raptors 56, Houston Rockets 65 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green in the first half:
17 points
5-10 from the field
3-5 from 3-PT range
4-4 from the FT line
+9 in 14 minutes – 9:19 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
First half thoughts:
— KJ Martin (11 pts, 4-6 FG) was a +18 and made good plays
— Tari Eason is too good to not play. He just makes things happen
— KPJ a mixed bag but getting to the line
— Jalen Green (17 pts, 3-5 3P) outstanding, has used his explosiveness effectively – 9:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Filling in for Stephen Silas gives Rockets assistant John Lucas ‘butterflies’ ift.tt/ftz6o8U – 9:18 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors trail Houston 65-56 after the first half – a pretty good half to watch if you had forgotten how important Fred VanVleet was, for some reason. – 9:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 65, Raptors 56 at half. Raptors 2 of 15 on 3s, helping the Rockets to their largest lead. But strong play from Green (17p), KPJ (10p,) Eason (11) and Martin (11.) Pretty good preseason hoops after that clanging start. – 9:15 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Tari Eason gets the steal and throws up the lob to Jalen Green in transition.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good to see Justin Jackson knock down some shots. He was rough vs the Raptors. Drilling them tonight. – 9:14 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
HALFTIME: Memphis 17, Houston 7.
Tigers are getting out-gained again, but they’ve been much better with the details thus far. Big drive to start 2nd half. Memphis gets the ball first. – 9:13 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green threw a pick-and-roll pass to Bruno Fernando impossibly high to reach. Next year, perhaps, when he sends that one to (fill in the blank.) – 9:08 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Dalano Banton is having a night. Hard to imagine him not making the Raptors. – 9:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
KJ Martin is out here straight up levitating.
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
🔥 @DALANOBANTON : 10 minutes | 11 Points 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9nYI3T0NIp – 9:05 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
that pass. that dunk.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Christopher, in better shape in his second season, looks springier. Good minutes off the bench. Played well down the stretch on Sunday after his ragged started. – 9:01 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Dalano Banton continues to impress. 11 points in 9 minutes, with all 5 of his buckets coming at the rim and 4 of them coming in transition. Hard to stop in the open floor with all that speed and length… and he’s almost always under control. – 9:01 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I don’t understand why the Rockets coaching staff doesn’t stagger Kevin Porter and Jalen Green.
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
We out here 😤
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Daishen Nix getting to the rim pretty regularly. Not putting the ball in the basket when he gets there. He’s 0 for 5. There’s a lot of that going around. – 8:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Raptors going with the press they used extensively in Toronto against the Rockets last season. They do love their many bag of trick defenses and play them well. – 8:51 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Tari Eason already has 3 offensive rebounds in 7 minutes. There’s no question he’s going to play like 25+ minutes a game this year.
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
1️⃣ down.
Rockets: 28
Raptors: 29
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
that @Josh Christopher assist 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/jSNZVsUhh8 – 8:44 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Valuable reps for Barnes running the O with the starters, sans VanVleet. Certainly wasn’t perfect (3 turnovers) but some encouraging flashes as well (3 assists). Strong Q for Siakam (10 points) and Achiuwa/Thad Young off the bench. – 8:43 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Raptors 29, Rockets 28 after 1. Rockets misfiring quite a bit, going 8 of 27 (29.6 percent) in the opening quarter. – 8:41 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Fred VanVleet sitting out, the Raptors play almost nothing but lineups with everyone nearly the same height. It’s like a chorus line. – 8:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green adds a couple of free throws, giving him 10 points in nine minutes, or more than he scored in the game in Toronto that broke his 30-point scoring streak. – 8:35 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green so far:
8 points
3-7 from the field
2-3 from 3-PT range
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. tried a righthanded slam on Chris Boucher. He drew a foul, but Siakam said something that had he and Porter laughing after. – 8:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Man, how hard have the coaches been running these teams in preseason practices? Rockets 6 of 18, though Green just knocked down a second 3, and the Raptors are 3 of 13. Lots of good looks, too. – 8:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garrison Mathews the Rockets’ first sub off the bench. He got less than five minutes on Sunday before going out with a bruised knee. – 8:23 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Christian Koloko’s first 5 minutes: 3 rebounds, 4 blocks. Definitely hasn’t looked out of place with the starters, so far. – 8:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
JG is just so smoooooth with it
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Rockets by 4 at first time out; Raptors got ’em right where they want ’em – 8:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets somehow getting to the rim a bunch against all that Raptors length and quickness. Not finishing real well, though Jalen Green has a slick drive. Looks like they’re enjoying going with so much pick-and-roll. – 8:20 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Jalen Green hits the TOUGH off-balance 3. pic.twitter.com/olZdzHT0Go – 8:20 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
That the Raptors have Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher will 100 per cent work against Christian Koloko but the rookie is not out of place so far – 8:19 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
That was Memphis football’s best quarter of the season. Tigers lead Houston, 14-0, after 1Q. – 8:12 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Clayton is playing a Memphis kind of Tune so far. Houston QB had several errant throws early, capped off by a terrible INT on 3rd down that Tigers DB Quindell Johnson pounced on. Memphis in business again, up 7-0 already. – 8:04 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Starting 🖐
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Raptors:
Porter Jr., Green, Martin, Tate, Fernando.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Martin, Fernando, Green, Porter Jr.
Raptors starters: Koloko, Anunoby, Siakam, Trent Jr., Barnes. – 7:13 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet is resting tonight vs. Houston, and starting in his place: Christian Koloko! – 7:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
A unique pre-season Raptors look
O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., Christian Koloko will start tonight in Houston – 6:40 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors resting Fred VanVleet tonight vs. Houston in addition to the three injuries (Porter, Flynn, Champagnie) – 6:38 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet is getting a rest night in Houston this evening. Otto Porter Jr. (left hamstring strain), Justin Champagnie (right hip soreness) and Malachi Flynn (left cheekbone) remain out for the Raptors. – 6:38 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Fred VanVleet sitting out for Raptors vs. Rockets for rest. – 6:33 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
It’s baseball
They play again tomorrow, right?
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
A message from the man himself 🗣
Come get your drip tomorrow at The Rockets Team Shop!
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Memphis OL Jonah Gambill is out here ahead of the rest of the OL testing his undisclosed injury. Memphis could use him. He missed last week’s game vs. Temple. Tigers face Houston in about an hour. pic.twitter.com/1XScAHyBKy – 6:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
K.J. Martin, Bruno Fernando and Jae’Sean Tate to start for the Rockets with Eric Gordon, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. out. Same old, same old in backcourt, Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green. – 6:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Though he has the plan Stephen Silas determined, John Lucas said he has “butterflies” about moving over one seat with Silas out for Rockets game vs. Raptors. – 6:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
This is on all of us for getting our hopes up for a Toronto sports team at home in Game 1. – 6:15 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Monday night football last week, Steph credits the 2018 Rockets with some of the best man-to-man switch everything defense he’s faced. Says he prefers facing zones pic.twitter.com/br2GPM9x1B – 4:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Jalen Green takes on Scottie Barnes in a friendly competition ift.tt/esOSAQ9 – 4:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s extension season! For the next 10 days, some players with more than one year left on their deal can ink extensions. For some, it’s a no-brainer. For others, it’s best to bet on themselves.
For @spotrac, I looked at what camp Pascal Siakam falls in:
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Trey Mancini was with the Orioles during the 2016 Wild Card Game in Toronto: “It was electric,” he told me Wednesday. “Definitely the most energy I’ve been apart of.” – 4:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
see you soon, @Toronto Raptors 👋
more preseason hoops at home!
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
The singing of ‘Oh Canada 🇨🇦’ prior to Game 1 always gives me chills.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ three starters, Stephen Silas out for preseason vs. Raptors ift.tt/XNVcpCe – 3:18 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Tari knows the vibes
