Stephen Curry on Victor Wembanyama: He's like the NBA 2K create-a-player

With plenty of buzz surrounding Victor Wembanyama after a dazzling performance, the presumed No. 1 pick in 2023 picked up where he left off with another 30-point effort on Thursday to lead Metropolitans 92 to a win over the NBA G League Ignite. Wembanyama produced a game-high 36 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots in the 112-106 win. He went 11-of-24 from the field, including 2-of-7 from 3-point range, in 37 minutes of action as the French group wraps up its stay in the United States. -via The Rookie Wire / October 7, 2022