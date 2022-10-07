Stephen Curry: 'These inflection points can make or break a team'

Part of Curry’s obligation is indoctrinating his young teammates on how to overcome such a situation. He’s promising them, as he did to Warriors fans in 2009, that they will figure this thing out. “One thousand percent,” Curry said. “That’s what the job entails. Even if it doesn’t, I’ve assumed that responsibility. Because everything does matter in terms of making sure everybody’s experience is fun, is enjoyable, is memorable — whether we win or lose. We spend so much time in the confines of this team atmosphere. It all matters, and having been around and seen so much, hopefully, I can relate and articulate what it’s going to take to get through stuff like this. And it is possible to get through stuff like this. I don’t want to be too somber. But these, like, inflection points, these moments can make or break a team. And my job is not to let it break us at all.”
Source: Marcus Thompson II @ The Athletic
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey on working hard with shooting coach Chip Engelland: “I know you can’t go from where I am to being Steph Curry in a week.”
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steph Curry says the scuffle between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was unfortunate and could’ve been avoided, but the vibes at practice today were great and the team is focused on basketball.
He also dismissed reports of Poole’s behavior having a negative impact on the team. – 5:21 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry said Jordan Poole has been great. “There was nothing that warranted the situation yesterday.”
He said he hates that questions about Poole’s attitude surfaced in the aftermath of the altercation. “It’s not fair to JP.” – 5:20 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Myers to Curry this morning, in a moment of levity: ‘You ready to do some leading?’
Curry: ‘Y’all gotta pay me more.’
Myers: ‘We’re paying you as much as we can.’ – 4:28 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bob Myers asked Steph Curry today if he’s ready to do some leading.
Steph responded “you guys need to pay me some more money.”
Bob replied “we pay you as much as we can.” 😂😂😂 – 4:25 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The countdown began in late August. As Stephen Curry shuttled between promo shoots, basketball camps, charity golf tournaments and a host of other obligations, he would turn to Tiffany Williams with some variation of the same reminder: We’re almost there. “There,” Williams understood, was the start of Golden State Warriors training camp on Sept. 24. But it wasn’t just that Curry was excited to defend his latest NBA title. After several months filled with numerous obligations and little routine, he was eager for the season’s built-in structure: practices, team flights, familiar hotels. “My offseasons are so chaotic,” Curry told The Chronicle. “I can’t wait for training camp so things start calming down.” -via San Francisco Chronicle / October 7, 2022
If you’ve ever wondered how Curry manages to be so ubiquitous on TV and the internet, on billboards and in personal appearances, just know that Williams was somewhere close by. She’s behind the camera for almost every video or photo, coordinating with his other handlers, screening his endorsement requests, peppering him with encouraging words — whatever he might need. “She’s absolutely essential,” Curry said. “This whole thing doesn’t happen without her.” -via San Francisco Chronicle / October 7, 2022
Another NBA superstar Stephen Curry delivered his own scouting report, mentioning a popular video game. “He’s like the [NBA] 2K create-a-player, every point guard that wants to be 7-foot. Cheat-code-type vibes, man. He’s a solid talent. It’s great to watch,” Curry described the No. 1 pick front-runner in the 2023 NBA Draft. -via BasketNews / October 7, 2022
