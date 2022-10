Stephen Curry: 'These inflection points can make or break a team'

Part of Curry’s obligation is indoctrinating his young teammates on how to overcome such a situation. He’s promising them, as he did to Warriors fans in 2009, that they will figure this thing out. “One thousand percent,” Curry said. “That’s what the job entails. Even if it doesn’t, I’ve assumed that responsibility. Because everything does matter in terms of making sure everybody’s experience is fun, is enjoyable, is memorable — whether we win or lose. We spend so much time in the confines of this team atmosphere. It all matters, and having been around and seen so much, hopefully, I can relate and articulate what it’s going to take to get through stuff like this. And it is possible to get through stuff like this. I don’t want to be too somber. But these, like, inflection points, these moments can make or break a team. And my job is not to let it break us at all.” Source: Marcus Thompson II @ The Athletic