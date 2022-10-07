TMZ obtains video of Draymond Green vuiolently punching Jordan Poole

Kylen Mills: TMZ has obtained and released the Draymond Green – Jordan Poole altercation video. Here it is. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/KbxlZqHBeA
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Draymond Green ain’t Michael Jordan and Jordan Poole alot better than Steve Kerr ever was. – 11:52 AM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
There are very few things one person can say to another that merit that reaction. Shit-talking about sports isn’t one of them, so if the line is “Poole is getting a bit cocky”….so? Still not w justification for dropping him. – 11:44 AM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
This Draymond Green story is wiiiild.
Dropped a new video with @momoragan with our reaction to the clip from TMZ:
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Draymond Green’s punch to Jordan Poole was awful from every perspective it’s not “tough love”, it’s not “that happens inside a team”. It’s bigger than that. It crossed the red line. It will not be a surprise if forced the Warriors to push the button #Warriors – 11:41 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
At the end of the day, there are multiple Poole-Dray incidents every single year that TMZ doesn’t get their hands on lol. This is nothing new. – 11:38 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Here’s what Trae Young had to say after footage of the Draymond Green – Jordan Poole altercation went viral. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/07/tra… – 11:36 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Poole last season:
— 19/3/4
— 45/36/93%
Draymond last season:
— 8/7/7
— 53/30/66%
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The video of Draymond Green swinging at Jordan Poole only fuels this controversy. That swing was intense and scary. Feels like this could reverberate in the locker room for some time. – 11:27 AM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
From San Francisco…
Wrote about how Draymond Green has clearly lost the trust and respect of his teammates – again. And now that the video is there for all to see, you understand why. More here, at @TheAthletic
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Warriors leaked the Draymond Green video on purpose?
More Twitter reactions, on @HoopsHype:
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
We watch football players fight all the time in camp. Draymond punched his teammate. It happens. It’s just a big deal because we saw it. – 11:21 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Draymond Green Superman punching folks like he ready to go the UFC – 11:09 AM
Nick Wright @getnickwright
Draymond tweeted Tuesday that he just interviewed Pat Bev and that the pod was dropping Thursday.
Crickets since then. Didn’t even release the pod.
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
You are not tricking anybody into thinking you are tough by siding with Draymond Green here lol – 10:49 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
I thought Draymond might’ve sucker punched Poole or something, but he cold clocked him. Sheeesh.
StatMuse @statmuse
Draymond career splits:
51% on twos
32% on threes
71% on free throws
100% on kicks
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Haven’t done a live Q&A in a minute, so let’s get together this coming Monday (10/10) at Noon Eastern to yak about the upcoming NBA season and all things D.C. sports. The Lakers, the Knicks, Draymond & Poole, the Commanders, the Wiz, the Nats. Your dime:
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Is Jordan Poole supposed to “just get over” what Draymond Green did? That’s a tough ask after the video. – 10:35 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Congratulations to moral high horse #NBATwitter police for completely over-reacting to a leaked video of a fight in practice.
We already knew Draymond punched Poole.
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
The Draymond punch will be a test case of the power of the leaked tape. Warriors GM Bob Myers said Wednesday that he didn’t think Green would be suspended for his actions — “at this point.” Wonder if the TMZ video changes that. – 10:30 AM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
My only question about the Draymond/Poole shenanigans is who leaked the video because that feels way more like a leverage play heading onto extension talks than anything else.
Emiliano Carchia @Carchia
Draymond Green’s punch 😱
Why?
Nick Wright @getnickwright
On one hand you have Draymond Green, a team leader & veteran, rolling up on & throwing a haymaker at an unsuspecting, much smaller, teammate.
On the other hand, you have some anonymous employee who leaked the video.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Warriors tried to keep it in house and internally discipline Draymond, but I’d imagine the big boys in the league office about to get involved now. Hard to see the league not handing Dray a suspension after that video. – 10:18 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
…and before any of you start, this is not the pathway for Draymond Green to end up with the #Pistons. – 10:15 AM
Greg Rappaport @Greg_Rappaport
Men will literally fight Jordan Poole instead of going to therapy. – 10:14 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
New Video Shows Draymond Green Violently Punch Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice tmz.com/2022/10/07/dra… via @TMZ – 10:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Draymond Green and Jordan Poole recently got into a serious fight during practice.
The video of the fight has now leaked 🤯
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
If Jordan Poole truly reconciled with Draymond Green after that, he’s a bigger man than me – 10:09 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
One thing to keep in mind is that this might be the first many of the players who were on the practice court are seeing the punch clearly. And it sounded like universal support of Poole from the team BEFORE this got out. – 10:07 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
TMZ’s video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Draymond Green’s punch on Jordan Poole 😳
He needs to be suspended for multiple games.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following reports of an altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice, Andre Iguodala took to Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/and… – 10:00 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
That Draymond Green situation can’t be “handled internally” anymore. From the video that soon-to-be-fired Warriors employee leaked to TMZ, Draymond brought that punch back from East Oakland. No way was Jordan Poole expecting Draymond to swing on him with that much force & anger. – 9:59 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
New Video Shows Draymond Green Violently Punch Jordan Poole at Warriors Practice tmz.com/2022/10/07/dra… via @TMZ – 9:49 AM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
TMZ has obtained and released the Draymond Green – Jordan Poole altercation video. Here it is. #dubnation pic.twitter.com/KbxlZqHBeA – 9:45 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Where does everything stand in the aftermath of Draymond Green’s practice punch of Jordan Poole? Latest on the Warriors theathletic.com/3665673/2022/1… – 1:44 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Yes, the Green-Poole incident is a big deal. Here’s why: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 8:53 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
New Warriors All-82 podcast with @Sam Amick
Sorting through the aftermath of the Draymond Green, Jordan Poole altercation
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
This was Jordan Poole this afternoon, going through some drills after practice. Bob, Steve, and Steph all emphasized that Poole’s attitude hasn’t changed regarding his contract situation and that he’s been great through camp. pic.twitter.com/DZ4JAjsaGa – 6:56 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
ESPN story on Draymond Green’s apology to the Warriors following Wednesday’s altercation with Jordan Poole:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Draymond Green not expected to miss any games, Warriors to handle discipline “internally” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/06/dra… – 5:49 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry: “JP’s been great. There’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It’s also something we feel like won’t derail our season and that’s with Draymond a part of that.” pic.twitter.com/XqA54JSsuN – 5:37 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Stephen Curry on the Draymond-Jordan mess: ‘It was nothing out of the ordinary — until it wasn’t.’
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Stephen Curry on the build-up to the altercation between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green:
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry also doesn’t believe the Draymond-Poole incident stemmed from upcoming contract extension talks – 5:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Victor Wembanyama erupts again
– Draymond Green/Jordan Poole situation context
– LeBron’s postgame comments about Vegas expansion ownership
– Which franchises would take Bronny 1 for LeBron?
Here until tipoff!
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry said he doesn’t believe the looming contract extension talks sparked the Draymond Green, Jordan Poole situation: “From what I feel and from what has been said: No.” – 5:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on Draymond Green’s apology: “It was necessary, but you have to ask every guy on how they received it, JP, especially.” – 5:24 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph on how he approaches these moments with Draymond: “Be honest with it. He respects my opinion. He respects how I feel.” – 5:22 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steph Curry says the scuffle between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole was unfortunate and could’ve been avoided, but the vibes at practice today were great and the team is focused on basketball.
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry said Jordan Poole has been great. “There was nothing that warranted the situation yesterday.”
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steph Curry on Jordan Poole having an attitude: “It’s absolute BS.” – 5:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry called it “absolute BS” that Jordan Poole has had a bad attitude at camp. – 5:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry called the Draymond Green/Jordan Poole altercation “an unfortunate situation,” but described the practice vibe as “great.” Steph: “A lot of trust in the fabric of our team.” – 5:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“It’s the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen.”
Warriors mum on Draymond Green’s discipline; Jordan Poole scuffle not over contracts, GM says
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
The All The Smoke crew in the building. Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson recorded an episode with Bob Myers earlier. Now they are chopping it up with Poole pic.twitter.com/GKEdmi9RIe – 5:01 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jordan Poole getting buckets regardless pic.twitter.com/FEbdGHx966 – 4:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers on Draymond Green: “He’s been over that line. But he always comes back. He’s a unique guy. Without him, we don’t win.” – 4:58 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr on Jordan Poole reportedly having an attitude this preseason: “Nothing could be further from the truth. Jordan has been fantastic.” – 4:57 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr made a point to praise Jordan Poole: “Jordan has been fantastic throughout camp. Someone put it out there that Jordan had an attitude at camp. Nothing could be further from the truth. He’s been fantastic.” – 4:52 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steve Kerr says Draymond did not scrimmage today and won’t be in the building on Friday. FWIW: Friday will be an off day for entire team. Expects him back on Saturday. – 4:42 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green didn’t practice today and won’t tomorrow. Steve Kerr expects him to return Saturday . – 4:40 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr won’t comment on the Green/Poole situation beyond Bob Myers’ comments. He did want to set the record straight regarding reports of Jordan Poole having a bad attitude. “Jordan has been fantastic in camp… It’s sad to see misinformation out there.” – 4:40 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr says Draymond Green didn’t practice today and won’t be at practice tomorrow, but he’s expected to be back on Saturday. – 4:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said Draymond Green didn’t practice today, won’t be in the facility tomorrow, but expects Draymond back with the team on Saturday. – 4:39 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Coach Steve Kerr said the report indicating Jordan Poole had an attitude at camp was wrong. “Nothing could be further from the truth, he’s been fantastic.” – 4:39 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “Didn’t practice today. He won’t be here tomorrow. I expect him to return Saturday and get back at it.” – 4:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steve Kerr said that Draymond Green won’t practice on Friday, but plans to return to the group on Saturday. – 4:38 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr: “Anytime something happens, we try to handle things internally. It’s difficult to keep everything in-house, obviously.” Defers further comment on Green/Poole incident to GM Bob Myers. Kerr described Jordan Poole as “fantastic in camp.” – 4:38 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors GM Myers confirms Draymond-Poole altercation, Green apology and discipline mercurynews.com/2022/10/06/war… – 4:35 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
“He’s complicated but he is a good person,” Myers said of Draymond Green. “I’ve seen it, I’ve seen the things he’s done, yesterday wasn’t one of them.” – 4:32 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Bob Myers: “Draymond is one of my favorite players…I still love the person but don’t love what he did.” – 4:31 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers said Draymond Green is one of his favorite players.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers said he was told the dialogue before the Draymond/Poole altercation was “not anything more than the normal bickering in a scrimmage.” – 4:30 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers on Draymond Green/Jordan Poole altercation: “I have confidence that it won’t erode the fabric of our team.” – 4:27 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers on the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole incident: “I have confidence that it won’t erode the fabric of our team.” – 4:27 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
“I don’t think so at this point” Myers said regarding Draymond missing a game. – 4:26 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Myers said he doesn’t expect Draymond Green to miss any games due to any punishment from the team. – 4:26 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers on whether Draymond Green will miss any games: “I don’t think so at this point.” – 4:26 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
While Draymond Green will be punished, Bob Myers doesn’t think he’ll miss any games. – 4:26 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Bob Myers doesn’t anticipate Draymond Green will miss any games. – 4:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bob Myers said he “doesn’t think” Draymond Green will miss any games as part of the disciplinary process. – 4:26 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Bob Myers said he doesn’t anticipate Draymond missing any games. – 4:26 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers said he doesn’t anticipate that Draymond Green will miss any games as part of his punishment. – 4:26 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Green apologized to the coaches and team — Jordan Poole was in attendance — and then went home.
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers says Draymond Green has crossed the line before but he always comes back from it: “I think he’ll find the way to earn the respect of his teammates and Jordan back, but that’s the work he has to do.” – 4:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bob Myers said Draymond Green was in the facility this morning, apologized to the team and left. “Space is good,” Myers said. Wouldn’t comment on whether Green will be back in the facility in the coming days. Deferred that question to Steve Kerr. – 4:22 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Draymond came to Chase Center today, apologized for his actions and left shortly afterward, per Myers – 4:21 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Myers said “space is good.” Draymond Green went home after apologizing. – 4:20 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
“Space is good,” Myers said. Draymond went home after apologizing to the team. – 4:20 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Here’s Bob Myers opening his news conference addressing the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green practice altercation. pic.twitter.com/w5FVoyqV3I – 4:20 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Bob Myers said he’s having “ongoing” talks with Jordan Poole’s reps about a contract extension. Myers insisted the Draymond-Poole altercation won’t affect contract extension talks with either players – 4:19 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Myers said the Warriors have been in contact with Jordan Poole’s representatives and negotiations are ongoing. – 4:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors GM Bob Myers on Draymond Green/Jordan Poole incident: “This group has been together a long time, which means you’ve been through a lot. It helps to have the same people in the room. There are a lot of real relationships on this team that can withstand adversity.” – 4:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Bob Myers on the Draymond Green / Jordan Poole situation: “Everyone is fine. Jordan practiced today, Draymond Green didn’t. It’s the NBA. Professional sports. These things happen.”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here is Bob Myers full opening statement on the Draymond Green and Jordan Poole situation pic.twitter.com/i5vQZstibJ – 4:17 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors GM Bob Myers said that Jordan Poole practiced today and that Draymond Green did not. – 4:16 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers said he didn’t think the incident between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green stemmed from looming contact extensions. – 4:16 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors GM Bob Myers said that Draymond Green apologized to the team today, but didn’t practice. Poole did practice and is fine, Myers said. Green’s punishment will be handled internally. – 4:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Bob Myers said Draymond Green apologized to the team today for the altercation with Jordan Poole. Poole was there. He practiced. Draymond didn’t practice. Myers said Warriors want to keep punishment internal. – 4:15 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors disciplinary action re Draymond landing a blow on teammate Jordan Poole: Will be handled ‘internally,’ per President/GM. JP practiced today, Draymond did not. – 4:15 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Bob Myers on how the Green / Poole situation was reported: “I don’t think this was related to who’s getting paid and who isn’t.” – 4:15 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors GM Bob Myers said he doesn’t sense the incident between Green and Poole stemmed from any tension with possible contract extensions looming – 4:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Bob Myers said that Draymond Green apologized to the Warriors this morning, but he did not practice with the team. Myers says Green’s punishment will be dealt with internally. – 4:14 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Bob Myers on the altercation between Draymond and Poole. “Everybody is fine.” Poole practiced today. Draymond apologized in front of the team but didn’t practice. – 4:14 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Bob Myers: “Jordan (Poole) practiced today. Draymond (Green) didn’t.” – 4:14 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Bob Myers announces Draymond Green did not practice today. He said Draymond apologized to the team. Myers said punishment will be internal. – 4:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors GM Bob Myers confirmed that Draymond Green apologized to the team this morning for his altercation with Jordan Poole, including with Poole being present. Myers said that any punishment “will be handled internally.” – 4:14 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Bob Myers said Draymond Green apologized to the team this morning. The punishment will be handled internally – 4:14 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Following reports of an altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice, Andre Iguodala took to Twitter. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/05/and… – 4:01 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport What if Warriors Had to Choose Between Draymond or Poole? Insiders Give Us Their Take bleacherreport.com/articles/10051… – 1:34 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
I wrote about the Draymond-Poole dynamic back in April. The two have historically been close. Draymond made sure his locker was next to JP’s during JP’s rookie year. sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 1:28 PM
Part of Curry’s obligation is indoctrinating his young teammates on how to overcome such a situation. He’s promising them, as he did to Warriors fans in 2009, that they will figure this thing out. “One thousand percent,” Curry said. “That’s what the job entails. Even if it doesn’t, I’ve assumed that responsibility. Because everything does matter in terms of making sure everybody’s experience is fun, is enjoyable, is memorable — whether we win or lose. We spend so much time in the confines of this team atmosphere. It all matters, and having been around and seen so much, hopefully, I can relate and articulate what it’s going to take to get through stuff like this. And it is possible to get through stuff like this. I don’t want to be too somber. But these, like, inflection points, these moments can make or break a team. And my job is not to let it break us at all.” -via The Athletic / October 7, 2022
What happens next, as Myers explained, will set the tone for the Warriors’ title defense. “Yeah, look, (Poole) will speak — soon, I suppose,” Myers said. “Draymond will speak, (and) what he says is more important than what I say. That’s up to him. But knowing Jordan like I do, he’s a pretty resilient guy, and he’ll get through it. But I can’t (say). I’m not going to say how he feels, how he shouldn’t feel. I’m not going to say. Only I would know about me. But Steve and I talked about when he got hit (by Jordan). … You figure it out. You hang on to it for the time you need to, and you move on. But that’s a good question to ask (Poole). He’ll answer it. But I have confidence that it won’t erode the fabric of our team.” -via The Athletic / October 7, 2022
“I just said ‘You’re better than this,’ ” Myers said of his conversations with Green after the incident. “Like don’t, don’t, don’t do this. Don’t do this yourself. Don’t put yourself in this position.’ Um, (you) still, still love the person. (You) don’t love what he did, but still love the guy. So he’s complicated. “But he is a good person. He is a good person. He is. I’ve seen it. I’ve seen a lot of things he’s done. Yesterday wasn’t one of them. … He knows what he needs to do, and he’s got to make amends and he started with that this morning.” -via The Athletic / October 7, 2022
