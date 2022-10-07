USA Basketball interested in recruiting Joel Embiid to play for Team USA

Marc Stein: Sources tell me USA Basketball has a confirmed interest in recruiting Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid to the national team and hopes to beat out France for Embiid’s international commitment. Full story via my Substack: marcstein.substack.com/p/france-vs-us…
Vincent Collet believes Joel Embiid will choose the French national team but will respect his decision either way👀🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/pfa7dp4BhS – 3:38 PM
Sources tell me USA Basketball has a confirmed interest in recruiting Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid to the national team and hopes to beat out France for Embiid’s international commitment. Full story via my Substack: marcstein.substack.com/p/france-vs-us… – 1:41 PM
Having accepted French citizenship earlier this summer, Joel Embiid receives a US passport as well, sparking talks about which national team he should represent.
France’s head coach Vincent Collet gave his opinion on what the decision should be 🧐
basketnews.com/news-178980-vi… – 9:55 AM
Joel Embiid has Olympic-sized decision to make: France or USA nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/07/joe… – 8:03 AM
France wants Sixers star Joel Embiid to play for national team in 2024 Paris Olympics inquirer.com/sixers/france-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:10 AM
France wants #Sixers star Joel Embiid to play for national team in 2024 Paris Olympics inquirer.com/sixers/france-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:18 PM
‘Dissecting 76ers’ victory over Cavs, Tyrese Maxey’s preseason dominance, Joel Embiid’s MVP snub in GM survey’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers #Sixers #NBA megaphone.link/LKN4068258128 – 8:00 PM
Ok, I see you @GooglePixel_US! 🔥 #GooglePixelPartner #Pixel7Pro pic.twitter.com/JO3RofPZ2B – 4:31 PM
AP story: France still hopeful Joel Embiid will represent it at 2024 Paris Olympics, even though 76ers’ star just got American citizenship as well
apnews.com/article/philad… – 3:49 PM
Was #Sixers star Joel Embiid snubbed in the #NBA general manager survey? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:16 AM
Cavs up 64-60 at the half. We’ll see how much the starters play after the break.
Tyrese Maxey has 21 on 9-11 shooting. I, too, am surprised he missed those 2 shots.
Embiid has 12, 6 rebounds and 13 falls. Harden and Harris with 9 each. Cavs are shooting 50% (10-20) from deep. – 8:04 PM
Halftime: Cavs 64, Sixers 60. Maxey is on one again tonight, scoring 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Embiid with 12-6-3 in preseason debut. Harden is 3-of-9 for 9 points (and 5 assists) but just sent Wade to the floor in the final seconds. – 8:04 PM
Embiid (10 points, 5 rebounds) has found a bit of offensive rhythm by knocking down a couple jumpers, but Maxey has a team-high 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. – 7:53 PM
Cavs 33, Sixers 28 at the end of the first quarter. Harris was terrific in his first seven minutes, with 9 points on 4-of-4 shooting and 3 rebounds. Maxey also had 9 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Embiid, Harden and Tucker were a combined 3-of-11 from the floor. – 7:34 PM
The way Maxey was balling Monday & so far tonight, one would think he was the headliner of the #Sixers. He has 7 points on 3-5 shooting. Harris with 4 of 2-2. Joel Embiid, James Harden and PJ Tucker have zero on a combine 0-4. #Cavs lead 15-11 w/ 7:09 left in 1st quarter – 7:18 PM
Embiid, Harden and Tucker are a combined 0-for-4 from the floor, while Harris and Maxey are a combined 5-for-7 and have all 11 of the Sixers’ points. – 7:16 PM
Was #Sixers star Joel Embiid snubbed in the #NBA general manager survey? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:55 PM
Tucker, Harris, Embiid, Maxey, and Harden are tonight’s starters #Sixers – 6:04 PM
Sixers are starting Maxey, Harden, Harris, Tucker and Embiid tonight. – 6:04 PM
Dave Joerger says he expects Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris all to play tonight. – 5:19 PM
As of right now, James Harden and Joel Embiid are on pace to play, per Dave Joerger #Sixers – 5:19 PM
Joel Embiid does not sound like someone who is going to be campaigning for awards this season.
On the Sixers getting a (scary amount of) preseason buzz: https://t.co/S8emlRclKo pic.twitter.com/uGhLhJdXVS – 2:54 PM
#Sixers PG James Harden passes to C Joel Embiid in a post-shootaround drill. pic.twitter.com/3v9Y1myQhx – 11:30 AM
James Harden is the passer to Joel Embiid during a workout after shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/hNgPELrHvM – 11:07 AM
Ky Carlin: James Harden, Joel Embiid, and PJ Tucker are going to play tonight. They sat out on Monday. #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / October 5, 2022
Lauren Rosen: Dave Joerger on @Joel Embiid: “I’m very partial, but I think he should’ve won [MVP] the last two years. I’ve coached against him as well, and he’s a problem. He’s a big problem.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / October 5, 2022
Luka Doncic was a narrow, but clear, favorite to win this year’s MVP award, as the Slovenian superstar collected 48% of the vote, compared to 34% for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, 14% for 76ers star Joel Embiid and a single vote for Warriors star Stephen Curry. It was Antetokounmpo, however, who finished ahead of Doncic in the category of player a GM would most want to build their team around, with Antetokounmpo getting 55% of the vote and Doncic 45%. No other player received a single vote. -via ESPN / October 4, 2022
