USA Basketball interested in recruiting Joel Embiid to play for Team USA

USA Basketball interested in recruiting Joel Embiid to play for Team USA

Main Rumors

USA Basketball interested in recruiting Joel Embiid to play for Team USA

October 7, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Vincent Collet believes Joel Embiid will choose the French national team but will respect his decision either way👀🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/pfa7dp4BhS3:38 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Sources tell me USA Basketball has a confirmed interest in recruiting Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid to the national team and hopes to beat out France for Embiid’s international commitment. Full story via my Substack: marcstein.substack.com/p/france-vs-us…1:41 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Having accepted French citizenship earlier this summer, Joel Embiid receives a US passport as well, sparking talks about which national team he should represent.
France’s head coach Vincent Collet gave his opinion on what the decision should be 🧐
basketnews.com/news-178980-vi…9:55 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid has Olympic-sized decision to make: France or USA nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/07/joe…8:03 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
France wants Sixers star Joel Embiid to play for national team in 2024 Paris Olympics inquirer.com/sixers/france-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:10 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
France wants #Sixers star Joel Embiid to play for national team in 2024 Paris Olympics inquirer.com/sixers/france-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:18 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Dissecting 76ers’ victory over Cavs, Tyrese Maxey’s preseason dominance, Joel Embiid’s MVP snub in GM survey’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers #Sixers #NBA megaphone.link/LKN40682581288:00 PM
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
Ok, I see you @GooglePixel_US! 🔥 #GooglePixelPartner #Pixel7Pro pic.twitter.com/JO3RofPZ2B4:31 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
AP story: France still hopeful Joel Embiid will represent it at 2024 Paris Olympics, even though 76ers’ star just got American citizenship as well
apnews.com/article/philad…3:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Was #Sixers star Joel Embiid snubbed in the #NBA general manager survey? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:16 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Cavs up 64-60 at the half. We’ll see how much the starters play after the break.
Tyrese Maxey has 21 on 9-11 shooting. I, too, am surprised he missed those 2 shots.
Embiid has 12, 6 rebounds and 13 falls. Harden and Harris with 9 each. Cavs are shooting 50% (10-20) from deep. – 8:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Cavs 64, Sixers 60. Maxey is on one again tonight, scoring 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting. Embiid with 12-6-3 in preseason debut. Harden is 3-of-9 for 9 points (and 5 assists) but just sent Wade to the floor in the final seconds. – 8:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid (10 points, 5 rebounds) has found a bit of offensive rhythm by knocking down a couple jumpers, but Maxey has a team-high 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting. – 7:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Cavs 33, Sixers 28 at the end of the first quarter. Harris was terrific in his first seven minutes, with 9 points on 4-of-4 shooting and 3 rebounds. Maxey also had 9 points on 4-of-6 shooting. Embiid, Harden and Tucker were a combined 3-of-11 from the floor. – 7:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The way Maxey was balling Monday & so far tonight, one would think he was the headliner of the #Sixers. He has 7 points on 3-5 shooting. Harris with 4 of 2-2. Joel Embiid, James Harden and PJ Tucker have zero on a combine 0-4. #Cavs lead 15-11 w/ 7:09 left in 1st quarter – 7:18 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid, Harden and Tucker are a combined 0-for-4 from the floor, while Harris and Maxey are a combined 5-for-7 and have all 11 of the Sixers’ points. – 7:16 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Was #Sixers star Joel Embiid snubbed in the #NBA general manager survey? inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 6:55 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tucker, Harris, Embiid, Maxey, and Harden are tonight’s starters #Sixers6:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers are starting Maxey, Harden, Harris, Tucker and Embiid tonight. – 6:04 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker, Joel Embiid are the starters tonight #Sixers6:04 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Dave Joerger says he expects Joel Embiid, James Harden, PJ Tucker, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris all to play tonight. – 5:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden, Embiid and Tucker will play for the #Sixers. – 5:19 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
As of right now, James Harden and Joel Embiid are on pace to play, per Dave Joerger #Sixers5:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid does not sound like someone who is going to be campaigning for awards this season.
On the Sixers getting a (scary amount of) preseason buzz: https://t.co/S8emlRclKo pic.twitter.com/uGhLhJdXVS2:54 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden passes to C Joel Embiid in a post-shootaround drill. pic.twitter.com/3v9Y1myQhx11:30 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden is the passer to Joel Embiid during a workout after shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/hNgPELrHvM11:07 AM

More on this storyline

Lauren Rosen: Dave Joerger on @Joel Embiid: “I’m very partial, but I think he should’ve won [MVP] the last two years. I’ve coached against him as well, and he’s a problem. He’s a big problem.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / October 5, 2022
Luka Doncic was a narrow, but clear, favorite to win this year’s MVP award, as the Slovenian superstar collected 48% of the vote, compared to 34% for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, 14% for 76ers star Joel Embiid and a single vote for Warriors star Stephen Curry. It was Antetokounmpo, however, who finished ahead of Doncic in the category of player a GM would most want to build their team around, with Antetokounmpo getting 55% of the vote and Doncic 45%. No other player received a single vote. -via ESPN / October 4, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home