Western Conference exec: Victor Wembanyama is the clear No. 1 pick by miles

“He [Victor Wembanyama] is the clear No. 1 pick in the draft by miles,” said one Western Conference executive.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Big @ringer content day…
Pod with Verno and Lefkoe on all the latest NBA news: https://t.co/rRS1jgOA1P
Written story on Victor Wembanyama: https://t.co/UNsaA0GYX0
Video interview with Scoot Henderson: https://t.co/lYYwsIKUWT
🏀🏀🏀 pic.twitter.com/47UZnFwUiu – 5:15 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
Chatting with Victor Wembanyama, the 7’4 young Frenchman who stole the show in Las Vegas, possibly the best NBA prospect ever.
📷: @Jim_ICE pic.twitter.com/iCKR0bOTO5 – 4:27 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon and our guest @AdamLefkoe to discuss Draymond Green sucker punching Jordan Poole, the video leak, the week in Las Vegas watching Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson, and Lefkoe throws some NBA questions at me and Verno. open.spotify.com/episode/1n1UIL… – 3:45 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“LeBron James would be number two, that’s how crazy [Victor Wembanyama] is as a prospect.”
—@Rjeff24 😳 pic.twitter.com/rfrDhUSaaJ – 3:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live w/ @Will Guillory!
🏀 Why the Pelicans offense will look different this year
🏀 Trade for Victor Wembanyama?
🏀 Continuity will be key early on in the season
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/CxWiVMzRVU – 3:30 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
If the plan comes together and the Spurs are lucky enough to end up with Victor Wembanyama, it will have been a long time coming. Their many-layered connections started before the world’s biggest basketball sensation was born.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… via @expressnews – 1:59 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Teenage sensation Victor Wembanyama has Derrick Rose in awe: ‘I never saw it before’ nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 1:47 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Did a pair of YouTube videos this week:
– Reacting to the first Victor Wembanyama-Scoot Henderson matchup before yesterday’s second: youtu.be/kqqcSJk6y5c
– Mailbag discussing the projection process and Alperen Sengun’s passing: youtu.be/N2xBzX-Wi-Y – 1:41 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
KD crossed with Rudy Gobert.
Gen-Z Kareem.
Ralph Sampson raised on YouTube videos.
Execs around the NBA agree that Victor Wembanyama has the upside to be one of the greatest players ever.
@Kevin O’Connor: bit.ly/3CbItgq – 1:21 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live w/ @Will Guillory!
🏀 Why the Pelicans offense will look different this year
🏀 Trade for Victor Wembanyama?
🏀 Continuity will be key early on in the season
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/konIAo88Cg – 12:59 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
I’ve been doing this a while – I was too young to see LeBron, and didn’t see Luka in person – but I’ve never seen a prospect as inherently good as Victor Wembanyama. The clips are truly amazing but you kinda have to see it up close to believe it. More: https://t.co/uwaWvZZHWq pic.twitter.com/S8NxAvHLuv – 12:58 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live w/ @Will Guillory!
🏀 Why the Pelicans offense will look different this year
🏀 Trade for Victor Wembanyama?
🏀 Continuity will be key early on in the season
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/hKHjdC9utU – 11:30 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Victor Wembanyama is the best NBA prospect since LeBron James. theringer.com/nba/2022/10/7/… – 10:46 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers discussing big news in the basketball world and the team’s upcoming games vs the Knicks:
-Victor Wembanyama vs Scoot Henderson and the moment
-NBA GM Survey and the Pacers involvement
-Pacers v Knicks preview
Tune in:https://t.co/zmFKjC8Qm3 pic.twitter.com/Efmy8gJ7CN – 10:12 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Victor Wembanyama’s display in Vegas makes me feel bittersweet as a EuroLeague basketball fan, and I’ll explain to you why:
basketnews.com/news-178954-wh… – 9:34 AM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live w/ @Will Guillory!
🏀 Why the Pelicans offense will look different this year
🏀 Trade for Victor Wembanyama?
🏀 Continuity will be key early on in the season
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/sAP85f87ip – 9:09 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Although it’s not the EuroLeague fault, the competition lost a very valuable asset for its visibility since Victor Wembanyama parted ways with ASVEL
Find out the reasons behind Wembanyama’s decision to leave French champions 👇
basketnews.com/news-178954-wh… – 8:52 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
First, I did a deep dive into the tape from the Tuesday game that featured Victor Wembanyama dropping 37 and 4 with 5 blocks, and Scoot Henderson had 29 with 9 assists.
I dove into why it’s the best NBA Draft prospects game of the 2000s so far:
https://t.co/mtMRqbWVJt pic.twitter.com/tAF5xdWoON – 8:04 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Victor Wembanyama saves the Windows 🇫🇷
eurohoops.net/en/fibawc/1400… – 7:06 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After a pair of dazzling performances from Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas, Steph Curry praised the French top prospect. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/06/ste… – 7:01 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Victor Wembanyama revealed his real height 👀 pic.twitter.com/4bOn9O9tsB – 4:36 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Giannis Antetokounmpo on Victor Wembanyama: “I believe in 2045, everybody is going to look like him”
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:44 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The whole universe is talking about him. For a reason. Victor Wembanyama dominated in his frist 2 games on US soil, showing what’s coming next.
A deep dive into his dominant presence and the tanking try noumerous of teams to get him in the 2023 NBA Draft.
sdna.gr/mpasket/101089… – 3:41 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
It’s crazy that Victor Wembanyama raises more questions about his physical dimensions than his game🤯
If you were wondering how tall is he for real?👇
basketnews.com/news-178963-vi… – 2:42 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Are the Colts and Broncos trying to tank for Victor Wembanyama? – 11:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
KD big fan of Victor Wembanyama: “the league is really in trouble when he comes in.” pic.twitter.com/5vpqLEzSL6 – 11:09 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Love Victor Wembanyama joining the @espn broadcast booth during this Lakers-Wolves preseason game. Incredibly thoughtful — particularly when talking about his shot mechanics.
Adds: “I want to be like no one else. But the players I look up to most are Giannis and KD.” – 11:06 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Victor Wembanyama shaking hands with LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the Lakers preseason game in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/P2lJL1jXAa – 11:05 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama meets Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/1Vhkmsw6vk – 11:04 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Victor Wembanyama is great with media already. The kid has it all – 11:02 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Rudy Gobert talks Victor Wembanyama, poses for viral photo https://t.co/yNMFD2MPQr pic.twitter.com/I21CFeDsfW – 11:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant on if he’s seen Victor Wembanyama play: “How can you miss him?”…KD said he found it profound that Wembanyama didn’t want to compare himself to just a few players. Likes the mindset. “The league’s really in trouble when he comes in.” – 10:39 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on Victor Wembanyama: “The league’s really in trouble when he comes in.” – 10:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant on Victor Wembanyama: “That type of talent and skill, it puts a smile on your face if you play the game of basketball. … The league is really in trouble when he comes in.” – 10:37 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Pretty good seats for Victor Wembanyama at the Lakers-Wolves game. pic.twitter.com/HvOqyrPzEs – 10:19 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/iVUtDumKR7 – 10:13 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
First Giannis Antetokounmpo, then Chet Holmgren and now Victor Wembanyama. Those players are proofs how much basketball changes through the years. We are seeing future’s basketball now.
Next one in this list: Cooper Flagg – 8:52 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
18-Year-Old Frenchman Victor Wembanyama Being Hailed As The ‘Single Greatest Prospect In NBA History’ via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago…
@CoryAlexanderVA
@Barrometre1 – 8:20 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
An 18-year-old kid was asked today, in his second language, how he deals with a barrage of media attention few people ever have experienced, and how he keeps himself grounded when even LeBron James is singing his praises. This is how Victor Wembanyama answered: pic.twitter.com/cvthGbzp96 – 8:18 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Woj says one NBA executive told him that drafting Victor Wembanyama may add as much as $500 million to the value of that NBA franchise. – 7:22 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
If the NBA reset all 30 rosters and did a start-up draft tomorrow, how high would Victor Wembanyama be selected? Top-5? Top-3? 🤔
The hype is crazy, but it seems 100% warranted. – 7:07 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo believes Victor Wembanyama “has a chance to be… one of the best to ever play this game.”
“We have never seen someone like that before. I think it’s a good challenge for everybody in the league… We gotta get ready for this kid.” basketballnews.com/stories/gianni… – 6:56 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
How good is the Pelicans offense with Zion Williamson back? | Trade for Victor Wembanyama? @Will Guillory answers it all!
https://t.co/1CRI9EokAt pic.twitter.com/3R6TVECf8U – 6:55 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!!!!
—Emptied my notebook on Victor Wembanyama aka The Alien (and a little on Scoot too)
—Million Dollar Desperation Picks, the Bad QB Epidemic + a sneaky possible Super Bowl favorite w/ @PSchrags + @BenjaminSolak
open.spotify.com/episode/3aRUIv… – 6:40 PM
New BS Podcast!!!!
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After a pair of dazzling performances from Victor Wembanyama in Las Vegas, Steph Curry praised the French top prospect. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/06/ste… – 6:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Steph calls him a cheat code. LeBron calls him an alien.
Victor Wembanyama’s two-game Vegas residency is over. The reviews are in. He’s a smash hit.
apnews.com/article/nba-sp… – 6:30 PM
Steph calls him a cheat code. LeBron calls him an alien.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Victor Wembanyama speaking with reporters after the game. Remarkable poise and command of the English language for an French teenager
pic.twitter.com/bVb0kFdQ7k – 6:30 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Going live to talk about the Victor Wembanyama experience and how great the Scoot vs. Vic Showdown duo of games was with @TheBoxAndOne_ here momentarily.
https://t.co/5LvoysK4q9 pic.twitter.com/syqEm9368k – 6:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Imagine if the Lakers suffer though another miserable season & wind up winning the 2023 lottery. It would be game over for the rest of the league, with the Pelicans owning swap rights for LA’s first-rounder.
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Victor Wembanyama – 6:11 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama on LeBron James calling him “generational”: “It’s obviously an honor to see such great people talk like this about me, but it doesn’t change anything. … I didn’t do anything yet. I didn’t play a game in the NBA yet. I wasn’t drafted. I’ve got to stay focused.” pic.twitter.com/7jfMiTWkVU – 6:10 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Ιn February 2021, I asked @Evan Fournier about French rising star, Victor Wembanyama. “He’s taller than Rudy Gobert. His skill set at that age. His length is just incredible. He can do everything on the floor”
Prophetic words: “You’re going to hear about him very soon. Trust me!” pic.twitter.com/2US0aHpnaV – 6:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fill in the blanks:
Victor Wembanyama plays like a mix between ________ and ________ pic.twitter.com/13K1lRalA2 – 6:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Asked Rudy when’s the last time he stood next to someone taller than he is: “Boban,” he said.
Other than that, Victor Wembanyama might be the only one. – 6:01 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
The second game between Victor Wembanyama & Scoot Henderson did not go the way most have predicted.
Scoot had to leave the game after a collision with the French center 😬
basketnews.com/news-178955-vi… – 5:55 PM
The second game between Victor Wembanyama & Scoot Henderson did not go the way most have predicted.
David Locke @DLocke09
If the NBA hadn’t flattened the lottery odds we would have seen a team go 5-77 this year after watching Victor Wembanyama this week – 5:46 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama gets invited to prom pic.twitter.com/CBt3YKhSSA – 5:35 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
7’1” center Rudy Gobert says “I feel good, I feel small” next to 7’4” French countryman Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/TSJDvjni79 – 5:35 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Victor Wembanyama, man of the people pic.twitter.com/TFnDlFBcNy – 5:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Victor Wembanyama erupts again
– Draymond Green/Jordan Poole situation context
– LeBron’s postgame comments about Vegas expansion ownership
– Which franchises would take Bronny 1 for LeBron?
Here until tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/WoH4tC4T0D pic.twitter.com/mu4FWT8UfP – 5:31 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
What a week in Las Vegas for Victor Wembanyama.
We’ll recap all the festivities, with insight and intel from NBA executives, tomorrow @getcallin with the tireless scout @krystenpeek at 7pm ET: callin.com/link/AoQzryrYOW – 5:30 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
French 7-3 phenom Victor Wembanyama averaged 36.5 points, 4.5 3-pointers made and 4.5 blocks in two exhibition games against the G League Ignite. pic.twitter.com/DAPNq7XGcz – 5:29 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Victor Wembanyama last 2 games:
36.5 PPG
7.5 RPG
4.5 BPG
4.5 3P
Unguardable. pic.twitter.com/AOjd56aJo7 – 5:27 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Steph Curry on Victor Wembanyama: “He’s like a ‘2K create a player.'” – 5:25 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Final line for Victor Wembanyama today: 36 points (11-24), 2-7 from three, 12-16 from the line, 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks, one steal, two turnovers. Mets 92 battles back for a 112-106 win over Ignite, who lost Scoot Henderson to injury four minutes into the game. pic.twitter.com/cmcus9vpHy – 5:24 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama finishes with 36 points on 11-24 shooting, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 blocks and +26 in 37 minutes in Metropolitans 92’s 112-106 win over G-League Ignite on Thursday.
– Wembanyama had 37 points, 7 threes, 4 rebounds, 5 blocks in Tuesday loss to G-League Ignite. pic.twitter.com/lSSXH3ZLLY – 5:24 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Final: Metropolitans 112, G League Ignite 106
Victor Wembanyama: 36 points, 11 rebounds, countless tanking conversations.
Strong game for Ignite’s Leonard Miller, thought he helped his stock today. – 5:23 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
SGA trying to enter the Thunder practice facility after Sam Presti has seen Victor Wembanyama play pic.twitter.com/6dbplQeVIg – 5:21 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
NBA teams trying to tank for Victor Wembanyama next year pic.twitter.com/9s4GuuFO5V – 5:09 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Fine, if no one else will say it, i will. Victor Wembanyama is otherworldly. – 5:06 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Victor Wembanyama is doing things you see in video games. pic.twitter.com/AKcss7DX7W – 5:05 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I truly don’t ever remember a single player at any level producing as many highlights in one game as Victor Wembanyama has today. There have been like eight separate holy shit plays – 5:02 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
We are less than 90 game-minutes into the Victor Wembanyama-in-America experience and the stupidly, preposterously, hilariously absurd already is becoming kind of old hat. – 5:00 PM
More on this storyline
In particular, Wembanyama’s ability to shoot on the move for a player of his size is something we just haven’t seen before. Porziņģis is an awesome set shooter with crazy range, but he’s not throwing dribbles ten feet in front of himself so he can catch up to it on the move and launch into a feathery fadeaway. Yao Ming was even bigger, much stronger, and an awesome foul shooter, but he was strictly a set shooter once he got past 15 feet. You have to get down to Nowitzki’s size – a mere 7-footer – to find a real comparison. Between the size and length and the off-the-charts skill level, calling Wembanyama a generational prospect feels somewhat like calling fire an important discovery; while true, it still comes across as a massive understatement. One can argue there hasn’t been a player who felt this “can’t miss” this young since Lew Alcindor. Look, I scouted Porziņģis and Luka Dončić in Spain, saw Greg Oden play in the Final 4, and watched John Wall fly past overmatched opponents at the Hoop Summit. None of them had observers slobbering and guffawing like this; not even close. -via The Athletic / October 7, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Reporting on remarkable French teen Victor Wembanyama for our debut episode of NBA Countdown pic.twitter.com/Lq8GNNsMmq -via Twitter @wojespn / October 7, 2022
Dane Moore: Rudy Gobert says it’s “the plan” to play with Victor Wembanyana in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Gobert: “Paris would be perfect. It’s gonna be right after his first NBA season. And we’re gonna try and win a gold medal.” -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / October 7, 2022
