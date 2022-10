Draymond Green called Jordan Poole a b*tch multiple times before punching him

Jordan Poole is set for a big contract extension with the Golden State Warriors — something he’s supposedly made known around the team’s facilities — and it’s the reason things boiled over with Draymond Green … TMZ Sports has learned. Sources who were at the practice where Green punched Poole tell us … in the days leading up to the incident, Poole was carrying himself differently — in a cocky manner. The alleged behavior was creating friction between him and some of his teammates, including Draymond, who has reportedly also asked for a big extension. Fast forward to Wednesday’s practice. Our sources on site say Poole called several fouls during a scrimmage, and Draymond called him a “bitch” multiple times as a result Source: TMZ Staff @ TMZ.com