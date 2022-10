Draymond Green leaving Warriors will be due to money rather than incident?

Green has a $27.6 million player option for next season. Unless he opts out, any extension this year must come before the season. If he opts out, he can extend as late as June 30 but can’t earn less than $27.6 million in the first year of a new deal. If that’s the case, Green is better off finishing his contract through 2023-24 while exploring his options as an unrestricted free agent. “If they lose Dray, it’ll be because of the money more than the punch,” an agent said. “Maybe I’m underselling the incident, but [if they don’t want to pay him], I think that was the case before the punch too.” Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report