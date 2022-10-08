Hawks vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (1-0) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) at Etihad Arena
Game Time: 12:00 PM EDT on Saturday October 8, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 31, Milwaukee Bucks 32 (Q2 09:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Bucks aren’t known to hunt matchups — especially in a preseason game — but Jrue and co have been exploiting Trae’s tininess a bunch here in 1st. – 12:30 PM
Bucks aren’t known to hunt matchups — especially in a preseason game — but Jrue and co have been exploiting Trae’s tininess a bunch here in 1st. – 12:30 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Justin Holiday will be unavailable today. He didn’t dress No injury. – 12:28 PM
Justin Holiday will be unavailable today. He didn’t dress No injury. – 12:28 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
If you wanted to see AJ Griffin play, now is your time. pic.twitter.com/i6s7TsjOkt – 12:28 PM
If you wanted to see AJ Griffin play, now is your time. pic.twitter.com/i6s7TsjOkt – 12:28 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Hawks are 6-12 from the floor and 3-5 from three to get out to a 15-10 lead over the Bucks w/ 6:46 to go in 1Q.
Young 8 pts, 2 asts
Hunter 3 pts
Collins/Capela 2 pts each.
Hawks are still looking to get better on the boards. The Bucks are outrebounding them 9-3. – 12:18 PM
Hawks are 6-12 from the floor and 3-5 from three to get out to a 15-10 lead over the Bucks w/ 6:46 to go in 1Q.
Young 8 pts, 2 asts
Hunter 3 pts
Collins/Capela 2 pts each.
Hawks are still looking to get better on the boards. The Bucks are outrebounding them 9-3. – 12:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks trail the #Hawks 15-10 in the early going of the second game in Abu Dhabi. Atlanta again shooting well (50%) – 12:16 PM
#Bucks trail the #Hawks 15-10 in the early going of the second game in Abu Dhabi. Atlanta again shooting well (50%) – 12:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez and bit.ly/BobbyPortis start for the #Bucks today vs. the #Hawks in the finale in Abu Dhabi. – 12:09 PM
Jrue Holiday, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Brook Lopez and bit.ly/BobbyPortis start for the #Bucks today vs. the #Hawks in the finale in Abu Dhabi. – 12:09 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
Game 2 of the #NBAAbuDhabiGames !
@Milwaukee Bucks v @Jaryd Wilson
Join us on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/1RfOC268kI – 12:00 PM
Game 2 of the #NBAAbuDhabiGames !
@Milwaukee Bucks v @Jaryd Wilson
Join us on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/1RfOC268kI – 12:00 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Birthday boy getting warmed up in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/rart3JA9su – 11:49 AM
Birthday boy getting warmed up in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/rart3JA9su – 11:49 AM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Mike Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday will not play today against the Hawks. Wesley Matthews (ankle) is also still out – 10:39 AM
Mike Budenholzer says Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday will not play today against the Hawks. Wesley Matthews (ankle) is also still out – 10:39 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play today vs. the #Hawks. Wesley Matthews (ankle) remains out, too.
He said everyone else is available & made it out of the first game healthy. – 10:37 AM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play today vs. the #Hawks. Wesley Matthews (ankle) remains out, too.
He said everyone else is available & made it out of the first game healthy. – 10:37 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said that Dejounte Murray will not play today.
He expects the rest of the other starters to play 15-20 mins.
After that, he’ll take a look at the younger players, who he said have been working hard in camp. – 10:34 AM
Nate McMillan said that Dejounte Murray will not play today.
He expects the rest of the other starters to play 15-20 mins.
After that, he’ll take a look at the younger players, who he said have been working hard in camp. – 10:34 AM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In Atlanta’s first preseason game against the Bucks on 10/6, the Hawks took a 123-113 win.
During the 2021-22 regular season, Atlanta netted 120+ points in 30 games (tied fourth-most such games in NBA last season), holding a 26-4 record when doing so. – 10:29 AM
In Atlanta’s first preseason game against the Bucks on 10/6, the Hawks took a 123-113 win.
During the 2021-22 regular season, Atlanta netted 120+ points in 30 games (tied fourth-most such games in NBA last season), holding a 26-4 record when doing so. – 10:29 AM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi for the second of two games at 12 p.m. ET today.
Following today’s contest, the Hawks remaining preseason games will be at Cleveland (10/12) and at New Orleans (10/14).
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 10:09 AM
Atlanta will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in Abu Dhabi for the second of two games at 12 p.m. ET today.
Following today’s contest, the Hawks remaining preseason games will be at Cleveland (10/12) and at New Orleans (10/14).
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 10:09 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
SOUND ON
The Heat were spamming a few different actions for Duncan Robinson last night to give him alternate looks on his way to 29 points
Film dive on potential play designs and usage points for him and this Heat squad
(Plus had to throw in the middy pull-up)
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/VLl0szF27D – 10:01 AM
SOUND ON
The Heat were spamming a few different actions for Duncan Robinson last night to give him alternate looks on his way to 29 points
Film dive on potential play designs and usage points for him and this Heat squad
(Plus had to throw in the middy pull-up)
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/VLl0szF27D – 10:01 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Here’s what Trae Young had to say after footage of the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation went viral. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/07/tra… – 10:01 AM
Here’s what Trae Young had to say after footage of the Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation went viral. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/07/tra… – 10:01 AM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Up early on a Saturday wondering when @Eric Nehm will tell us how many minutes every Bucks player will play today pic.twitter.com/I92IsmGVpX – 9:38 AM
Up early on a Saturday wondering when @Eric Nehm will tell us how many minutes every Bucks player will play today pic.twitter.com/I92IsmGVpX – 9:38 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Jalen Suggs: I previously discussed capsule sprains when Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered the injury in 2020. instreetclothes.com/2020/03/08/und… – 8:34 AM
Re: Jalen Suggs: I previously discussed capsule sprains when Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered the injury in 2020. instreetclothes.com/2020/03/08/und… – 8:34 AM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.