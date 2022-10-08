Jalen Suggs injury not serious

Jalen Suggs injury not serious

Main Rumors

Jalen Suggs injury not serious

October 8, 2022- by

By |

Adrian Wojnarowski: Orlando Magic G Jalen Suggs has sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, sources tell ESPN. His timeline on a return will depend on response to treatment, but there’s relief it wasn’t a more serious injury.
Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
After undergoing an MRI on Friday night in Dallas, results revealed that Jalen Suggs sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise. His return to play will depend on how he responds to treatment.
on.nba.com/3fTqi7C9:02 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Sprained left knee and bone bruise for Jalen Suggs. No timetable for return, Magic say. – 8:50 AM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
An MRI revealed that Jalen Suggs sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, the Magic announced. His return to play will depend on how he responds to treatment. – 8:44 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Jalen Suggs: I previously discussed capsule sprains when Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered the injury in 2020. instreetclothes.com/2020/03/08/und…8:34 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Orlando Magic G Jalen Suggs has sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, sources tell ESPN. His timeline on a return will depend on response to treatment, but there’s relief it wasn’t a more serious injury. – 8:29 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Magic’s Jalen Suggs leaves game with left knee injury, X-rays negative, more info to come nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/08/mag…8:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Magic’s Jalen Suggs leaves game with lower leg injury sportando.basketball/en/magics-jale…2:25 AM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Postgame, @Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley gave an injury update on Jalen Suggs. pic.twitter.com/pCJ0OKd7uJ11:16 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Jalen Suggs exists game vs. Mavericks with left leg injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando…10:03 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter tonight at Dallas. He will not return and will undergo further testing, the team announced. – 9:57 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury and won’t return tonight vs. the Mavericks, per the Magic.
He’ll undergo further testing on the leg. – 9:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say Guard Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter of tonight’s preseason game at Dallas.
Suggs will not return tonight and will undergo further testing. – 9:54 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs is down with what looks like a left knee injury/hyperextension.
Headed back to the locker room. – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jalen Suggs is hurt again and that sucks. Looks like he hurt his knee after a collision. – 8:58 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jalen Suggs headed to the locker room after an awkward collision during the @Orlando Magic‘s preseason road game against the @Dallas Mavericks. – 8:57 PM

More on this storyline

Tim MacMahon: Magic PG Jalen Suggs was helped off the floor and into the locker room after a collision with Dorian Finney-Smith. The Orlando athletic trainers were checking Suggs’ left leg. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / October 8, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home