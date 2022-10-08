Jalen Suggs injury not serious

Adrian Wojnarowski: Orlando Magic G Jalen Suggs has sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, sources tell ESPN. His timeline on a return will depend on response to treatment, but there’s relief it wasn’t a more serious injury.
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
After undergoing an MRI on Friday night in Dallas, results revealed that Jalen Suggs sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise. His return to play will depend on how he responds to treatment.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Sprained left knee and bone bruise for Jalen Suggs. No timetable for return, Magic say. – 8:50 AM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
An MRI revealed that Jalen Suggs sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, the Magic announced. His return to play will depend on how he responds to treatment. – 8:44 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Jalen Suggs: I previously discussed capsule sprains when Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered the injury in 2020. instreetclothes.com/2020/03/08/und… – 8:34 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Magic’s Jalen Suggs leaves game with left knee injury, X-rays negative, more info to come nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/08/mag… – 8:00 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Magic’s Jalen Suggs leaves game with lower leg injury sportando.basketball/en/magics-jale… – 2:25 AM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Postgame, @Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley gave an injury update on Jalen Suggs. pic.twitter.com/pCJ0OKd7uJ – 11:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Jalen Suggs exists game vs. Mavericks with left leg injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 10:03 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter tonight at Dallas. He will not return and will undergo further testing, the team announced. – 9:57 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury and won’t return tonight vs. the Mavericks, per the Magic.
He’ll undergo further testing on the leg. – 9:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say Guard Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter of tonight’s preseason game at Dallas.
Suggs will not return tonight and will undergo further testing. – 9:54 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs is down with what looks like a left knee injury/hyperextension.
Headed back to the locker room. – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jalen Suggs is hurt again and that sucks. Looks like he hurt his knee after a collision. – 8:58 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jalen Suggs headed to the locker room after an awkward collision during the @Orlando Magic‘s preseason road game against the @Dallas Mavericks. – 8:57 PM
Tim MacMahon: Magic PG Jalen Suggs was helped off the floor and into the locker room after a collision with Dorian Finney-Smith. The Orlando athletic trainers were checking Suggs’ left leg. -via Twitter @espn_macmahon / October 8, 2022
