Jalen Suggs injury not serious

Jalen Suggs headed to the locker room after an awkward collision during the @Orlando Magic ‘s preseason road game against the @Dallas Mavericks . – 8:57 PM

Magic say Guard Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter of tonight’s preseason game at Dallas.Suggs will not return tonight and will undergo further testing. – 9:54 PM

Orlando Magic G Jalen Suggs has sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, sources tell ESPN. His timeline on a return will depend on response to treatment, but there’s relief it wasn’t a more serious injury. – 8:29 AM

An MRI revealed that Jalen Suggs sustained a left knee capsule sprain and bone bruise, the Magic announced. His return to play will depend on how he responds to treatment. – 8:44 AM

