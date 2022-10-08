Jalen Suggs suffers leg injury in collision with Dorian Finney-Smith

Tim MacMahon: Magic PG Jalen Suggs was helped off the floor and into the locker room after a collision with Dorian Finney-Smith. The Orlando athletic trainers were checking Suggs’ left leg.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Magic’s Jalen Suggs leaves game with lower leg injury sportando.basketball/en/magics-jale… – 2:25 AM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Postgame, @Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley gave an injury update on Jalen Suggs. pic.twitter.com/pCJ0OKd7uJ – 11:16 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s Jalen Suggs exists game vs. Mavericks with left leg injury orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 10:03 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter tonight at Dallas. He will not return and will undergo further testing, the team announced. – 9:57 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury and won’t return tonight vs. the Mavericks, per the Magic.
He’ll undergo further testing on the leg. – 9:55 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say Guard Jalen Suggs suffered a lower left leg injury during the first quarter of tonight’s preseason game at Dallas.
Suggs will not return tonight and will undergo further testing. – 9:54 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jalen Suggs is down with what looks like a left knee injury/hyperextension.
Headed back to the locker room. – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jalen Suggs is hurt again and that sucks. Looks like he hurt his knee after a collision. – 8:58 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jalen Suggs headed to the locker room after an awkward collision during the @Orlando Magic‘s preseason road game against the @Dallas Mavericks. – 8:57 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Magic PG Jalen Suggs was helped off the floor and into the locker room after a collision with Dorian Finney-Smith. The Orlando athletic trainers were checking Suggs’ left leg. – 8:56 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
No Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith and Reggie Bullock to start the second half.
They’re done for the night.
Wish I could say the same lol – 9:22 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs’ starters tonight vs. OKC in Tulsa: Spencer Dinwiddie, Josh Green, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Dwight Powell.
I can’t believe I tweeted this with only four guys the first time, and I can’t believe that I’m actually tweeting about this again. – 8:11 PM
