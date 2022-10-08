Kyrie Irving: We're not playing hard enough

Brian Lewis: Kyrie Irving: “The low-hanging fruit that we could honestly all agree on is sometimes in possessions we’re not playing hard enough. You saw it against Miami the other night. They were really physical and we don’t want that to be our stigma or M.O. in the league.” #Nets
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie on where Nets can improve through 2 games:
“Just not playing hard enough. You saw it against Miami the other night, they were really physical, and we don’t want that to be our stigma or MO in the league. The most physical teams usually win games. So we gotta be tougher.” – 2:01 PM
Kyrie on where Nets can improve through 2 games:
“Just not playing hard enough. You saw it against Miami the other night, they were really physical, and we don’t want that to be our stigma or MO in the league. The most physical teams usually win games. So we gotta be tougher.” – 2:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving, who is now the father of two sons, said there was a chance he’d have to leave Monday’s preseason game if his wife was in labor. Said they had a good plan in place but it never came to that. – 1:57 PM
Kyrie Irving, who is now the father of two sons, said there was a chance he’d have to leave Monday’s preseason game if his wife was in labor. Said they had a good plan in place but it never came to that. – 1:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving: “The low-hanging fruit that we could honestly all agree on is sometimes in possessions we’re not playing hard enough. You saw it against Miami the other night. They were really physical and we don’t want that to be our stigma or M.O. in the league.” #Nets – 1:49 PM
Kyrie Irving: “The low-hanging fruit that we could honestly all agree on is sometimes in possessions we’re not playing hard enough. You saw it against Miami the other night. They were really physical and we don’t want that to be our stigma or M.O. in the league.” #Nets – 1:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie was back at practice today after he and his wife welcomed a new baby on Tuesday. He had a big smile on his face while describing what he’s been doing the last few days.
“My wife is a warrior … women are everything.” – 1:48 PM
Kyrie was back at practice today after he and his wife welcomed a new baby on Tuesday. He had a big smile on his face while describing what he’s been doing the last few days.
“My wife is a warrior … women are everything.” – 1:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving said he cooked for his wife after she gave birth, which prompted this exchange:
Me: “You cook?”
KY: “Of course!”
Me: “What’s the go-to meal?”
KY: “Stop. Why you gon do that?”
Me: “I gotta know”
KY: “I can’t cook?”
Me: “You have a chef”
KY: “I’m a survivalist” – 1:47 PM
Kyrie Irving said he cooked for his wife after she gave birth, which prompted this exchange:
Me: “You cook?”
KY: “Of course!”
Me: “What’s the go-to meal?”
KY: “Stop. Why you gon do that?”
Me: “I gotta know”
KY: “I can’t cook?”
Me: “You have a chef”
KY: “I’m a survivalist” – 1:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
KD, Kyrie and Cam Thomas shooting drill pic.twitter.com/uhDw7Xf30M – 1:02 PM
KD, Kyrie and Cam Thomas shooting drill pic.twitter.com/uhDw7Xf30M – 1:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is back at Nets practice after welcoming a new baby on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/FQrnB0y1ih – 1:00 PM
Kyrie Irving is back at Nets practice after welcoming a new baby on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/FQrnB0y1ih – 1:00 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
In his absence, a beat down by the Heat, Kyrie Irving said the Nets looked flat… – 4:44 PM
In his absence, a beat down by the Heat, Kyrie Irving said the Nets looked flat… – 4:44 PM
Kyrie Irving @KyrieIrving
No more “forgive and forget”,
Only
“REMEMBER and TEACH”
♾🤞🏾Hélà – 10:34 AM
No more “forgive and forget”,
Only
“REMEMBER and TEACH”
♾🤞🏾Hélà – 10:34 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash didn’t like the looks from 3. Nets shot 5-for-28 from deep. Adds they were without three of their top marksmen in Harris, Irving and Curry, but still thought they could have generated better looks. Nash said Harris was sore today and hopes “it resolves soon.” – 10:06 PM
Nash didn’t like the looks from 3. Nets shot 5-for-28 from deep. Adds they were without three of their top marksmen in Harris, Irving and Curry, but still thought they could have generated better looks. Nash said Harris was sore today and hopes “it resolves soon.” – 10:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Halftime: Heat 61, Nets 43
Nets missing Kyrie Irving (paternity leave) and Joe Harris (ankle precaution), but against a solid Heat defense, Brooklyn’s offense has struggled. KD has 18 on 6/7 FG but no other Net has more than 6.
Nets have 6 assists. Miami has 19. 12 TO’s for BKN – 8:50 PM
Halftime: Heat 61, Nets 43
Nets missing Kyrie Irving (paternity leave) and Joe Harris (ankle precaution), but against a solid Heat defense, Brooklyn’s offense has struggled. KD has 18 on 6/7 FG but no other Net has more than 6.
Nets have 6 assists. Miami has 19. 12 TO’s for BKN – 8:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving, seated on the baseline, is in the house. The #Nets offense, however, is absent. Brooklyn just 4-of-14 from deep and trailing 45-29. – 8:23 PM
Kyrie Irving, seated on the baseline, is in the house. The #Nets offense, however, is absent. Brooklyn just 4-of-14 from deep and trailing 45-29. – 8:23 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
The Heat have opened a 17-point lead in Brooklyn early in the second quarter. Nets playing without Harris, Curry and Kyrie, and they just don’t really have any other way to win without shooting on the floor. – 8:20 PM
The Heat have opened a 17-point lead in Brooklyn early in the second quarter. Nets playing without Harris, Curry and Kyrie, and they just don’t really have any other way to win without shooting on the floor. – 8:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have taken a 12-6 lead over the Heat at the first timeout at the 6:59 mark of the first quarter. Nets are night-and-day more locked in defensively than they were against the Sixers.
Part of that is attributed to Royce/Kess starting with Irving/Harris OUT. – 7:48 PM
Nets have taken a 12-6 lead over the Heat at the first timeout at the 6:59 mark of the first quarter. Nets are night-and-day more locked in defensively than they were against the Sixers.
Part of that is attributed to Royce/Kess starting with Irving/Harris OUT. – 7:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays for the first time since April. Nets-Heat tip shortly in BK’s second preseason game. No Kyrie, Joe Harris, Seth Curry or T.J. Warren. Let’s see what some of the fringe roster guys show and how much Simmons and Durant play. Updates to come. – 7:39 PM
Greetings from Barclays for the first time since April. Nets-Heat tip shortly in BK’s second preseason game. No Kyrie, Joe Harris, Seth Curry or T.J. Warren. Let’s see what some of the fringe roster guys show and how much Simmons and Durant play. Updates to come. – 7:39 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets’ star Kyrie Irving welcomes new baby on eve of NBA season nj.com/nets/2022/10/n… – 7:33 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Nets’ star Kyrie Irving welcomes new baby on eve of NBA season nj.com/nets/2022/10/n… – 7:33 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Joe Harris (resting ankle) and Kyrie Irving (new baby) are out for tonight’s preseason game. pic.twitter.com/ovsw8HnZ65 – 5:53 PM
Joe Harris (resting ankle) and Kyrie Irving (new baby) are out for tonight’s preseason game. pic.twitter.com/ovsw8HnZ65 – 5:53 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving are OUT tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets, per HC Steve Nash.
Nash said they are being cautious with Joe and Kyrie is out because he welcomed a new baby with his wife 2 days ago. – 5:52 PM
Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving are OUT tonight for the @Brooklyn Nets, per HC Steve Nash.
Nash said they are being cautious with Joe and Kyrie is out because he welcomed a new baby with his wife 2 days ago. – 5:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Irving – operating on previous little sleep – is trying to get to Barclays Center just to support his teammates. He adds Harris not playing is largely precautionary after the long layoff. #nets – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash said Irving – operating on previous little sleep – is trying to get to Barclays Center just to support his teammates. He adds Harris not playing is largely precautionary after the long layoff. #nets – 5:52 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Steve Nash said Kyrie Irving might be in building tonight. Wife gave birth this week. – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash said Kyrie Irving might be in building tonight. Wife gave birth this week. – 5:51 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale and Kessler Edwards will start in place of Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving – 5:51 PM
Royce O’Neale and Kessler Edwards will start in place of Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving – 5:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Joe Harris is also out tonight. Royce O’Neale and Kessler Edwards will replace Kyrie and Harris in the starting lineup. – 5:50 PM
Nash says Joe Harris is also out tonight. Royce O’Neale and Kessler Edwards will replace Kyrie and Harris in the starting lineup. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Kessler Edwards and Royce O’Neale will start in place of Harris and Irving. Said Simmons and Durant will likely play a little more than the 20-ish minutes they did on Monday. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash said Kessler Edwards and Royce O’Neale will start in place of Harris and Irving. Said Simmons and Durant will likely play a little more than the 20-ish minutes they did on Monday. – 5:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving not playing tonight vs. Heat, per Steve Nash. But Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons will be available to go. – 5:50 PM
Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving not playing tonight vs. Heat, per Steve Nash. But Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons will be available to go. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving are both out tonight against the Heat. Irving’s wife gave birth on Tuesday. – 5:48 PM
Steve Nash said Joe Harris and Kyrie Irving are both out tonight against the Heat. Irving’s wife gave birth on Tuesday. – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Steve Nash says no Joe Harris and no Kyrie Irving tonight vs. Heat. – 5:48 PM
Steve Nash says no Joe Harris and no Kyrie Irving tonight vs. Heat. – 5:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving will not play tonight vs. Heat. Kyrie and his wife welcomed a baby to the world on Tuesday. – 5:48 PM
Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving will not play tonight vs. Heat. Kyrie and his wife welcomed a baby to the world on Tuesday. – 5:48 PM
More on this storyline
Kyrie Irving: “How you gon’ win when you ain’t right within” Lauryn Hill 🤞🏾♾ -via Twitter @KyrieIrving / October 7, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash jokes Kyrie Irving hasn’t gotten much sleep the past few nights. Said Irving is trying to be in the building tonight to support the team. Adds Harris is more precautionary than anything given his layoff. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 6, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Joe Harris is OUT tonight. Kyrie Irving is also OUT due to having a newborn baby. -via Twitter @Krisplashed / October 6, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.