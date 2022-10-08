Lakers waive Dwayne Bacon, sign Shaquille Harrison

Lakers waive Dwayne Bacon, sign Shaquille Harrison

Eric Pincus @EricPincus
In addition to the Los Angeles Lakers signing Shaquille Harrison, the @SouthBayLakers acquired his returning rights (along with Naz Mintrou-Long) from the Delaware Blue Colts (76ers affiliate) for Mac McClung (no longer in the LAL system) and Jared Wilson-Frame – 4:56 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Dwayne Bacon’s stint with the Lakers was short-lived. The former Monaco guard-forward couldn’t convince the NBA franchise to offer him a guaranteed contract.
Where is he bound to land next❓
basketnews.com/news-179044-dw…3:41 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers announce they have signed guards LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison to training camp deals. They waived Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy. – 3:29 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
OFFICIAL: The Lakers have waived Dwayne Bacon. – 3:12 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers signed guards LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison and waived guards Dwyane Bacon and Javante McCoy. – 2:59 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers announced they have signed Shaquille Harrison and LJ Figueroa. They also waived Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy. – 2:49 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers have signed LJ Figueroa and Shaquille Harrison.
They also waived Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy. pic.twitter.com/mcr4ukOKH52:47 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers have waived Dwayne Bacon and Javante McCoy, and they’ve signed Shaquille Harrison and LJ Figueroa as training camp bodies. – 2:47 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lose to the Suns 119-115, are now 0-2 to start the preseason. LeBron 23p on 8-for-11 4a; Westbrook 12p on 4-for-12 3a 4tos; Nunn 21p on 8-for-13; Dwayne Bacon 11p; Reaves 6p 9a 7r 3s 2b – 12:36 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
We’ll get a first preseason look at Dwayne Bacon, a 6’7” wing who played in France last year after four years in the NBA, out of the next time out. – 11:39 PM

Jovan Buha: The Lakers are scrimmaging here at Pechanga. Purple team: Damian Jones, Cole Swider, LeBron James, Kendrick Nunn, Russell Westbrook White team: Jay Huff, Thomas Bryant, Dwayne Bacon, Patrick Beverley, Scotty Pippen Jr. pic.twitter.com/MI3KklT0Fl -via Twitter @jovanbuha / October 1, 2022
Shams Charania: Sources: The Lakers plan to sign G/F Matt Ryan on a non-guaranteed deal. Four-year NBA veteran Dwayne Bacon is also working toward training camp deal with the Lakers. Ryan was with the Celtics on a two-way last season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / September 25, 2022

