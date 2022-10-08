Russell Westbrook making sure he isn't taking bad shots and attacking the basket more

Kyle Goon: Russell Westbrook said today he didn’t adjust his shooting form in the offseason, merely working on being patient and relaxed: “The quality of shots is important. Making sure I’m not taking the bad ones is something I try to emphasize, attacking the basket.”
Source: Twitter @kylegoon
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann has made eight threes tonight.
Per Thunder PR: Only three Thunder players have ever made 8+ threes in a regular season or playoff game. Paul George (x5) Russell Westbrook (x2) and Dennis Schroder.
Yes I know this is preseason and doesn’t qualify. – 9:44 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says Anthony Davis will not play on the second half of the back-to-back Thursday. He will also hold LeBron James and Russell Westbrook out. He said Patrick Beverley will be 50-50. – 12:49 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
AD, Westbrook and LeBron will all rest tomorrow due to it being a B2B in the preseason. Beverley could sit too (Ham said it’s 50-50). – 12:45 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Davis won’t play Thursday, either. Minor back tightness, Darvin Ham says.
Westbrook and LeBron also out vs. Minnesota. – 12:44 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lose to the Suns 119-115, are now 0-2 to start the preseason. LeBron 23p on 8-for-11 4a; Westbrook 12p on 4-for-12 3a 4tos; Nunn 21p on 8-for-13; Dwayne Bacon 11p; Reaves 6p 9a 7r 3s 2b – 12:36 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tech on Westbrook from bench, can’t tell if it was a bench decorum violation or something else. – 11:45 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s lead is 75-70 with Westbrook (21 minutes) and Beverley (20) coming out at the 8:48 mark, joining LeBron (17) on the bench.
That could be it tonight for the three vets. – 11:35 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Lakers 69 #Suns 62 Half
LAL: James 23 points (8-of-11 FGs), Westbrook 12 (2-of-5 from 3). Team: 9-of-24 on 3s)
PHX: Booker 15 (4-of-13 FGs, 3-of-6 3PT), Paul 13 (5-of-8 FGs). Team: 8-of-23 on 3s).
Cam Johnson (thumb sprain), Cameron Payne (finger sprain) won’t return tonight. – 11:17 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Lakers lead the Suns 35-28 after 1Q here in Las Vegas. Good minutes for LeBron (11p on 5-of-6) and Westbrook (11p on 4-of-6). – 10:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Landale bucket to end 1st.
#Suns end quarter on 4-0 spurt. Down 35-28.
#Lakers: James 11 (5-of-6 FGs), Westbrook 11 (4-of-6 FGs, 2-of-2 3PT). Team: 5-of-11 from 3.
Suns: Booker 8 (2-of-7 FGs, 2-of-3 3PT), Paul 7 (3-of-4 FGs, 1-of-2 3PT) Team: 3-of-11 from 3. – 10:41 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL’s margin after 12 minutes is 35-28, despite a last-second tip in from the Suns.
Both the starting group (sans AD) and the bench played with good pace and grit.
LeBron and Westbrook had 11 points apiece, plus 5 from Nunn off the pine. – 10:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook and James have a combined 22 points.
#Suns have 22 points total – 10:34 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Russell Westbrook taking corner 3s & cutting to the rim is a welcome sight – 10:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s a 9-0 Lakers run, capped by Westbrook’s 2nd corner 3, and a transition layup that has LAL up 32-21.
Russ has 11 points, to match LeBron. – 10:32 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Westbrook has made two corner 3s and airballed a free throw in the same quarter. – 10:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
First sub in is Kendrick Nunn, for Westbrook, and he drilled a 3 on the first possession.
It was a solid initial stint for LAL, sans AD, against the Phoenix starters. – 10:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook 3 (fouled by Bridges)
Williams said Tuesday had to defend with out fouling.
#Suns down one. #Lakers – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker missed jumper
Westbrook coast to coast
Ayton turnover
Westbrook split FTs.
3-0 #Lakers. #Suns – 10:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Russell Westbrook opens this preseason game against Phoenix with a grab-and-go rebound that he ultimately finished on the other end with a layup. – 10:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
As for the perimeter, Patrick Beverley will likely guard Chris Paul.
That’s self explanatory.
That leaves Russell Westbrook on Devin Booker. Darvin Ham has said he’s looking for Westbrook to defend.
Monty Williams plans to play guys more minutes. #Suns #Lakers – 10:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Lakers starters: Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Anthony Davis. – 9:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’ll be a small ball look tonight, with Davis starting at the 5, LeBron the 4 (defensively), and Westbrook, Beverley and Reaves alongside.
Ham has been saying that we’d see various lineups as they take a look at things. – 8:20 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Lakers starting lineup tonight will be LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Austin Reaves. – 8:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Darvin Ham says he will “ramp up” the playing time for LeBron James and Russell Westbrook tonight. He will keep AD in the “high teens” and not playing AD in the b2b tomorrow. – 8:18 PM
