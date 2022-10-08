Steve Kerr has seen 20-plus fist fights in practice, upset that video got leaked

Madeline Kenney: Steve Kerr said he’s seen 20-plus fist fights in practice over 32 years. “That should not make it out beyond the walls of our practice facility and it did. That’s a problem. We have to get better as an organization.”
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
