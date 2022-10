Blazers vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Kings coach Mike Brown says KZ Okpala will start at power forward again tonight vs. the Trail Blazers. Lineup will probably be:PG De’Aaron FoxSG Kevin HuerterSF Harrison BarnesPF KZ OkpalaC Domantas Sabonis – 7:16 PM

Kings coach Mike Brown: “Probably (preseason) game four we’ll try to get a little closer to what we’re going to do rotation wise. Tonight, our starters will play into the second half.” – 7:21 PM

Kings guards Malik Monk and Terence Davis getting some shots up before tonight’s game against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/FnL5Hv6MDw

Kevin Huerter and Alex Len have come out to get loose for tonight’s game against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/WCpt4w7kiA

Glad KZ Okpala is getting another start. Even if I think it should be Keegan’s spot, I want to see a bigger sample size. – 8:49 PM

Fun to watch player and coach relationships develop over camp/the season. De’Aaron Fox and Luke Loucks watching film pregame while Domantas Sabonis and Doug Christie get work in on the court. pic.twitter.com/6PcjJ274pR

Kings in game host reminds me a bit of the Polish fellow on this season of Great British. – 9:09 PM

Not sure exactly what Mike Brown saw, but he called a timeout immediately after @Anfernee Simons ‘ three with 10:29 to play in the first quarter. – 9:12 PM

Second time early in this game that Harrison Barnes has jumped the passing lanes and got his hand on a ball. – 9:16 PM

The Kings have Okpala guarding Lillard in the opening minutes of this game. Dame is 0 of 2 in 4:00. – 9:19 PM

Keegan Murray, Alex Len and Terence Davis are coming to the scorer’s table to check in at the next whistle. – 9:20 PM

Big ovation for Keegan Murray as he checks in for the first time. – 9:21 PM

Keon Johnson once again the first player off the bench, so at this point, I think you can assume that’ll carry over to the start of the regular season. – 9:22 PM

With the subs, we now have Fox-Davis,Huerter-Murray-Len with Huerter at the 3 and Murray at the 4. – 9:23 PM

Fox and Monk on the floor together coming out of the timeout. – 9:27 PM

Domantas Sabonis not waiting until the regular season to attack the rim! Nasty slam off the pick & roll with Davion Mitchell. – 9:31 PM

Keon Johnson is in along with Nassir Little, Trendon Watford and center Oliveir Sarr.Interesting.Damian Lillard is running this group. – 9:32 PM

Sabonis stepping up the scoring with Fox on the bench. Their staggered production might be just as important as their production together. – 9:33 PM

Davion Mitchell is not backing down from the challenge of guarding Dame. Just forced a travel and the Blazers are throwing multiple picks at him just to give Dame some room. – 9:34 PM

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has gone nine deep in the first quarter with no sign of rookie Shaedon Sharpe yet. – 9:35 PM

Nas with a tough finish to break a 8-0 Kings run, though he also got T’d up in the process (Kings missed the free throw) – 9:36 PM

Kings lead the Blazers 31-19 after the first quarter. Lots to like from Sacramento, especially the ball movement on offense. Movement off the ball has been great too. – 9:37 PM

Blazers down 31-19 at the end of the first.Blazers 2 of 9 on threes.Kings are 5 of 12. – 9:38 PM

The Kings shot 44% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range in the first quarter while holding the Blazers to 38.9% from the field and 22.2% from beyond the arc. Damian Lillard is 1-5/0-3. – 9:39 PM

Domantas Sabonis with a monster one-handed rip highlights the Kings first quarter, playing on their home court for the first time in the preseason. Sacramento leads Portland 31-19 after 1. Sabonis with 9 points pic.twitter.com/1SXnLlqtXC

Mike Brown is real quick with his timeouts to start quarters. If he doesn’t like what he is seeing, he fixes it quick. Nice to see considering the amount of big runs the Kings would give up last season. – 9:40 PM

We’re about to see Chimezie Metu check in for the first time tonight. – 9:46 PM

Kings now 8-of-13 from three, the most recent courtesy of Harrison Barnes, and hold a 45-26 lead with 8:49 to play in the second quarter. – 9:47 PM

Blazers call another timeout after a 3-pointer by Harrison Barnes gives the Kings their largest lead of the game. Sacramento up 45-26. – 9:48 PM

Kings are cooking here in the first half. Shooting over 53%, fresh legs and the ball is zipping around the court. Sacramento up 45-26 with 8:59 left in the 2nd quarter. – 9:48 PM

Blazers getting smoked, 45-26. Kings are feasting on open looks from three hitting on on 8 of 15 so far. Fox and Huerter doing damage along with Keegan Murray. – 9:49 PM

Free throw shooting has really been the only negative in this first half. Kings shooting 60% (6/10). – 9:57 PM

Kings defense on display. De’Aaron Fox with some beautiful on ball defense on Damian Lillard, creates the turnover and leads to 3 on the other end from Fox. – 9:58 PM

Kings game ops just played played a sound effect that sped up as the shot clock was winding down, but not at the same rhythm as the clock itself, which I imagine is real borderline rules-wise. – 9:58 PM

Mike Brown going to the Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis lineup late in the second quarter. Murray answers with another 3. – 9:59 PM

If KZ Okpala is going to start, it might be just to set the tone defensively. Because Keegan Murry is already the best 4 on this roster. – 9:59 PM

Keegan Murray with yet another 3-pointer. He’s now 4 of 5. Leads the team with 13 points. – 10:01 PM

Keegan Murray is 4/5 from 3-point land for 13 points in this first half for the Kings. – 10:01 PM

Keegan Murray will be a favorite for Rookie of the Year at some point this season. – 10:01 PM

Fox with a jumper in the lane to finish the first half. 70-53 Kings heading to the intermission. Fox leads with 14 points. 13 each for Murray and Sabonis. 12/21 from 3 for Sacramento. – 10:06 PM

Kings drop 70 in the first half on Portland. Take a 17 point lead into halftime with 18 assists. Wow. De’Aaron Fox with 14 points, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray each with 13. – 10:07 PM

Yes, in case you were wondering, when you come to Golden 1 Center you still get to hear the Hassan Whiteside “caw” sound for the Black Falcon Harrison Barnes. – 10:08 PM

The Kings had a huge first half scoring 70 points, led by De’Aaron Fox’s 14 points and 13 from Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray.

Sacramento-Portland has been eye-opening so far considering both teams are playing their regulars. I’m becoming a Keegan Murray believer – he has great court sense for a rookie. – 10:12 PM

