Blazers vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (1-2) play against the Sacramento Kings (0-0) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 9, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 53, Sacramento Kings 70 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Sacramento-Portland has been eye-opening so far considering both teams are playing their regulars. I’m becoming a Keegan Murray believer – he has great court sense for a rookie. – 10:12 PM
Sacramento-Portland has been eye-opening so far considering both teams are playing their regulars. I’m becoming a Keegan Murray believer – he has great court sense for a rookie. – 10:12 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Halftime in Sac.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ldulhIylUT – 10:10 PM
Halftime in Sac.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ldulhIylUT – 10:10 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Kings had a huge first half scoring 70 points, led by De’Aaron Fox’s 14 points and 13 from Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray.
#sacramentokings – 10:10 PM
The Kings had a huge first half scoring 70 points, led by De’Aaron Fox’s 14 points and 13 from Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray.
#sacramentokings – 10:10 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Yes, in case you were wondering, when you come to Golden 1 Center you still get to hear the Hassan Whiteside “caw” sound for the Black Falcon Harrison Barnes. – 10:08 PM
Yes, in case you were wondering, when you come to Golden 1 Center you still get to hear the Hassan Whiteside “caw” sound for the Black Falcon Harrison Barnes. – 10:08 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings drop 70 in the first half on Portland. Take a 17 point lead into halftime with 18 assists. Wow. De’Aaron Fox with 14 points, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray each with 13. – 10:07 PM
Kings drop 70 in the first half on Portland. Take a 17 point lead into halftime with 18 assists. Wow. De’Aaron Fox with 14 points, Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray each with 13. – 10:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Kings 70, Blazers 53: halftime. 13 points, 2 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 12 points, 7 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 8 points, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. 8 points, 2 blocks/assists for @Jerami Grant. – 10:07 PM
Kings 70, Blazers 53: halftime. 13 points, 2 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 12 points, 7 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. 8 points, 4 assists for @Damian Lillard. 8 points, 2 blocks/assists for @Jerami Grant. – 10:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox with a jumper in the lane to finish the first half. 70-53 Kings heading to the intermission. Fox leads with 14 points. 13 each for Murray and Sabonis. 12/21 from 3 for Sacramento. – 10:06 PM
Fox with a jumper in the lane to finish the first half. 70-53 Kings heading to the intermission. Fox leads with 14 points. 13 each for Murray and Sabonis. 12/21 from 3 for Sacramento. – 10:06 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Halftime analysis:
This Sacramento Kings team might just end up being a lot of fun. – 10:06 PM
Halftime analysis:
This Sacramento Kings team might just end up being a lot of fun. – 10:06 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Keegan Murray will be a favorite for Rookie of the Year at some point this season. – 10:01 PM
Keegan Murray will be a favorite for Rookie of the Year at some point this season. – 10:01 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Keegan Murray is 4/5 from 3-point land for 13 points in this first half for the Kings. – 10:01 PM
Keegan Murray is 4/5 from 3-point land for 13 points in this first half for the Kings. – 10:01 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Keegan Murray getting a steady diet of open-ish threes, and he’s eating them all – 10:01 PM
Keegan Murray getting a steady diet of open-ish threes, and he’s eating them all – 10:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray with yet another 3-pointer. He’s now 4 of 5. Leads the team with 13 points. – 10:01 PM
Keegan Murray with yet another 3-pointer. He’s now 4 of 5. Leads the team with 13 points. – 10:01 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray knocks down the open 3. pic.twitter.com/7wie6M1lJH – 10:01 PM
Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray knocks down the open 3. pic.twitter.com/7wie6M1lJH – 10:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Two shots from deep, two buckets from deep 💦
@Keegan Murray | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/GgF6UaYdbm – 10:01 PM
Two shots from deep, two buckets from deep 💦
@Keegan Murray | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/GgF6UaYdbm – 10:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sheeesh the Kings are 10 of 18 (.556) from 3-point range against the Blazers tonight. – 10:00 PM
Sheeesh the Kings are 10 of 18 (.556) from 3-point range against the Blazers tonight. – 10:00 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Smoooooth
#RipCity | @sarr_olivier pic.twitter.com/21qcEowoOF – 9:59 PM
Smoooooth
#RipCity | @sarr_olivier pic.twitter.com/21qcEowoOF – 9:59 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
If KZ Okpala is going to start, it might be just to set the tone defensively. Because Keegan Murry is already the best 4 on this roster. – 9:59 PM
If KZ Okpala is going to start, it might be just to set the tone defensively. Because Keegan Murry is already the best 4 on this roster. – 9:59 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Mike Brown going to the Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis lineup late in the second quarter. Murray answers with another 3. – 9:59 PM
Mike Brown going to the Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Murray, Sabonis lineup late in the second quarter. Murray answers with another 3. – 9:59 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Kings game ops just played played a sound effect that sped up as the shot clock was winding down, but not at the same rhythm as the clock itself, which I imagine is real borderline rules-wise. – 9:58 PM
Kings game ops just played played a sound effect that sped up as the shot clock was winding down, but not at the same rhythm as the clock itself, which I imagine is real borderline rules-wise. – 9:58 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings defense on display. De’Aaron Fox with some beautiful on ball defense on Damian Lillard, creates the turnover and leads to 3 on the other end from Fox. – 9:58 PM
Kings defense on display. De’Aaron Fox with some beautiful on ball defense on Damian Lillard, creates the turnover and leads to 3 on the other end from Fox. – 9:58 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Free throw shooting has really been the only negative in this first half. Kings shooting 60% (6/10). – 9:57 PM
Free throw shooting has really been the only negative in this first half. Kings shooting 60% (6/10). – 9:57 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers getting smoked, 45-26. Kings are feasting on open looks from three hitting on on 8 of 15 so far. Fox and Huerter doing damage along with Keegan Murray. – 9:49 PM
Blazers getting smoked, 45-26. Kings are feasting on open looks from three hitting on on 8 of 15 so far. Fox and Huerter doing damage along with Keegan Murray. – 9:49 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings are cooking here in the first half. Shooting over 53%, fresh legs and the ball is zipping around the court. Sacramento up 45-26 with 8:59 left in the 2nd quarter. – 9:48 PM
Kings are cooking here in the first half. Shooting over 53%, fresh legs and the ball is zipping around the court. Sacramento up 45-26 with 8:59 left in the 2nd quarter. – 9:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Blazers call another timeout after a 3-pointer by Harrison Barnes gives the Kings their largest lead of the game. Sacramento up 45-26. – 9:48 PM
Blazers call another timeout after a 3-pointer by Harrison Barnes gives the Kings their largest lead of the game. Sacramento up 45-26. – 9:48 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
KZ Okpala is the only King who hasn’t scored. Good balanced attack too.
Sabonis – 10 points
Barnes & Murray – 7 points
Fox & Huerter – 6 points. – 9:47 PM
KZ Okpala is the only King who hasn’t scored. Good balanced attack too.
Sabonis – 10 points
Barnes & Murray – 7 points
Fox & Huerter – 6 points. – 9:47 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Kings now 8-of-13 from three, the most recent courtesy of Harrison Barnes, and hold a 45-26 lead with 8:49 to play in the second quarter. – 9:47 PM
Kings now 8-of-13 from three, the most recent courtesy of Harrison Barnes, and hold a 45-26 lead with 8:49 to play in the second quarter. – 9:47 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Chimezie Metu and Trey Lyles heading into the game. That’s 12 players so far. – 9:46 PM
Chimezie Metu and Trey Lyles heading into the game. That’s 12 players so far. – 9:46 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
We’re about to see Chimezie Metu check in for the first time tonight. – 9:46 PM
We’re about to see Chimezie Metu check in for the first time tonight. – 9:46 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Mike Brown is real quick with his timeouts to start quarters. If he doesn’t like what he is seeing, he fixes it quick. Nice to see considering the amount of big runs the Kings would give up last season. – 9:40 PM
Mike Brown is real quick with his timeouts to start quarters. If he doesn’t like what he is seeing, he fixes it quick. Nice to see considering the amount of big runs the Kings would give up last season. – 9:40 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Domantas Sabonis with a monster one-handed rip highlights the Kings first quarter, playing on their home court for the first time in the preseason. Sacramento leads Portland 31-19 after 1. Sabonis with 9 points pic.twitter.com/1SXnLlqtXC – 9:40 PM
Domantas Sabonis with a monster one-handed rip highlights the Kings first quarter, playing on their home court for the first time in the preseason. Sacramento leads Portland 31-19 after 1. Sabonis with 9 points pic.twitter.com/1SXnLlqtXC – 9:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings shot 44% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range in the first quarter while holding the Blazers to 38.9% from the field and 22.2% from beyond the arc. Damian Lillard is 1-5/0-3. – 9:39 PM
The Kings shot 44% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range in the first quarter while holding the Blazers to 38.9% from the field and 22.2% from beyond the arc. Damian Lillard is 1-5/0-3. – 9:39 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Blazers down 31-19 at the end of the first.
Blazers 2 of 9 on threes.
Kings are 5 of 12. – 9:38 PM
Blazers down 31-19 at the end of the first.
Blazers 2 of 9 on threes.
Kings are 5 of 12. – 9:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Kings 31, Blazers 19: end of first quarter. 6 points, 2 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 4 points, 2 assists for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 39 percent, SAC 44 percent. – 9:37 PM
Kings 31, Blazers 19: end of first quarter. 6 points, 2 rebounds for @Anfernee Simons. 4 points, 2 assists for @Damian Lillard. POR shooting 39 percent, SAC 44 percent. – 9:37 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kings lead the Blazers 31-19 after the first quarter. Lots to like from Sacramento, especially the ball movement on offense. Movement off the ball has been great too. – 9:37 PM
Kings lead the Blazers 31-19 after the first quarter. Lots to like from Sacramento, especially the ball movement on offense. Movement off the ball has been great too. – 9:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 31-19 after 1Q. Sabonis leads with 9 points, 4 rebounds. Kings shoot 5/12 from 3. Lots of ball movement and defensive intensity. – 9:36 PM
Kings lead 31-19 after 1Q. Sabonis leads with 9 points, 4 rebounds. Kings shoot 5/12 from 3. Lots of ball movement and defensive intensity. – 9:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nas with a tough finish to break a 8-0 Kings run, though he also got T’d up in the process (Kings missed the free throw) – 9:36 PM
Nas with a tough finish to break a 8-0 Kings run, though he also got T’d up in the process (Kings missed the free throw) – 9:36 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Pretty impressive seeing Keegan get switched on Dame and hold his own. – 9:35 PM
Pretty impressive seeing Keegan get switched on Dame and hold his own. – 9:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has gone nine deep in the first quarter with no sign of rookie Shaedon Sharpe yet. – 9:35 PM
Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has gone nine deep in the first quarter with no sign of rookie Shaedon Sharpe yet. – 9:35 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Davion Mitchell is not backing down from the challenge of guarding Dame. Just forced a travel and the Blazers are throwing multiple picks at him just to give Dame some room. – 9:34 PM
Davion Mitchell is not backing down from the challenge of guarding Dame. Just forced a travel and the Blazers are throwing multiple picks at him just to give Dame some room. – 9:34 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sabonis stepping up the scoring with Fox on the bench. Their staggered production might be just as important as their production together. – 9:33 PM
Sabonis stepping up the scoring with Fox on the bench. Their staggered production might be just as important as their production together. – 9:33 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kings knock down four straight triples 😤 pic.twitter.com/XjTjDPpp5h – 9:33 PM
Kings knock down four straight triples 😤 pic.twitter.com/XjTjDPpp5h – 9:33 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Keon Johnson is in along with Nassir Little, Trendon Watford and center Oliveir Sarr.
Interesting.
Damian Lillard is running this group. – 9:32 PM
Keon Johnson is in along with Nassir Little, Trendon Watford and center Oliveir Sarr.
Interesting.
Damian Lillard is running this group. – 9:32 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Domantas Sabonis not waiting until the regular season to attack the rim! Nasty slam off the pick & roll with Davion Mitchell. – 9:31 PM
Domantas Sabonis not waiting until the regular season to attack the rim! Nasty slam off the pick & roll with Davion Mitchell. – 9:31 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Jerami Grant finishes with authority. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/9BwKJUaQuM – 9:30 PM
Jerami Grant finishes with authority. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/9BwKJUaQuM – 9:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Malik Monk checks in for Huerter. Now we have Fox, Monk, Davis, Murray and Len. – 9:27 PM
Malik Monk checks in for Huerter. Now we have Fox, Monk, Davis, Murray and Len. – 9:27 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
keegan checks in for his first game in Sacramento 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zNVAJy42EA – 9:27 PM
keegan checks in for his first game in Sacramento 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zNVAJy42EA – 9:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis nails the 3-ball off the Huerter dime. Kings are 5-of-10 from deep early. Lead Blazers 21-13. Timeout Portland. – 9:24 PM
Terence Davis nails the 3-ball off the Huerter dime. Kings are 5-of-10 from deep early. Lead Blazers 21-13. Timeout Portland. – 9:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
With the subs, we now have Fox-Davis,Huerter-Murray-Len with Huerter at the 3 and Murray at the 4. – 9:23 PM
With the subs, we now have Fox-Davis,Huerter-Murray-Len with Huerter at the 3 and Murray at the 4. – 9:23 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Keon Johnson once again the first player off the bench, so at this point, I think you can assume that’ll carry over to the start of the regular season. – 9:22 PM
Keon Johnson once again the first player off the bench, so at this point, I think you can assume that’ll carry over to the start of the regular season. – 9:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Huge ovation for rookie Keegan Murray as he checks in for the first time. – 9:21 PM
Huge ovation for rookie Keegan Murray as he checks in for the first time. – 9:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Big ovation for Keegan Murray as he checks in for the first time. – 9:21 PM
Big ovation for Keegan Murray as he checks in for the first time. – 9:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Keegan Murray, Alex Len and Terence Davis are coming to the scorer’s table to check in at the next whistle. – 9:20 PM
Keegan Murray, Alex Len and Terence Davis are coming to the scorer’s table to check in at the next whistle. – 9:20 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings have Okpala guarding Lillard in the opening minutes of this game. Dame is 0 of 2 in 4:00. – 9:19 PM
The Kings have Okpala guarding Lillard in the opening minutes of this game. Dame is 0 of 2 in 4:00. – 9:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Second time early in this game that Harrison Barnes has jumped the passing lanes and got his hand on a ball. – 9:16 PM
Second time early in this game that Harrison Barnes has jumped the passing lanes and got his hand on a ball. – 9:16 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Not sure exactly what Mike Brown saw, but he called a timeout immediately after @Anfernee Simons‘ three with 10:29 to play in the first quarter. – 9:12 PM
Not sure exactly what Mike Brown saw, but he called a timeout immediately after @Anfernee Simons‘ three with 10:29 to play in the first quarter. – 9:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes opens the scoring for Sacramento with a steal and breakaway. – 9:11 PM
Harrison Barnes opens the scoring for Sacramento with a steal and breakaway. – 9:11 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 5 in Sactown
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
9⃣ @Jerami Grant
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/T2xDHNEfJh – 9:09 PM
Starting 5 in Sactown
0⃣ @Damian Lillard
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
9⃣ @Jerami Grant
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/T2xDHNEfJh – 9:09 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The one and only @AnnouncerScott introducing the Sacramento Kings. pic.twitter.com/K64bPgxaYd – 9:09 PM
The one and only @AnnouncerScott introducing the Sacramento Kings. pic.twitter.com/K64bPgxaYd – 9:09 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Kings in game host reminds me a bit of the Polish fellow on this season of Great British. – 9:09 PM
Kings in game host reminds me a bit of the Polish fellow on this season of Great British. – 9:09 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Yessir. @De’Aaron Fox signing autographs before tonight’s @sacramentokings game vs the @Portland Trail Blazers Basketball is back. #sacramento #nba #kentucky @ Golden 1 Center instagram.com/p/Cjg6QGLp4Jp/… – 9:09 PM
Yessir. @De’Aaron Fox signing autographs before tonight’s @sacramentokings game vs the @Portland Trail Blazers Basketball is back. #sacramento #nba #kentucky @ Golden 1 Center instagram.com/p/Cjg6QGLp4Jp/… – 9:09 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Malik Monk showing fans love and signing autographs before his first home game as a Sacramento King. pic.twitter.com/4q6J0mhv9S – 8:56 PM
Malik Monk showing fans love and signing autographs before his first home game as a Sacramento King. pic.twitter.com/4q6J0mhv9S – 8:56 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Fun to watch player and coach relationships develop over camp/the season. De’Aaron Fox and Luke Loucks watching film pregame while Domantas Sabonis and Doug Christie get work in on the court. pic.twitter.com/6PcjJ274pR – 8:53 PM
Fun to watch player and coach relationships develop over camp/the season. De’Aaron Fox and Luke Loucks watching film pregame while Domantas Sabonis and Doug Christie get work in on the court. pic.twitter.com/6PcjJ274pR – 8:53 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @KZ Okpala
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/MPBCj3J2M0 – 8:52 PM
Tonight’s Starting Lineup ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @KZ Okpala
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/MPBCj3J2M0 – 8:52 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery) and Justise Winslow (non-Covid Illness) are OUT for tonight’s game in Sacramento – 8:49 PM
Gary Payton II (core muscle recovery) and Justise Winslow (non-Covid Illness) are OUT for tonight’s game in Sacramento – 8:49 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Glad KZ Okpala is getting another start. Even if I think it should be Keegan’s spot, I want to see a bigger sample size. – 8:49 PM
Glad KZ Okpala is getting another start. Even if I think it should be Keegan’s spot, I want to see a bigger sample size. – 8:49 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers – 10/9:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Kevin Huerter
F – Harrison Barnes
F – KZ Okpala
C – Domantas Sabonis – 8:45 PM
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers – 10/9:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Kevin Huerter
F – Harrison Barnes
F – KZ Okpala
C – Domantas Sabonis – 8:45 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Sacramento Kings Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!
Hear from Head Coach Mike Brown, Keegan Murray and more!
🔊 https://t.co/S75GXRTbqt
@Sacramento Kings | @NBA pic.twitter.com/AkrT0DMOwI – 8:40 PM
The Sacramento Kings Season Preview Show is streaming NOW!
Hear from Head Coach Mike Brown, Keegan Murray and more!
🔊 https://t.co/S75GXRTbqt
@Sacramento Kings | @NBA pic.twitter.com/AkrT0DMOwI – 8:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Official starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers – 10/9:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Kevin Huerter
F – Harrison Barnes
F – KZ Okpala
C – Domantas Sabonis – 8:35 PM
Official starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers – 10/9:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Kevin Huerter
F – Harrison Barnes
F – KZ Okpala
C – Domantas Sabonis – 8:35 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Always showing love, @Damian Lillard ❤️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/jtBquwokds – 8:15 PM
Always showing love, @Damian Lillard ❤️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/jtBquwokds – 8:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is rocking some leopard print Converse for tonight’s preseason game against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/Z1aVCxaG6x – 8:10 PM
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is rocking some leopard print Converse for tonight’s preseason game against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/Z1aVCxaG6x – 8:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
home game day 💧
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/UIzwnkUy5J – 8:04 PM
home game day 💧
Presented by @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/UIzwnkUy5J – 8:04 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Fox and the Ox: De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/0FQieqqvx1 – 7:58 PM
Fox and the Ox: De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. pic.twitter.com/0FQieqqvx1 – 7:58 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Domantas Sabonis working on those passing skills with Doug Christie. pic.twitter.com/2XTMCFvtn3 – 7:56 PM
Domantas Sabonis working on those passing skills with Doug Christie. pic.twitter.com/2XTMCFvtn3 – 7:56 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Story free and unlocked at @RoseGardenReprt breaking down Josh Hart winning the starting small forward job rosegardenreport.com/p/josh-hart-wi… – 7:45 PM
Story free and unlocked at @RoseGardenReprt breaking down Josh Hart winning the starting small forward job rosegardenreport.com/p/josh-hart-wi… – 7:45 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kevin Huerter and Alex Len have come out to get loose for tonight’s game against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/WCpt4w7kiA – 7:44 PM
Kevin Huerter and Alex Len have come out to get loose for tonight’s game against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/WCpt4w7kiA – 7:44 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Chauncey Billups confirms @Aaron J. Fentress’ report that @Josh Hart will start at small forward tonight and once the regular season starts – 7:42 PM
Chauncey Billups confirms @Aaron J. Fentress’ report that @Josh Hart will start at small forward tonight and once the regular season starts – 7:42 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes (non-covid/stomach ailment) will not play for the Kings tonight. – 7:39 PM
Richaun Holmes (non-covid/stomach ailment) will not play for the Kings tonight. – 7:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guards Malik Monk and Terence Davis getting some shots up before tonight’s game against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/FnL5Hv6MDw – 7:33 PM
Kings guards Malik Monk and Terence Davis getting some shots up before tonight’s game against the Blazers. pic.twitter.com/FnL5Hv6MDw – 7:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown: “Probably (preseason) game four we’ll try to get a little closer to what we’re going to do rotation wise. Tonight, our starters will play into the second half.” – 7:21 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown: “Probably (preseason) game four we’ll try to get a little closer to what we’re going to do rotation wise. Tonight, our starters will play into the second half.” – 7:21 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings coach Mike Brown says KZ Okpala will start at power forward again tonight vs. the Trail Blazers. Lineup will probably be:
PG De’Aaron Fox
SG Kevin Huerter
SF Harrison Barnes
PF KZ Okpala
C Domantas Sabonis – 7:16 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown says KZ Okpala will start at power forward again tonight vs. the Trail Blazers. Lineup will probably be:
PG De’Aaron Fox
SG Kevin Huerter
SF Harrison Barnes
PF KZ Okpala
C Domantas Sabonis – 7:16 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
KZ Okpala will start again tonight for Sacramento. Sounds like Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Okpala and Sabonis are starting group. – 7:13 PM
KZ Okpala will start again tonight for Sacramento. Sounds like Fox, Huerter, Barnes, Okpala and Sabonis are starting group. – 7:13 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.