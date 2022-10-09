Bradley Beal enters health and safety protocols, out on Monday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Wizards’ Bradley Beal enters COVID health, safety protocols, out for Monday preseason game nba.nbcsports.com/2022/10/09/wiz… – 1:19 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
While Beal is out, Johnny Davis is expected to play after missing two practices due to right knee tendinitis. Davis practiced today. – 12:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and will miss tomorrow’s preseason game in Charlotte, the Wizards announce. – 12:27 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Bradley Beal has entered health & safety protocols, per Wizards. pic.twitter.com/ix5sZbTIDo – 12:21 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Wizards say Bradley Beal has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols. – 12:18 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards announced guard Bradley Beal has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be out for tomorrow’s preseason game at Charlotte. #DcAboveAll – 12:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal has entered health and safety protocols and will miss tomorrow’s game in Charlotte, the Wizards announced. – 12:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, the Wizards announced. Beal will miss Monday night’s preseason game in Charlotte. – 12:16 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Wizards say Bradley Beal has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will be out for tomorrow’s preseason game at Charlotte – 12:16 PM
Chase Hughes: Bradley Beal tested positive and has minor symptoms, per Wes Unseld Jr. -via Twitter @ChaseHughesNBCS / October 9, 2022
Josh Robbins: The Wizards say Deni Avdija (left groin strain) and Bradley Beal (rest) will not play in the team’s second (and last) exhibition game here in Japan. Will Barton (lower back soreness), who sat out the preseason opener, is listed as probable to play. -via Twitter @JoshuaBRobbins / October 1, 2022
