Bulls vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (1-1) play against the Toronto Raptors (1-1) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday October 9, 2022
Chicago Bulls 45, Toronto Raptors 53 (Q2 02:36)
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo smooth with it.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/dFGits3FAn – 6:55 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
The Raptors serving brined turkey as the main entree tonight to their media … on Canada’s Thanksgiving … brilliance. (Also, if you’re not brining, you’re doing it wrong.) – 6:53 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Rest of Bulls 3-11 on threes; Andre Drummond 1-1. Now that’s what I call a new offense. Hey, fooled the Raps. Bulls immediately sub in Vucevic in apparent attempt to keep secret weapon secret. 44-35 Raps. I know, we don’t care. – 6:50 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Drummond with the range 👌
@NBCSChicago | @Andre Drummond pic.twitter.com/wyTMLXwuhN – 6:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Who says the Bulls didn’t add enough shooting this offseason? pic.twitter.com/gYdv6M9CMg – 6:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Andre Drummond, who has made 15 career 3-pointers and is a career 13.2% shooter from that distance, just sank one. – 6:46 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Switch it up wit da left 🎶 @DALANOBANTON pic.twitter.com/Vc0MJHStzg – 6:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nice quarter. The Raptors’ regulars had shot 5-for-42 from 3 over the past 2 games. VanVleet and Trent, alone, were 3-for-4 in that Q. Those 2 combined for 21 points, Siakam and Barnes had 11, and Banton continued his strong play in a few minutes off the bench. – 6:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Work to do after one.
DeMar DeRozan: 8pts / 3rbs
Nikola Vucevic: 7pts / 4rbs pic.twitter.com/J6DvKI0Xv3 – 6:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Another bad 1st quarter by preseason #Bulls. Toronto with lots of points in paint, free throws and a few 3-pointers to take a 38-27 lead. The defense has a long way to go – 6:38 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
hoopin’ at home 🏀
@ScottBarnes561 ➡️ @Pascal Siakam ➡️ @Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/QFT9JpKO4C – 6:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Throw it down Vooch! 😤
@NBCSChicago | @Nikola Vucevic pic.twitter.com/zz6Y3v1OGF – 6:30 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 4 at second timeout, VanVleet’s made a couple of 3s; Barnes wheeling in the paint and, man, DeMar’s still a joy to watch operate – 6:29 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Small and noisy sample, obviously, but this is the best the starters have looked this preseason. They’re doing a nice job of getting into the paint (something Nurse has talked a lot about), swinging the ball/generating good looks. Highlight: Anunoby’s spin move/pass out to Trent – 6:24 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Caught Goran Dragic in street clothes on broadcast just before start of Bulls-Raptors. “Healthy rest” game for him, per Bulls PR. Billy Donovan has said repeatedly team will manage Dragic’s minutes carefully – 6:23 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Not in Toronto but @NBCSChicago broadcast with @jasonbenetti and @34billy42 on the call showed Goran Dragic in street clothes for this affair. Donovan has talked about pacing Dragic, who is in game shape after competing at EuroBasket. – 6:23 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 5 at first timeout, Fred’s got 7 pts, 3 steals; DeMar’s got 6 – 6:22 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors’ second-to-last preseason game and only one in Toronto. It took Fred VanVleet 15 seconds to hit a 3 and took DeMar DeRozan 35 seconds to draw a foul and attempt free throws. All is right with the basketball world, for now at least. – 6:14 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Bulls start Derrick Jones Jr. at power forward for Javonte Green in apparent motivational ploy to try to get Green to hustle. – 6:11 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
VanVleet, Siakam, Barnes, Trent Jr. and Anunoby start for the Raptors vs. DeMar DeRozand and the Bulls in Toronto’s only exhibition game at Scotiabank Arena. – 6:09 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Everything old is new again, or something like that
Raptors start VanVleet,Trent, Anunoby, Barnes, Siakam – 5:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Bringing the Rook up to speed.
@Zach LaVine | @Dalen Terry pic.twitter.com/7QYPMQ4AUi – 5:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Airplane Mode into the lineup in Toronto.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/cAN5BJFKR5 – 5:31 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Regular starters for Raptors with VanVleet, Barnes, Trent Jr. Anunoby and Siakam. Tipoff in about 40 minutes. – 5:25 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
For Raptors second to last pre-season game, still no Otto Porter Jr, no Malachi Flynn, and new to the injured list Chris Boucher who is out with a hamstring strain, not thought to be overly serious. Justin Champagne is back in fighting for one of those final spots on the roster. – 5:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Chris Boucher’s got a bit of a hamstring issue and won’t play for the Raptors tonight, Justin Champagnie’s back, Porter and Flynn remain out
Everyone else good to go – 4:53 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Raptors have tweaked their backdrop for the season, it appears pic.twitter.com/P4oBeSLG4b – 4:28 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
No Malachi, Otto, or Chris Boucher tonight. Everyone is good to go – 4:27 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Chris Boucher, who hurt his hamstring late in Friday’s game, is out tonight. Nurse says he went for an MRI and while he doesn’t think it’s “super serious” he’ll miss some time. Porter remains out with his hamstring injury. Champagnie returns but will be on a minutes cap tonight. – 4:21 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Boucher…hamstring issue…had an MRI yesterday…will be sidelined for the Raptors tonight – 4:20 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Chris Boucher out vs. Bulls with hamstring issue; Porter still out. Justin Champagnie will make his pre-season debut. – 4:19 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Kept this one for the city
Team signed jersey if you come through now 🗣
#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/JhbBzkawCW – 3:51 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Ayyy let’s go Rhea! 🔥
Next drop coming soon 👀 pic.twitter.com/qg4aiNlJLR – 3:36 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Did y’all think we forgot about you, Toronto? 👀
You know the vibes 🤘First fan here gets a @ScottBarnes561 jersey pic.twitter.com/67mUlr5xBY – 3:26 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chicago Bears trying to steal a win at Minnesota and hurt the tank. – 3:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Luke Kornet was out of his ankle sleeve today at Celtics practice. Last preseason game is Friday against Toronto in Montreal. pic.twitter.com/04RwX5nN0D – 2:20 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Javonte Green started over Patrick Williams in the Bulls’ second preseason game. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/09/not… – 1:16 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Here’s how to watch Sunday’s preseason contest between the Bulls and Raptors. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-vs… – 12:56 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Giants play like a team that has completely bought into what Daboll is selling. Reminds me of that first Thibs year with the Bulls. A bunch of young, hungry players playing hard — and together — for a longtime assistant who finally got a shot to run a team. – 12:36 PM
