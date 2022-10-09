In recent years, we’ve seen the ‘player empowerment era’ with more players forcing trades to find more desirable situations for themselves. Is that something you have or would ever consider? De’Aaron Fox: ‘I’ve never really considered requesting a trade or anything, even through the really bad (times) that we’ve had here,’ Fox said. ‘For me, if they wanted a change and I was traded, then that’s the way the business works. Guys who get paid more than me have been traded. Guys who don’t make a lot of money have been traded as well, so just knowing that you could be traded at any second anyway, I’m not really thinking about that, but I want to win. I want to win here and I’ve said that many times, but I think now we have the team to do that. I think this is the most talented team that I’ve been a part of since I’ve been in the NBA. Probably not even close.’
Source: MSN
Trey Lyles talks about what the preseason victory over the Lakers did for his Sacramento Kings, how he’s adapting to a slimmer physique, keeping camp productive, position battles and how De’Aaron Fox looks early on.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/QD6wyQvd0O pic.twitter.com/hPnBydP1rD – 5:25 PM
You lit a fire under Kings fans when you made the Players Tribune video expressing your feelings about Sacramento and the team’s fanbase. Have your feelings changed at all or do you still have that same fire inside of you? De’Aaron Fox: “No, my feelings haven’t changed at all,” Fox said. “I want to win just as bad or even more than Kings fans want to win. Any time you speak to a Kings fan, nine times out of 10 they’re going to bring up 2001-02, and I want to be able to give them those type of memories as well. I want to win for myself, too, but to have that many people who are Kings fans around the world and here in Sacramento that want to get back to that level of winning, and even having DC (Doug Christie) in the gym and Bobby (Jackson) in the gym still, for myself and for them and for all the fans, I want to get back to that level of winning.” -via MSN / October 9, 2022
With the additions of Mike Brown, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, Kevin Huerter and some of the other pieces the Kings have added, how confident are you that this team can take that step to become a legitimate playoff contender? De’Aaron Fox: “I’m extremely confident,” Fox said. “We’ve added guys that can pass the ball, guys that can shoot the ball, guys who are athletic. Especially with a defensive-minded coach like Mike, who can scheme and do all this stuff, but obviously for us, we have to want to defend and that’s where I think our future lies. We’re going to be a team that can score the ball. I don’t think that will be a problem. Even if we’re not shooting well, we have guys that can touch the paint, get open shots, get offensive rebounds. We have guys who are athletic enough to do those things, but at the end of the day we have to be able to stop people. I think we have the personnel that can do it, and we also have a coach who’s going to demand it, so I think that’s great for us.” -via MSN / October 9, 2022
De’Aaron Fox: Someone’s definitely getting fired for that video leaking -via Twitter @swipathefox / October 8, 2022
