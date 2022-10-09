Dyson Daniels and Larry Nance Jr leave game with injuries

Jake Madison: Larry Nance Jr is now hurt too. Pelicans also announce Dyson Daniels will not return with a right ankle injury
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Larry Nance Jr. is yet to emerge from the locker room after halftime, per @NTGraff on this Pelicans broadcast.
Losing Dyson Daniels and Nance to injury in one preseason game just sucks, flat out. – 8:22 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Dyson Daniels (right ankle) will not return to tonight’s Spurs-Pelicans game, Pels spokesperson says. – 7:51 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Per Pelicans (via Spurs): Dyson Daniels (right ankle) will not return to tonight’s Spurs-Pelicans game. – 7:48 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Dyson Daniels (right ankle) will not return to tonight’s game, per the Pelicans – 7:44 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Larry Nance Jr is now hurt too. Pelicans also announce Dyson Daniels will not return with a right ankle injury – 7:44 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans say Dyson Daniels will not return to tonight’s game because of a right ankle injury. – 7:44 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Dyson Daniels will not return to tonight’s game, Pelicans say. Tweaked his right ankle. – 7:43 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Dyson Daniels in the game for about 30 seconds before leaving with a left ankle injury it looks like. – 7:29 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Like a certain teammate selected in the second round of the previous year’s draft, #Pelicans lottery pick Dyson Daniels brings a defense-first mentality to the court. The Australian guard already has eight steals in two preseason games. Profile: https://t.co/Seqe0qufrV pic.twitter.com/fACixOUGdK – 3:34 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
It’s extremely rare for a 19 year old to have NBA-ready defense. Dyson Daniels looks like he has it.
In two preseason games (54 minutes), he’s already racked up eight steals and two blocks. Fights for positioning, great instincts, has the tools to recover when he does get beat. pic.twitter.com/NPBqFcdPJ5 – 10:10 AM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dyson Daniels has had a rough offensive night, but just picked fellow lottery pick Jaden Ivey of the ball, to come close to wrapping this up for NOLA. Daniels 3/14 FGs but 7 reb, 4 ast, 5 stl – 10:36 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Dyson Daniels is just relentless defensively. Fights to stay in front. Fights for position. Fights around arms and hands to get a deflection of some kind.
He’s up to 4 steals – 10:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Dyson Daniels picks up his 4th steal of the night, then dribbles down and hits Trey Murphy in the corner for the 3.
Daniels has a lot of work to do to improve his offensive game. But he’s already a playmaker on defense. – 10:09 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dyson Daniels has had some very good defensive possessions in 2Q vs. Cade Cunningham – 9:00 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans shootaround update (Trey Murphy expects to play tonight vs. Pistons, looks forward to open shots generated by New Orleans attack; Dyson Daniels feeling more comfortable after debut; notes): https://t.co/Kheo59t8MI pic.twitter.com/uJ5dlpdESW – 1:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Dyson Daniels on trying to make an impact on defense: “That’s what I do. That’s what I’ve done my whole career, play defense. I’m going to bring that every practice, every game. My offense is coming along as well, but I think defense is what’s going to get me on the floor first.” – 12:57 PM
