Heat converting Jamal Cain to two-way contract

Anthony Chiang: Jamal Cain’s Exhibit 10 contract is in the process of being converted to a two-way contract, according to sources, which is opening a spot to sign Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 deal. Darius Days will be waived by the Heat from his two-way deal.
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
So Heat will have 6-7 rookie Jamal Cain available for 50 games this season in his new 2-way deal. Averaged 19.9 and 10.2 rebounds at Oakland University last season and has been very good in camp/preseason. Blossomed last season after 31 starts in 4 years at Marquette. – 11:29 AM
So Heat will have 6-7 rookie Jamal Cain available for 50 games this season in his new 2-way deal. Averaged 19.9 and 10.2 rebounds at Oakland University last season and has been very good in camp/preseason. Blossomed last season after 31 starts in 4 years at Marquette. – 11:29 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Miami Heat are converting undrafted rookie forward Jamal Cain to a two-way contract. Cain’s averaged 17 points and 8.5 rebounds in Heat’s past two preseason games. – 11:24 AM
The Miami Heat are converting undrafted rookie forward Jamal Cain to a two-way contract. Cain’s averaged 17 points and 8.5 rebounds in Heat’s past two preseason games. – 11:24 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have converted Jamal Cain to a two-way contract, have waived Darius Days from his two-way and signed Mychal Mulder. Days then signed an Exhibition 10 with Heat, was also waived from that, and can play G League for Heat. – 11:22 AM
The Heat have converted Jamal Cain to a two-way contract, have waived Darius Days from his two-way and signed Mychal Mulder. Days then signed an Exhibition 10 with Heat, was also waived from that, and can play G League for Heat. – 11:22 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamal Cain’s Exhibit 10 contract is in the process of being converted to a two-way contract, according to sources, which is opening a spot to sign Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 deal.
Darius Days will be waived by the Heat from his two-way deal. – 11:22 AM
Jamal Cain’s Exhibit 10 contract is in the process of being converted to a two-way contract, according to sources, which is opening a spot to sign Mychal Mulder to an Exhibit 10 deal.
Darius Days will be waived by the Heat from his two-way deal. – 11:22 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier —Jamal Cain forcing Heat’s roster hand with preseason body of work sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:09 PM
From earlier —Jamal Cain forcing Heat’s roster hand with preseason body of work sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jamal Cain forcing Heat’s roster hand with preseason body of work. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:56 PM
Jamal Cain forcing Heat’s roster hand with preseason body of work. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways from last night’s Heat preseason win in Memphis, including how Miami can make sure Jamal Cain sticks around miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:46 PM
Takeaways from last night’s Heat preseason win in Memphis, including how Miami can make sure Jamal Cain sticks around miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 12:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jamal Cain forcing Heat’s roster hand with preseason body of work. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… The Heat have unearthed another undrafted keeper. But can they actually keep him? Here’s a few ways how . . . – 11:11 AM
Jamal Cain forcing Heat’s roster hand with preseason body of work. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… The Heat have unearthed another undrafted keeper. But can they actually keep him? Here’s a few ways how . . . – 11:11 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson has a moment, Gabe Vincent’s preseason debut, Jamal Cain and Nikola Jovic continue to impress and other takeaways from Heat’s preseason win in Memphis miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:53 AM
Duncan Robinson has a moment, Gabe Vincent’s preseason debut, Jamal Cain and Nikola Jovic continue to impress and other takeaways from Heat’s preseason win in Memphis miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:53 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s exhibition victory in Memphis: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Duncan Robinson maximizes opportunity.
2. Gabe Vincent debuts with playmaking success.
3. Haywood Highsmith takes another step.
4. Jamal Cain again can.
5. Darius Days still an unknown. – 8:10 AM
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s exhibition victory in Memphis: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Duncan Robinson maximizes opportunity.
2. Gabe Vincent debuts with playmaking success.
3. Haywood Highsmith takes another step.
4. Jamal Cain again can.
5. Darius Days still an unknown. – 8:10 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s exhibition victory in Memphis: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Duncan Robinson maximizes opportunity.
2. Gabe Vincent debuts with playmaking success.
3. Haywood Highsmith takes another step.
4. Jamal Cain again can.
5. Darius Days remains an unknown – 11:20 PM
Five Degrees of Heat from Friday’s exhibition victory in Memphis: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Duncan Robinson maximizes opportunity.
2. Gabe Vincent debuts with playmaking success.
3. Haywood Highsmith takes another step.
4. Jamal Cain again can.
5. Darius Days remains an unknown – 11:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Duncan Robinson’s big night, Gabe Vincent’s preseason debut, Jamal Cain continues to impress and other takeaways from Heat’s preseason win miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat sat 10 players, including Adebayo, Herro, Butler and Lowry – 10:42 PM
NEW: Duncan Robinson’s big night, Gabe Vincent’s preseason debut, Jamal Cain continues to impress and other takeaways from Heat’s preseason win miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Heat sat 10 players, including Adebayo, Herro, Butler and Lowry – 10:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
These last two nights have been encouraging for those worrying about who’s next in the Heat’s developmental pipeline. It’s only two preseason games, but Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain have stood out against two teams playing most of their regulars. – 10:09 PM
These last two nights have been encouraging for those worrying about who’s next in the Heat’s developmental pipeline. It’s only two preseason games, but Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain have stood out against two teams playing most of their regulars. – 10:09 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain is the greatest duo in Miami Heat history – 10:06 PM
Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain is the greatest duo in Miami Heat history – 10:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
What a finish of the half from Miami
Grizzlies- 57
Sioux Falls- 55
Duncan Robinson finding some flow, Jamal Cain continues to impress, and others chipping away – 9:12 PM
What a finish of the half from Miami
Grizzlies- 57
Sioux Falls- 55
Duncan Robinson finding some flow, Jamal Cain continues to impress, and others chipping away – 9:12 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Grizzlies (playing all their regulars) 57, Heat (without most of its regulars) 55. Duncan Robinson with 14 points and Jamal Cain with 12 points. – 9:11 PM
Halftime: Grizzlies (playing all their regulars) 57, Heat (without most of its regulars) 55. Duncan Robinson with 14 points and Jamal Cain with 12 points. – 9:11 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat Lite keeping it competitive, down 57-55 to mostly whole Grizzlies at half. Duncan Robinson with 14, Jamal Cain 12 for Heat. – 9:10 PM
Heat Lite keeping it competitive, down 57-55 to mostly whole Grizzlies at half. Duncan Robinson with 14, Jamal Cain 12 for Heat. – 9:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamal Cain impressing again tonight with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting on threes. His energy and off-ball movement stands out. – 8:53 PM
Jamal Cain impressing again tonight with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting on threes. His energy and off-ball movement stands out. – 8:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamal Cain and Nikola Jovic will again have an opportunity to flash their skills tonight in Memphis. A look back at last night in Brooklyn, when their potential and youth were on display miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:35 PM
Jamal Cain and Nikola Jovic will again have an opportunity to flash their skills tonight in Memphis. A look back at last night in Brooklyn, when their potential and youth were on display miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:35 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So the roster for Miami tonight:
Gabe Vincent
Duncan Robinson
Nikola Jovic
Haywood Highsmith
Orlando Robinson
Marcus Garrett
Jamal Cain
Darius Days
Dru Smith
Jamaree Bouyea – 6:35 PM
So the roster for Miami tonight:
Gabe Vincent
Duncan Robinson
Nikola Jovic
Haywood Highsmith
Orlando Robinson
Marcus Garrett
Jamal Cain
Darius Days
Dru Smith
Jamaree Bouyea – 6:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
An NBA rookie still waiting to graduate high school and another NBA rookie going up against his favorite player. The story of Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain, who flashed their intriguing potential last night miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… And more on the roster conundrum involving Cain – 1:26 PM
An NBA rookie still waiting to graduate high school and another NBA rookie going up against his favorite player. The story of Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain, who flashed their intriguing potential last night miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… And more on the roster conundrum involving Cain – 1:26 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Will be interesting to see Darius Days for Heat in Memphis tonight. Jamal Cain has been very impressive, and there’s nothing to stop Heat from subbing out either of its 2-way contracts (Garrett, Days). 2-way guys can appear in 50 NBA games this season. miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:08 PM
Will be interesting to see Darius Days for Heat in Memphis tonight. Jamal Cain has been very impressive, and there’s nothing to stop Heat from subbing out either of its 2-way contracts (Garrett, Days). 2-way guys can appear in 50 NBA games this season. miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 1:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat prospect Jamal Cain not out of his league, even while starstruck vs. Durant. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “Watching him my whole life. He’s been my favorite player since I’ve been around the game of basketball. So just having the opportunity to play against him is unbelievable.” – 12:20 PM
Heat prospect Jamal Cain not out of his league, even while starstruck vs. Durant. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… “Watching him my whole life. He’s been my favorite player since I’ve been around the game of basketball. So just having the opportunity to play against him is unbelievable.” – 12:20 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: An NBA rookie still waiting to graduate high school and another NBA rookie going up against his favorite player. The story of Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain, who flashed their intriguing potential last night in Brooklyn miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:17 AM
NEW: An NBA rookie still waiting to graduate high school and another NBA rookie going up against his favorite player. The story of Nikola Jovic and Jamal Cain, who flashed their intriguing potential last night in Brooklyn miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 11:17 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
SOUND ON
Jamal Cain put up 15 points/11 rebounds/5 steals on Thursday night in Brooklyn
But his natural feel for the game off the ball on both offense and defense seals the deal for Miami’s evaluation
Film look into those possessions:
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/b90NFrIl9d – 9:42 AM
SOUND ON
Jamal Cain put up 15 points/11 rebounds/5 steals on Thursday night in Brooklyn
But his natural feel for the game off the ball on both offense and defense seals the deal for Miami’s evaluation
Film look into those possessions:
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/b90NFrIl9d – 9:42 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from last night’s Heat win in Brooklyn miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… More on Bam’s strong start to the preseason, Nikola Jovic’s unique skill set, the Jamal Cain conundrum and other things – 9:37 AM
Takeaways and postgame reaction from last night’s Heat win in Brooklyn miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… More on Bam’s strong start to the preseason, Nikola Jovic’s unique skill set, the Jamal Cain conundrum and other things – 9:37 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jamal Cain made his own statement in a perfect game with the Miami Heat. Another one undrafted player who took his opportunity by coach Spo and shows what he’s capable of doing.
A look at his game and potential. Bam Adebayo believes in him. #HEATCulture
sdna.gr/mpasket/101092… – 9:04 AM
Jamal Cain made his own statement in a perfect game with the Miami Heat. Another one undrafted player who took his opportunity by coach Spo and shows what he’s capable of doing.
A look at his game and potential. Bam Adebayo believes in him. #HEATCulture
sdna.gr/mpasket/101092… – 9:04 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson, Jamal Cain, and Nikola Jovic pulling up in Memphis tonight pic.twitter.com/5jiosqKUR1 – 8:59 AM
Duncan Robinson, Jamal Cain, and Nikola Jovic pulling up in Memphis tonight pic.twitter.com/5jiosqKUR1 – 8:59 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s win in Brooklyn miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… More on Bam’s strong start to the preseason, Nikola Jovic’s unique skill set, the Jamal Cain conundrum and more – 11:31 PM
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s win in Brooklyn miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… More on Bam’s strong start to the preseason, Nikola Jovic’s unique skill set, the Jamal Cain conundrum and more – 11:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jamal Cain was the man of the night for the Miami Heat. 15 points, 11 rebounds, 6-10 FG, 5 steals, 0 turnovers in 27 minutes. What a game!
He will stay in the NBA for a long time because of his energy and aggresiveness.
Another one undrafted gem by the Heat. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/WLagfA5Rjm – 11:07 PM
Jamal Cain was the man of the night for the Miami Heat. 15 points, 11 rebounds, 6-10 FG, 5 steals, 0 turnovers in 27 minutes. What a game!
He will stay in the NBA for a long time because of his energy and aggresiveness.
Another one undrafted gem by the Heat. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/WLagfA5Rjm – 11:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 61, Nets 43. Jamal Cain, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo each with 12 points. Nikola Jovic with five points and four assists. – 8:46 PM
Halftime: Heat 61, Nets 43. Jamal Cain, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Bam Adebayo each with 12 points. Nikola Jovic with five points and four assists. – 8:46 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Real nice half for Heat rookie Jamal Cain in Brooklyn. 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting with five rebounds in 15 minutes. Active on both ends. Heat lead Nets 61-43. – 8:46 PM
Real nice half for Heat rookie Jamal Cain in Brooklyn. 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting with five rebounds in 15 minutes. Active on both ends. Heat lead Nets 61-43. – 8:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
What a showing from Jamal Cain in this first half
Really good stuff
Even forgetting the 12 points on 5 for 5 shooting, he’s doing all the right things in all the right spots
He’s fitting their system VERY early on – 8:45 PM
What a showing from Jamal Cain in this first half
Really good stuff
Even forgetting the 12 points on 5 for 5 shooting, he’s doing all the right things in all the right spots
He’s fitting their system VERY early on – 8:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
As expected, Heat’s leading scorers at moment are Bam Adebayo and . . . Duncan Robinson and Jamal Cain. – 8:44 PM
As expected, Heat’s leading scorers at moment are Bam Adebayo and . . . Duncan Robinson and Jamal Cain. – 8:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Worth keeping in mind: While likes of Dru Smith and Jamal Cain figure to remain within Heat umbrella at G League Sioux Falls, they also will be free to be signed by any NBA team once waived by Heat, including being claimed off waivers. Heat do not have room below tax to retain. – 8:40 PM
Worth keeping in mind: While likes of Dru Smith and Jamal Cain figure to remain within Heat umbrella at G League Sioux Falls, they also will be free to be signed by any NBA team once waived by Heat, including being claimed off waivers. Heat do not have room below tax to retain. – 8:40 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jamal Cain up to 10 points, five rebounds and two steals in 12 impressive minutes.
Cain was a four-star recruit in 2016. There’s talent there. 6-7 with a 6-9.5 wingspan and shot 35% on 3s in college. Raw, but he’ll be coached up in Sioux Falls. – 8:37 PM
Jamal Cain up to 10 points, five rebounds and two steals in 12 impressive minutes.
Cain was a four-star recruit in 2016. There’s talent there. 6-7 with a 6-9.5 wingspan and shot 35% on 3s in college. Raw, but he’ll be coached up in Sioux Falls. – 8:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jamal Cain is an energy guy
But he’s showing to be a productive guy as well
So active on boards, lengthy enough to bother defensively vs different positions, and has decent touch on put backs
10 points on 4 of 4 shooting/5 boards rn – 8:36 PM
Jamal Cain is an energy guy
But he’s showing to be a productive guy as well
So active on boards, lengthy enough to bother defensively vs different positions, and has decent touch on put backs
10 points on 4 of 4 shooting/5 boards rn – 8:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jamal Cain, Nikola Jovic and Duncan Robinson enter as Heat’s first substitutes. – 7:58 PM
Jamal Cain, Nikola Jovic and Duncan Robinson enter as Heat’s first substitutes. – 7:58 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: The Miami Heat are in the process of re-signing Mychal Mulder, likely to funnel him to their G League affiliate. It means a player from the original camp roster will have to be waived. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / October 9, 2022
Michael Scotto: Sources: Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers along with several players, including Armoni Brooks, Sharife Cooper, Mychal Mulder, and others, @hoopshype has learned. -via Twitter @MikeAScotto / September 17, 2022
JD Shaw: The Heat have signed Darius Days and Marcus Garrett to two-way contracts, waiving Mychal Mulder and Javonte Smart, team says. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / July 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.