Jazz to waive Saben Lee

Tony Jones: The Utah Jazz are waiving guard Saben Lee, League Sources tell myself and @Shams Charania
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Utah Jazz are waiving guard Saben Lee, League Sources tell myself and @Shams Charania – 5:07 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Saben Lee with a third nice dunk, this time going under the hoop then up over Walker Kessler. – 2:23 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Random thoughts:
• THT’s shot selection is bad, but he threw a nice lob to Saben Lee, who now has 2 cool dunks.
• NAW is a willing passer, but so many are off-target.
• Rudy Gay bringing to mind Armen Gilliam’s old “Black Hole” nickname: The ball goes in and doesn’t come out. – 1:53 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Here’s a weird Jazz sentence: Talen Horton-Tucker to Saben Lee alley-oop was fun. – 1:50 PM
More on this storyline
JD Shaw: The Detroit Pistons have officially traded Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / September 22, 2022
Andy Larsen: No picks in the Bogdanovic for Olynyk and Lee deal, I can confirm. Jazz did it to try to open time at the forward position and get an experienced center in Olynyk. They like Olynyk. They feel having him will help the development of the young pieces already on the roster. -via Twitter @andyblarsen / September 22, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Detroit Pistons are finalizing a trade to acquire Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / September 22, 2022
