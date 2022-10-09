Karl-Anthony Towns will debut against Clippers

Mark Medina: Timberwolves will play Karl-Anthony Towns tonight vs Clippers. Rudy Gobert will sit out.
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch told reporters in Los Angeles before the game tonight that Karl-Anthony Towns will make his preseason debut tonight, the team said. Rudy Gobert won’t play. – 9:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns will play tonight, Rudy Gobert will not, Chris Finch tells the media before tonight’s game – 9:05 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch says in LA that Karl-Anthony Towns will make his preseason debut tonight. Rudy Gobert will not play – 9:05 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Timberwolves will play Karl-Anthony Towns tonight vs Clippers. Rudy Gobert will sit out. – 9:04 PM
Dane Moore: These are the Wolves players out tonight, per Chris Finch Karl-Anthony Towns Eric Paschall PJ Dozier D’Angelo Russell and Rudy Gobert will play -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / October 6, 2022
Jon Krawczynski: Wolves say D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will not play in tonight’s preseason opener in Miami -via Twitter @JonKrawczynski / October 4, 2022
Despite all of that, Towns said he expects to be ready to go when the Timberwolves open the season on Oct. 19 against Oklahoma City. He is on the mend, back on the court and starting to ramp things up, and eager to start to build chemistry with Gobert in a frontcourt that everyone will be watching. “So far on the court, the product looks amazing,” Towns said. “Just picking up where I left off from the summer. I really love where I’m at right now. I feel like I just look really good. I feel really good when I’m making my moves.” -via The Athletic / October 4, 2022
