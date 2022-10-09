LeBron James is out against Warriors

Mike Trudell: LeBron James will be out tonight. Just typical expected rest.
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
In addition to LeBron, vets Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook will sit tonight. It was planned rest for them as they ramp up to the regular season opener. – 7:03 PM
In addition to LeBron, vets Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook will sit tonight. It was planned rest for them as they ramp up to the regular season opener. – 7:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James will be out tonight. Just typical expected rest. – 7:01 PM
LeBron James will be out tonight. Just typical expected rest. – 7:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Miami Heat‘s Jimmy Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals in a Game 5 win over the Lakers in the NBA Finals.
Butler and LeBron James (2015) are the only players to record multiple 30-point triple-doubles in a single Finals. pic.twitter.com/eoJW3mtsEQ – 10:01 AM
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Miami Heat‘s Jimmy Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals in a Game 5 win over the Lakers in the NBA Finals.
Butler and LeBron James (2015) are the only players to record multiple 30-point triple-doubles in a single Finals. pic.twitter.com/eoJW3mtsEQ – 10:01 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
If y’all haven’t checked it out yet don’t wait any longer! It’s like THAT!! Let me know what y’all think afterwards! @netflix #TheRedeemTeam 🥇🇺🇸🫡 pic.twitter.com/VttOPypft5 – 12:02 PM
If y’all haven’t checked it out yet don’t wait any longer! It’s like THAT!! Let me know what y’all think afterwards! @netflix #TheRedeemTeam 🥇🇺🇸🫡 pic.twitter.com/VttOPypft5 – 12:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I knew significance of @Dwyane Wade wearing No. 9.
He knew it. So did @LeBron James.
For those watching #RedeemTeam doc on #Netflix trying to figure it out, let me make it simple and plain.
Wade grew up in Chicago 👀👀👀 Michael Jordan.
Like @Kendrick Perkins, carry the hell on. pic.twitter.com/ynW3KYFIrM – 2:36 AM
I knew significance of @Dwyane Wade wearing No. 9.
He knew it. So did @LeBron James.
For those watching #RedeemTeam doc on #Netflix trying to figure it out, let me make it simple and plain.
Wade grew up in Chicago 👀👀👀 Michael Jordan.
Like @Kendrick Perkins, carry the hell on. pic.twitter.com/ynW3KYFIrM – 2:36 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Redeem Team doc was great. Candid, swearing LeBron was my favorite part. – 1:04 AM
Redeem Team doc was great. Candid, swearing LeBron was my favorite part. – 1:04 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
MY GOODNESS!! This Herbo/Benny The Butcher track is INSANE!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @gherbo @BennyBsf 🫡 – 3:55 PM
MY GOODNESS!! This Herbo/Benny The Butcher track is INSANE!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @gherbo @BennyBsf 🫡 – 3:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“LeBron James would be number two, that’s how crazy [Victor Wembanyama] is as a prospect.”
—@Rjeff24 😳 pic.twitter.com/rfrDhUSaaJ – 3:34 PM
“LeBron James would be number two, that’s how crazy [Victor Wembanyama] is as a prospect.”
—@Rjeff24 😳 pic.twitter.com/rfrDhUSaaJ – 3:34 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
I’ve been doing this a while – I was too young to see LeBron, and didn’t see Luka in person – but I’ve never seen a prospect as inherently good as Victor Wembanyama. The clips are truly amazing but you kinda have to see it up close to believe it. More: https://t.co/uwaWvZZHWq pic.twitter.com/S8NxAvHLuv – 12:58 PM
I’ve been doing this a while – I was too young to see LeBron, and didn’t see Luka in person – but I’ve never seen a prospect as inherently good as Victor Wembanyama. The clips are truly amazing but you kinda have to see it up close to believe it. More: https://t.co/uwaWvZZHWq pic.twitter.com/S8NxAvHLuv – 12:58 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Through 3 innings, scoreless #Guardians–#Rays feels like the first half of a LeBron James-led #Cavs playoff game. Still in the feeling-out period. #ALWildCard – 12:51 PM
Through 3 innings, scoreless #Guardians–#Rays feels like the first half of a LeBron James-led #Cavs playoff game. Still in the feeling-out period. #ALWildCard – 12:51 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Victor Wembanyama is the best NBA prospect since LeBron James. theringer.com/nba/2022/10/7/… – 10:46 AM
Victor Wembanyama is the best NBA prospect since LeBron James. theringer.com/nba/2022/10/7/… – 10:46 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said he liked the way Lonnie Walker IV played defensively tonight. They know what he’s capable of offensively, and think he’ll fit in well as a secondary piece alongside the primary creators like LeBron that didn’t play tonight. – 12:47 AM
Darvin Ham said he liked the way Lonnie Walker IV played defensively tonight. They know what he’s capable of offensively, and think he’ll fit in well as a secondary piece alongside the primary creators like LeBron that didn’t play tonight. – 12:47 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers — resting LeBron, AD, Russ, Beverley and Nunn — lose 114-99 to the Wolves to drop to 0-3 in the preseason. Thomas Bryant 18p 7r; Lonnie Walker 10p 5r 3a 2b 1s in his preseason debut; Pippen Jr. 14p 7a 3s 3b; Swider 17p. – 12:31 AM
The Lakers — resting LeBron, AD, Russ, Beverley and Nunn — lose 114-99 to the Wolves to drop to 0-3 in the preseason. Thomas Bryant 18p 7r; Lonnie Walker 10p 5r 3a 2b 1s in his preseason debut; Pippen Jr. 14p 7a 3s 3b; Swider 17p. – 12:31 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Victor Wembanyama shaking hands with LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the Lakers preseason game in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/P2lJL1jXAa – 11:05 PM
Victor Wembanyama shaking hands with LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the Lakers preseason game in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/P2lJL1jXAa – 11:05 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama meets Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/1Vhkmsw6vk – 11:04 PM
Victor Wembanyama meets Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/1Vhkmsw6vk – 11:04 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/iVUtDumKR7 – 10:13 PM
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/iVUtDumKR7 – 10:13 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Ben Simmons is in the Nike LeBron 20 tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/28hIpcJMg3 – 8:41 PM
Ben Simmons is in the Nike LeBron 20 tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/28hIpcJMg3 – 8:41 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham confirmed that LeBron, Russ and AD won’t play on this second night of a preseason back to back. Could be a couple other Lakers out as well, but final decisions haven’t been made.
Meanwhile, Minnesota is expected to play most of its regulars, w/t exception of Towns. – 8:21 PM
Darvin Ham confirmed that LeBron, Russ and AD won’t play on this second night of a preseason back to back. Could be a couple other Lakers out as well, but final decisions haven’t been made.
Meanwhile, Minnesota is expected to play most of its regulars, w/t exception of Towns. – 8:21 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
An 18-year-old kid was asked today, in his second language, how he deals with a barrage of media attention few people ever have experienced, and how he keeps himself grounded when even LeBron James is singing his praises. This is how Victor Wembanyama answered: pic.twitter.com/cvthGbzp96 – 8:18 PM
An 18-year-old kid was asked today, in his second language, how he deals with a barrage of media attention few people ever have experienced, and how he keeps himself grounded when even LeBron James is singing his praises. This is how Victor Wembanyama answered: pic.twitter.com/cvthGbzp96 – 8:18 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
I may or may not have got this riff on intentionality from @Oprah but it was so perfect for this discussion with @Malika Andrews and @Brian Windhorst on NBA Today about @LeBron James declaration of intent to own an NBA team in Las Vegas one day. pic.twitter.com/642UKKqeZW – 7:57 PM
I may or may not have got this riff on intentionality from @Oprah but it was so perfect for this discussion with @Malika Andrews and @Brian Windhorst on NBA Today about @LeBron James declaration of intent to own an NBA team in Las Vegas one day. pic.twitter.com/642UKKqeZW – 7:57 PM
More on this storyline
Dalton Johnson: No LeBron, no Westbrook, no Pat Bev, no Troy Brown Jr., no Dennis Schroeder tonight for the Lakers vs. the Warriors -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / October 9, 2022
“If my mama play for the Clippers…If my mama play for the Clippers and she in the lane? She getting punched on. And I hope she would be like “You know what, son. You got that one. I’m coming back for your a** though.” -via For The Win / October 7, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.