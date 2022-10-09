LeBron James is out against Warriors

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
In addition to LeBron, vets Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook will sit tonight. It was planned rest for them as they ramp up to the regular season opener. – 7:03 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
No Bron, Russ, or Pat Bev tonight for the Lakers. – 7:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James will be out tonight. Just typical expected rest. – 7:01 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Sheesh Cooper Kupp!! YAC to the house!! – 5:20 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
#Browns Keep going! Great start! Chubbs then Cooooooop. – 1:29 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2020, the @Miami Heat‘s Jimmy Butler had 35 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals in a Game 5 win over the Lakers in the NBA Finals.
Butler and LeBron James (2015) are the only players to record multiple 30-point triple-doubles in a single Finals. pic.twitter.com/eoJW3mtsEQ10:01 AM

LeBron James @KingJames
If y’all haven’t checked it out yet don’t wait any longer! It’s like THAT!! Let me know what y’all think afterwards! @netflix #TheRedeemTeam 🥇🇺🇸🫡 pic.twitter.com/VttOPypft512:02 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I knew significance of @Dwyane Wade wearing No. 9.
He knew it. So did @LeBron James.
For those watching #RedeemTeam doc on #Netflix trying to figure it out, let me make it simple and plain.
Wade grew up in Chicago 👀👀👀 Michael Jordan.
Like @Kendrick Perkins, carry the hell on. pic.twitter.com/ynW3KYFIrM2:36 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Redeem Team doc was great. Candid, swearing LeBron was my favorite part. – 1:04 AM
LeBron James @KingJames
MY GOODNESS!! This Herbo/Benny The Butcher track is INSANE!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @gherbo @BennyBsf 🫡 – 3:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“LeBron James would be number two, that’s how crazy [Victor Wembanyama] is as a prospect.”
—@Rjeff24 😳 pic.twitter.com/rfrDhUSaaJ3:34 PM

Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
I’ve been doing this a while – I was too young to see LeBron, and didn’t see Luka in person – but I’ve never seen a prospect as inherently good as Victor Wembanyama. The clips are truly amazing but you kinda have to see it up close to believe it. More: https://t.co/uwaWvZZHWq pic.twitter.com/S8NxAvHLuv12:58 PM

Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Through 3 innings, scoreless #Guardians#Rays feels like the first half of a LeBron James-led #Cavs playoff game. Still in the feeling-out period. #ALWildCard12:51 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Victor Wembanyama is the best NBA prospect since LeBron James. theringer.com/nba/2022/10/7/…10:46 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham said he liked the way Lonnie Walker IV played defensively tonight. They know what he’s capable of offensively, and think he’ll fit in well as a secondary piece alongside the primary creators like LeBron that didn’t play tonight. – 12:47 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers — resting LeBron, AD, Russ, Beverley and Nunn — lose 114-99 to the Wolves to drop to 0-3 in the preseason. Thomas Bryant 18p 7r; Lonnie Walker 10p 5r 3a 2b 1s in his preseason debut; Pippen Jr. 14p 7a 3s 3b; Swider 17p. – 12:31 AM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Victor Wembanyama shaking hands with LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the Lakers preseason game in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/P2lJL1jXAa11:05 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Victor Wembanyama meets Lakers’ LeBron James and Anthony Davis pic.twitter.com/1Vhkmsw6vk11:04 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
me two hours from now:
“LAS VEGAS — All the Lakers had to do to win a preseason game for the first time in two years was take LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis out of the starting lineup …” – 10:21 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/iVUtDumKR710:13 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers starters tonight are Austin Reaves, Scotty Pippen Jr., Max Christie, Wenyen Gabriel and Thomas Bryant.
In addition to no LeBron, AD or Russ, Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn also aren’t playing. – 9:47 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Ben Simmons is in the Nike LeBron 20 tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/28hIpcJMg38:41 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham confirmed that LeBron, Russ and AD won’t play on this second night of a preseason back to back. Could be a couple other Lakers out as well, but final decisions haven’t been made.
Meanwhile, Minnesota is expected to play most of its regulars, w/t exception of Towns. – 8:21 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
An 18-year-old kid was asked today, in his second language, how he deals with a barrage of media attention few people ever have experienced, and how he keeps himself grounded when even LeBron James is singing his praises. This is how Victor Wembanyama answered: pic.twitter.com/cvthGbzp968:18 PM

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
I may or may not have got this riff on intentionality from @Oprah but it was so perfect for this discussion with @Malika Andrews and @Brian Windhorst on NBA Today about @LeBron James declaration of intent to own an NBA team in Las Vegas one day. pic.twitter.com/642UKKqeZW7:57 PM

“If my mama play for the Clippers…If my mama play for the Clippers and she in the lane? She getting punched on. And I hope she would be like “You know what, son. You got that one. I’m coming back for your a** though.” -via For The Win / October 7, 2022

