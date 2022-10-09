Russell Westbrook: 'I know I'm a good shooter'

Notably against Phoenix, Russell Westbrook was 2 for 4 on corner 3-point attempts – an area where he’ll have to perform well to preserve spacing in the four-out, one-in offense. He hit a solid percentage last year on corner 3-point shots, which Westbrook said was the first year he truly took time to practice them knowing he would have to play alongside James and Anthony Davis. “I know I’m a good shooter, and I’m very confident in myself and my ability to shoot the basketball,” he said. “Just continue working on my craft as I always have, and take good shots. The quality of shots is important. Making sure I’m not taking the bad ones is something I try to emphasize, attacking the basket.”
Source: Kyle Goon @ Orange County Register

He’s not a wholly new player – and his 4-for-12 shooting performance against Phoenix on Wednesday night showed some of the old habits that dogged him last season – but even Westbrook has acknowledged his role in Coach Darvin Ham’s new system has pushed him to evolve a bit. “Definitely different – just the ability to be able to get in the open floor, attack with space, take my time,” he said after Saturday’s Lakers practice. “Miss or make, shots will come as the season prolongs. But just get in that rhythm and know that I can get to any spot that I want to and get in-rhythm shots for sure, so far.” -via Orange County Register / October 9, 2022
Kyle Goon: Russell Westbrook said today he didn’t adjust his shooting form in the offseason, merely working on being patient and relaxed: “The quality of shots is important. Making sure I’m not taking the bad ones is something I try to emphasize, attacking the basket.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / October 8, 2022
ClutchPoints: “I’m not going to say a Big 4. That’s not a Big 4.” Mark Jackson on Patrick Beverley not being a part of the Lakers’ Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / October 7, 2022

