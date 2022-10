Russell Westbrook: 'I know I'm a good shooter'

He’s not a wholly new player – and his 4-for-12 shooting performance against Phoenix on Wednesday night showed some of the old habits that dogged him last season – but even Westbrook has acknowledged his role in Coach Darvin Ham’s new system has pushed him to evolve a bit. “Definitely different – just the ability to be able to get in the open floor, attack with space, take my time,” he said after Saturday’s Lakers practice. “Miss or make, shots will come as the season prolongs. But just get in that rhythm and know that I can get to any spot that I want to and get in-rhythm shots for sure, so far.” -via Orange County Register / October 9, 2022